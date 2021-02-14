Twitter reacts as Manchester United drop points in frustrating 1-1 draw against West Brom

Manchester United dropped two further points amidst a poor run of results as they were held to a 1-1 draw away at West Brom. The Baggies, who took points off Manchester City and Liverpool already this year, managed to stifle the Premier League's top-scorers as the Red Devils failed to challenge a rigid West Brom defence on a regular basis.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was forced to name an altered midfield due to the absence of Paul Pogba via injury, and his absence was felt sorely by the Norwegian's side. Mason Greenwood was replaced by Anthony Martial in the forward line.

The home side needed just 81 seconds to find the back of the net as Mbaye Diagne outmuscled Victor Lindelof to dart the ball past an outstretched David De Gea, giving West Brom a very early lead into the game. The visitors saw the lion's share of the ball since then and tried to restore parity into the tie, but were marshalled well by Sam Allardyce's men.

7 – Manchester United have conceded more goals in the first 10 minutes of games this season in the Premier League than every other club aside from Crystal Palace (9). pic.twitter.com/sZdYOXMSxb — UtdArena (@utdarena) February 14, 2021

This was until the final minutes of the first half as Bruno Fernandes conjured a moment of magic to bring his side back into the game. Luke Shaw took the ball until the byline and stood the ball up into the Baggies' box to find Bruno Fernandes whose emphatic volleyed finish leveled the scoreline.

The Baggies continued to stay in the game and disrupt the opposition whilst creating a handful of great opportunities for themselves. Diagne could have potentially had a hat-trick due to the number of chances the Senegalese forward was afforded.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men piled on the pressure as the half went on and needed two stunning clearances to deny Mason Greenwood as well as Scott McTominay from inside the box. Red Devils skipper Harry Maguire came painfully close to netting the winner ahead of the final whistle with a looping header that rattled Sam Johnstone's goal.

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone this season:

▪️ Last-minute wonder save against Liverpool (1-1)

▪️ Last-minute wonder save against Man Utd (1-1)



Clutch. pic.twitter.com/ZrltLMq16g — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 14, 2021

Ultimately, it was a mighty disappointing result for Manchester United who dropped two precious points at the Hawthorns as they lose further ground on runaway leaders Manchester City.

Here are some of the best tweets from the game.

Our CB’s used to bleed for the shirt now they allow opponents to strip them down. pic.twitter.com/POZeehohuF — ًEIIis. (@UtdEIIis) February 14, 2021

So many players who just aren’t consistently providing anything. Martial, Fred, Lindelof to name a few. Rashford’s consistency levels aren’t good enough. Maguire is on and off. — ‏ً (@UtdHenry) February 14, 2021

Luke Shaw vs. West Brom [Man Utd rank]:



11 attempted crosses [1st]

9 ball recoveries [2nd]

6 successful crosses [1st]

4 chances created [1st]

1 assist [1st]



In the form of his life. 👏 pic.twitter.com/B6VPjLcxF7 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 14, 2021

MUFC have had a great chance over the last month to steer away from the top four battle and cement 1st/2nd.



10 pts from 7 games not good enough. 4/9 pts vs. bottom 3 in that run not good enough. It’s just all a bit flat. — Alex Turk (@AlexCTurk) February 14, 2021

You know that Craig Pawson is an awful referee when Arsenal fans and United fans are actually in agreement about something. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) February 14, 2021

Not everyone who was believing we could win it now saying ‘I knew we never would’ 😂😂😂



Take the L like a champ, you ain’t getting no brownie points from rival fans. — Jordan (@FourFourJordan) February 14, 2021

Last minute of stoppage time.



Harry Maguire's header looks like it's going in.



West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone tips it on to the post.



WHAT. A. SAVE. 🦸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/U9HneuTUYK — Goal (@goal) February 14, 2021

🗣️ Harry Maguire on whether #mufc are in a title race: "Of course we are, we have to look after ourselves and go again and win the next one and the next one." #udlatest [@ShamoonHafez] — United District (@UtdDistrict) February 14, 2021

0.48 - Manchester United amassed an Expected Goals (xG) total of just 0.48 against West Brom, the lowest figure for any side against WBA in the Premier League since Everton in December 2017 (0.46). Stifled. pic.twitter.com/BV8mtZSzfl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 14, 2021

Outside of the one stupid moment where he falls to the ground. Thought Maguire was Utds most dangerous attacker lol. Which is shocking when you consider it. Maybe the players will start playing well when Oles job is on the line.



Complacency is a dangerous thing. — The Elite Pundit (@TheElitePundit) February 14, 2021

Manchester United in the seven games since going top of the league against Burnley have:



Drawn 0-0 with Liverpool

Lost 2-1 to Sheffield United

Drawn 0-0 with Arsenal

Drawn 3-3 with Everton

Drawn 1-1 with West Brom

Fallen eight points behind Manchester City#MUFC pic.twitter.com/3c7CRA2Fio — bet365 (@bet365) February 14, 2021

Fred and Mctominay stats 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/dzR9u2CJj3 — StatmanBains (@StatmanBains) February 14, 2021