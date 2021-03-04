Twitter reacts as Manchester United drop points once again after 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace

It was a foggy and frustrating night in South London as Manchester United dropped points for the 13th time in 27 games this season after a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace. It was their sixth goalless draw, most of any Premier League team this year, and registered their least number of attempts on target in over two years in a league game.

Manchester United began the first half sloppily, with the likes of Eric Bailly and skipper Harry Maguire giving the ball away cheaply in dangerous areas. As the game settled down, however, it was a fairly uneventful 45 minutes of football with both teams managing to produce just one attempt on target between themselves.

Nemanja Matic scored a stunning goal three years ago at this venue to settle a five-goal thriller, unleashed a strike which was the only effort that tested Vicente Guaita. Both sides lacked any sort of cutting edge in the final third. The returning Edinson Cavani received little to no service with the visitors evidently lacking a creative spark.

😴 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 3, 2021

Nemanja Matic’s deflected strike was Manchester United’s only shot on target against Crystal Palace.



Zero shots on target after the 13th minute. pic.twitter.com/zoLHf9qbTJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 3, 2021

The Red Devils began the second half poorly as well as they failed to string together a set of passes to threaten the hosts' goal. They failed to produce even an attempt, let alone one on target, for nearly 30 minutes into the second half. Palace, on the other hand, squandered a couple of half-decent opportunities on the counter, with Christian Benteke in particular missing his kick after some good work from Eberechi Eze.

The introduction of Scott McTominay and Dan James late into the half injected some much needed energy into the side and the latte was guilty of missing what was their most clear-cut chance up until that point.

James ran down the byline to find Bruno Fernandes on the edge of the box who then switched to Shaw on the left. The Englishman delivered a peach of a cross into the box to find James who, unfortunately, barely managed to get any contact at all.

Palace 0 MUFC 0. Dreadful. As bad as late LVG & Jose games for Utd. Fourth straight away draw, three of them 0-0. Dropping too many points. No way 3,000 away fans would've accepted that performance. The fog should've thickened and put everyone out of their misery. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) March 3, 2021

Eric Bailly, Mason Greenwood, and others' attempts were poor and in vain as it was a poor night in every way for Manchester United. Dean Henderson saved further embarrassment for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men with a big save against Patrick van Aanholt in the dying minutes of the game.

Advertisement

This result leaves the Red Devils a staggering 14 (!) points behind a seemingly unstoppable Manchester City, setting up a game at the Etihad at the weekend which could potentially hand the Cityzens the title as a win would see them 17 points clear.

Here are some of the best tweets from the game as Manchester United registered their fourth draw in the last five games.

#mufc have now gone four hours without a goal in all competitions #mulive [@samuelluckhurst] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 3, 2021

Advertisement

A lesson in opportunity cost: I bill out between $200-$350 per hour (depending on the client/case). I also schedule my work day around MUFC, so I never miss a game. During this game, I could have made $525. Instead, I’m bored out of my mind. Any chance of a refund @ManUtd 😂 — Greenwood's burner (@BurnerGreenwood) March 3, 2021

What a fantastic run from James that to find himself in the middle of the box. Should have scored too. Superb start from him. — ManUtdSense (@SensibleUtd) March 3, 2021

James more movement in the box than Martial 😂😂😂 — Jordan (@FourFourJordan) March 3, 2021

Stay at home on Sunday, tell them the whole squads got food poisoning @ManUtd — ‘ (@vintageredss) March 3, 2021

Advertisement

Bro we haven’t had a shot on target and Ole is worried about the weather, you worried about the wrong MIST! — 🦎 (@ShameIessFC) March 3, 2021

Thank G-d I can barely see the pitch watching this, this is dreadful. Seriously. #mufc — Serge Adam (@SergeMUFC) March 3, 2021

You watch some Man Utd games and you can’t but wonder how we got into the top 4. #CRYMUN — Emmanuel Olutokun (@EOlutokun) March 3, 2021

Whilst Ole should rightly get criticised for not making subs early enough, the fact that professional footballers for the team 2nd in the Premier League haven't done the basics right tonight. Passing awful, ball control awful, game awareness not there. #MUFC #CRYMUN — Ryan Butler (@abaconbuttee) March 3, 2021

Advertisement

Palace - United reminds me of Serie-A early 2000s. So much fog. Can't see shit. — hash (@hashim0307) March 3, 2021

I think the best thing we can say about this match is the fog is obscuring most of it #CRYMUN — Brett Phipps (@InverteBrett) March 3, 2021

Its funny because that’s Cavani’s bread & butter and he just went off. What are the chances ahah — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) March 3, 2021

That was, quite possibly, the worst game of football I’ve ever watched. Like, in my life.



3 wins in 10 PL games. Roll on the derby. 🥴 — Alex Turk (@AlexCTurk) March 3, 2021

Bruno Fernandes’ highlights when he doesn’t get to score a penalty pic.twitter.com/2wH7J8hPrO — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) March 3, 2021

Since going top of the Premier League in January #MUFC have collapsed, winning just 3 of their next 10 games. Did they bottle a title challenge or were they just not good enough? — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) March 3, 2021

Advertisement

Remember when 'Drawchester United' was a thing?



It feels like that right now. — ً (@utdrobbo) March 3, 2021

Man Utd 0-0 Real Sociedad

Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd pic.twitter.com/s9ppvGawIV — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) March 3, 2021

The main man, we miss him. pic.twitter.com/aPozLpikFh — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) March 3, 2021

0-0 against palace. Could be 2 points dropped or a useful away point depending on how much you like Ole. — kenna (@kennagq) March 3, 2021

Advertisement

Wonder if Ole will make a Klopp-esque comment about the white kits + fog. Obviously nothing to do with the result but must be a bit tricky — Adroit Cadet (@Adroit_Cadet) March 3, 2021

United literally have no wingers, a high risk #10, CMs who can't pass properly, a striker who isn't a hold up striker, a LW who has been diabolical in this game.



That's where they're on different wavelengths, basically. — Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17) March 3, 2021

The worst performance of the season. And there have been a few to choose from. How they are 2nd in the league is beyond me. Not a single player turned up. Pathetic. Pep & Co must be dying for Sunday. A team/squad packed with over-rated journeymen. Ole, clueless. #MUFC — Simon Delaney (@SimonDelaneyEsq) March 3, 2021

Advertisement

United have been very poor but is it really not worth mentioning as a factor that teams are playing every 3 days without a break and they’ve all (bar city) hit the wall?



I don’t think this is down to lack of effort - just lack of gas and lack of a bit of quality. — Karate Jesus (@KarateJesus44) March 3, 2021