Twitter reacts as Manchester United register first Premier League home win of the season after VAR drama

After four failed attempts, Manchester United finally managed to register their first home win in the Premier League in the 2020/21 campaign as they defeated newly-promoted West Brom.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was forced to name a couple of changes in the line-up as Alex Telles was drafted in to make his first Premier League start for the club in place of Luke Shaw, while Nemanja Matic replaced Scott McTominay.
The win against the Baggies was, by no means, an easy one as West Brom fought valiantly over the course of 90 minutes. Former United keeper Sam Johnstone, who recently played his 100th consecutive league game as the visitors' first-choice keeper, put in an inspired display against the Red Devils and made a string of astonishing saves in both halves to keep his old side at bay.
After a rather frustrating first half for the hosts, the second half got off to a rather dramatic start after Bruno Fernandes appeared to have committed a foul on Conor Gallagher worthy of a penalty in his own box. However, referee David Coote overturned the decision upon VAR's intervention.
Just minutes later, Manchester United won a penalty in the Baggies' box after a clear handball, and Bruno Fernandes stepped up to take the penalty twice — after the first save was ruled out as Johnstone was off his line — to dispatch it and give his side the lead. West Brom almost got a picture-perfect response from the bench as Calum Robinson unleashed a riveting strike which rattled the crossbar.
Slaven Bilic's men committed bodies higher up the pitch in a desperate search for an equaliser but failed to find the all-important goal. The Red Devils managed to hold on for their first Old Trafford victory since a 5-2 win over Bournemouth on the fourth of July.
The hard-fought win was Manchester United's fourth win of the campaign and fired them into the top half of the table for the very first time this season, one point above cross-town rivals Manchester City and four off the champions Liverpool.
Here, we take a look at some of the best tweets about the game.
Published 22 Nov 2020, 03:49 IST