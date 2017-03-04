Twitter reacts to Manchester United's controversial 1-1 draw against Bournemouth

The home side were denied by some fine defending and outstanding goalkeeping

by Rohit Viswanathan Humour 04 Mar 2017, 18:57 IST

Zlatan was the biggest talking point of the game

Manchester United were left frustrated as they blew a golden chance to break into the top four. The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-men Bournemouth which leaves level on points with Liverpool who play Arsenal later today

Bournemouth were under the cosh for the entirety of the first half as Manchester United went full throttle. They got their deserved lead when Valencia’s cross/shot was deflected in by Marcus Rojo.

Bournemouth hung in there and hit back with an equaliser after they managed to get a penalty thank to Phil Jones foul on Danny Pugh. Joshua King converted from the spot to make it 1-1.

Then it was the battle of Old Trafford as Tyrone Mings and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were involved in two separate incidents. both should have been sent off but Andrew Surman was the only one who got his marching orders.

Next the unthinkable happened as Zlatan missed a penalty in the second half. It was his first ever miss from 10 yards since September 2015. But it ended up 1-1 after 90 minutes and twitter went wild after the game

Shithousery combined with incompetent refereeing is what makes the Premier League the best in the world. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 4, 2017

Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs Tyrone Mings:



- Zlatan elbows Mings' face

- Mings stamps on Zlatan's head



Neither sent off pic.twitter.com/EW0bJXAiT8 — SPORF (@Sporf) March 4, 2017

When you've realised you've picked on the wrong person pic.twitter.com/wmD5j07s3S — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) March 4, 2017

A Friend in need.. — Hardik Vyas (@thehardikvyas) March 4, 2017

Boruc with stronger wrists than a 13-year-old who's just got his very first laptop. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 4, 2017

A stamp to the head and elbow to the face is fine. But Surman gets sent off for talking to the ref. Must have been a brutal 'your mum' joke. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 4, 2017

@ManUtd

Another one in the Phil Jones collection! pic.twitter.com/ZcLD4Pc4mZ — Maroof Syed (@sirmaroof) March 4, 2017

Replay of the Mings stamp on Zlatan Ibrahimovic pic.twitter.com/6JttWsH2gR — Raj Lyall (@lyallr) March 4, 2017

The Fa is desperate to get Manchester United back in the Champions League, love it. — Zane (@Walter_Tactics) March 4, 2017

And finally, an exclusive shot of Kevin Friend trying to referee this game. pic.twitter.com/Rhk0QTtVUc — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) March 4, 2017

Fellaini warming up. This is his moment. His chance to shine. He's the one who can do it. He can finish Mings — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) March 4, 2017

Kevin Friend walking around at Old Trafford like.. pic.twitter.com/1q9qR1dg0s — 9GAG Football (@9GAGFootball) March 4, 2017

2 - Kevin Friend is 2 mistakes away from being sent off by Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Ref. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) March 4, 2017

our club has an official tractor, yours doesnt pic.twitter.com/3f0btOkAzg — Moe. (@NoLaughingMata) March 4, 2017