Twitter reacts as Manchester United drop points in 1-1 draw with Fulham

Manchester United failed to register all three points in their final home game of the Premier League campaign as they drew 1-1 against Fulham in front of 10,000 supporters. A win would have guaranteed second place on the table for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, but now they will be forced to win their final game of the season against Wolves to do so.
The Red Devils were largely the more dominant side in the first half with over 60% of the ball and over twice the number of attempts.
Superstar striker Edinson Cavani played for the first time in front of his club's supporters and he treated them to a moment of brilliance as he lobbed Fulham keeper Alphonse Areola from 40 yards out after Bruno Fernandes' clever flick.
The Uruguayan's strike was arguably one of the best goals of the campaign and the goal sent the supporters at Old Trafford into a frenzy.
Manchester United failed to capitalise on chances
Despite already taking the lead, Manchester United could have doubled or even tripled their lead as they had several noteworthy chances they could have converted. Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood had a fair few chances to get on the scoresheet as they had a combined five shots (three on target) but failed to get on the scoresheet.
Fernandes' sublime free-kick attempt missed the post by a whisker, while Greenwood spurned a brilliant opportunity on the counter. The Portuguese was, perhaps, Manchester United's biggest threat on the night.
However, all their goalscoring threat and chances didn't matter as they had no other goal to show for bar Cavani's brilliant chip and it ended up costing them in the second half. Bobby Reid received the ball during a break for Fulham and launched a lofted cross into the box to find Joe Bryan.
The Cottagers' Championship play-off hero made no mistake from close range and leveled the scoreline from Reid's cross.
Manchester United boss Solskjaer responded to the goal by bringing on the likes of Amad Diallo and Donny van de Beek, but they couldn't muster a late winner despite finding themselves in decent goalscoring positions.
The draw takes Manchester United's point tally for the season to 71 and will, in all likelihood, need a win against Wolves on the final day of the campaign to seal second place. It would be only the second time they would have achieved such a high finish since 2013 should they manage to end their campaign with a win at Molineux.
