Twitter reacts as Manchester United cruise to 3-1 comeback win against Aston Villa

Manchester United completed another remarkable comeback to win by a scoreline of 3-1 against Dean Smith's Aston Villa on Sunday.
Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, and Edinson Cavani sealed the win and cancelled out Bertrand Traore's superb opener.
After a bright start to the game, the hosts began to grow into the game after the 20-minute mark and Villa drew first blood with a thumping strike from Traore. The former Olympique Lyon man got the better of Victor Lindelof and smashed the ball into the top-right corner past Dean Henderson.
The goal, which came largely against the run of play, caused a remarkable rise in energy levels for Dean Smith's men as they pressed the visitors relentlessly to keep them out.
The Red Devils continued to see a lot of the ball but were often suffocated by a swarm of Villans, who hunted for the ball whenever out of possession. Manchester United resorted to hopeful strikes from distance as Villa closed them down well.
Manchester United win tenth league game after conceding the opener in 2020/21
It was a much-improved second half from Manchester United as they looked to get back into the game, and managed to do so seven minutes after the restart. Paul Pogba maneuvered himself inside the box and, for the second time in 2021, managed to draw a penalty from Douglas Luiz.
Bruno Fernandes converted the subsequent penalty to level the scoreline with a well-taken penalty, his third in as many appearances against Villa.
The goal re-energised the visitors as they began ramping up the pressure in search of the go-ahead goal. United found it just four minutes later with a sublime goal from teenager Mason Greenwood. He received the ball from Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right and spun Tyrone Mings in an instant to dispatch the ball into the near post past Emi Martinez.
The only blot on what was a relatively comfortable afternoon was an ankle injury to Harry Maguire, who was forced to miss a few minutes of Premier League action for the first time since his joined the club in 2019. It brought an end to a remarkable run of 72 consecutive 90-minute games for the Manchester United captain.
Manchester United invited some unnecessary pressure in the closing stages of the game, with Solskjaer bringing Nemanja Matic on to shore things up. The game was well and truly settled with a customary Edinson Cavani goal after the Uruguayan headed home from closer range after Rashford spotted him in the box.
Ollie Watkins completed Villa's capitulation with a second yellow for simulation, leaving his side a man light for the dying minutes of the game.
United's win ensures that Manchester City continue their wait to be crowned champions of the land. The Red Devils will now prepare for two successive Old Trafford clashes against Leicester City and fierce rivals Liverpool.
