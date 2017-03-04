Twitter reacts to Manchester United's controversial 1-1 draw against Bournemouth
The home side were denied by some fine defending and outstanding goalkeeping
Manchester United were left frustrated as they blew a golden chance to break into the top four. The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-men Bournemouth which leaves level on points with Liverpool who play Arsenal later today
Bournemouth were under the cosh for the entirety of the first half as Manchester United went full throttle. They got their deserved lead when Valencia’s cross/shot was deflected in by Marcus Rojo.
Bournemouth hung in there and hit back with an equaliser after they managed to get a penalty thank to Phil Jones foul on Danny Pugh. Joshua King converted from the spot to make it 1-1.
Then it was the battle of Old Trafford as Tyrone Mings and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were involved in two separate incidents. both should have been sent off but Andrew Surman was the only one who got his marching orders.
Next the unthinkable happened as Zlatan missed a penalty in the second half. It was his first ever miss from 10 yards since September 2015. But it ended up 1-1 after 90 minutes and twitter went wild after the game