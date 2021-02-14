Twitter reacts as Manchester United drop points in frustrating 1-1 draw against West Brom

Manchester United dropped two further points amidst a poor run of results as they were held to a 1-1 draw away at West Brom. The Baggies, who took points off Manchester City and Liverpool already this year, managed to stifle the Premier League's top-scorers as the Red Devils failed to challenge a rigid West Brom defence on a regular basis.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was forced to name an altered midfield due to the absence of Paul Pogba via injury, and his absence was felt sorely by the Norwegian's side. Mason Greenwood was replaced by Anthony Martial in the forward line.
The home side needed just 81 seconds to find the back of the net as Mbaye Diagne outmuscled Victor Lindelof to dart the ball past an outstretched David De Gea, giving West Brom a very early lead into the game. The visitors saw the lion's share of the ball since then and tried to restore parity into the tie, but were marshalled well by Sam Allardyce's men.
This was until the final minutes of the first half as Bruno Fernandes conjured a moment of magic to bring his side back into the game. Luke Shaw took the ball until the byline and stood the ball up into the Baggies' box to find Bruno Fernandes whose emphatic volleyed finish leveled the scoreline.
The Baggies continued to stay in the game and disrupt the opposition whilst creating a handful of great opportunities for themselves. Diagne could have potentially had a hat-trick due to the number of chances the Senegalese forward was afforded.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men piled on the pressure as the half went on and needed two stunning clearances to deny Mason Greenwood as well as Scott McTominay from inside the box. Red Devils skipper Harry Maguire came painfully close to netting the winner ahead of the final whistle with a looping header that rattled Sam Johnstone's goal.
Ultimately, it was a mighty disappointing result for Manchester United who dropped two precious points at the Hawthorns as they lose further ground on runaway leaders Manchester City.
