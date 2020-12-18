Twitter reacts as Marcus Rashford fires Manchester United to 3-2 win over Sheffield United

Manchester United continued their sizzling form away from home in the Premier League with another superb win as they beat a spirited Sheffield United side by a scoreline of 3-2. The Red Devils became the first side in Premier League history to win six away games in a season after having conceded the first goal, and they did so in six successive games.

It was a familiar story for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men as the found themselves a goal down with less than five minutes on the clock after a comical sequence from their defence. Dean Henderson was terribly exposed by a poor pass from Harry Maguire, allowing David McGoldrick to score the Blades' opener.

However, it was a completely different game since the opener as the majority of the remaining 85 minutes were dominated by the visitors. After threatening to get back into the game with a few darting runs, Manchester United responded in stunning style. Victor Lindelof's long ball was collected by Marcus Rashford with a feather-light touch and dispatched majestically past Aaron Ramsdale to level the scoreline.

Anthony Martial made it two for the Red Devils with a clever finish after a piece of sheer brilliance from Paul Pogba. The French striker registered his first Premier League goal in what was his tenth appearance. Martial set up Rashford's second and United's third to top off a devastating counter-attack from them, involving Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, and a host of their star players.

Despite appearing to be in control of the game for most of it, the visitors were forced to hang on for the three points after McGoldrick, once again, scored for Sheffield United. They piled bodies forward in the search for an unlikely equaliser but ultimately failed to grab a point as Henderson made amends for his howler with a superb save from a powerful Lys Mousset strike.

United's three points have fired them to sixth place on the table and still have a game in hand over every other top-half team bar Manchester City. Should they win their game in hand, they will be just two points off champions and league leaders Liverpool.

Here are some of the best tweets from the game.

10 - Manchester United are the first side ever to score 2+ goals in 10 consecutive away games in the Premier League; indeed, they are the first club to do so in the English top-flight since Tottenham in October 1960. Clinical. pic.twitter.com/3bZlwx1Lxo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 17, 2020

Manchester United are hard to understand as a team. Either fantastic or awful, no middle ground. Believe that a top level coach will bring out their true potential. #Poch — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) December 17, 2020

Dean Henderson has made an error leading to an opposition goal in the Premier League for the first time in almost 15 months.



Of course it had to come at his former club Sheffield United. 😩 pic.twitter.com/cYHptyLaXH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 17, 2020

That second Rashford goal was a brilliant team effort!



Pogba dancing past players so effortlessly. Art#SHUMUN — MT (@MarigaThoithi) December 17, 2020

#MUFC League Champions 2021, if they can just manage to get Old Trafford closed down for a few months. Perfect away from home 6/6..... #SHUMUN #pl — Paul Vance (@PaulVance63) December 17, 2020

Anthony Martial has scored his first Premier League goal of the season with his 11th attempt in the competition this term.



His 683-minute goal drought is finally over. pic.twitter.com/OxjqyMf0Zk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 17, 2020

Resilience: Man Utd go behind in every single away league game and win every match.



Naivety: Man Utd go behind in every single away league game and win every match.



Is Ole Solskjaer a managerial genius or just someone throwing darts randomly at a board? #BBCFootball #SHUMUN pic.twitter.com/tNJWV4FcPZ — Bobby Seagull (UK Libraries Champion @CILIPinfo) (@Bobby_Seagull) December 17, 2020

Dean Henderson has had a terrible game. Stood still for that second goal. Planted. He doesn't feel me with much confidence with replacing De Gea. Still amazes me how Romero hasn’t had a look in, he's never put a foot wrong. — James Stretford (@Jamesstretford) December 17, 2020

In that video Moyes shown, did it have the defensive masterclass of being subbed on when your team is winning, concede 3 and be subbed off again or nah? @rioferdy5 pic.twitter.com/eoLTnGedCS — Stephen Howson 🇾🇪 (@MrStephenHowson) December 17, 2020

Anthony Martial’s game by numbers vs. Sheffield United:



93% pass accuracy

14 final third passes

4 shots (2 on target)

3 chances created

3 ball recoveries

1 assist

1 goal



Hopefully he can kickstart his PL campaign from here. 👊 pic.twitter.com/2fx7PK6ehD — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 17, 2020

Class three points but we've helped out Arsenal by beating one of their relegation rivals pic.twitter.com/rzxi3SwMPh — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) December 17, 2020

Chris Wilder vs Ole 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WGZC603WW3 — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) December 17, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shouting at Chris Wilder on the touchline pic.twitter.com/m4S2DNjcdL — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 17, 2020

Bruno showing us a perfect example of having an excellent game without a G/A



He keeps on getting better — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) December 17, 2020

42 - Marcus Rashford has scored 42 goals under Ole Gunnar Solskjær in all competitions - the most by any Manchester United player under a single manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. Crucial. pic.twitter.com/ZxqPJOanVm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 17, 2020

Never mind Van de Beek playing in his slippers he’s wearing steel toe cap boots tonight — ‘ (@vintageredss) December 17, 2020

Man Utd with Bruno Fernandes vs Man Utd without Bruno Fernandes pic.twitter.com/3whkw7SNGt — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) December 17, 2020

Man Utd earn their 10th straight #PL away win - a new club record 💪#SHUMUN pic.twitter.com/yX4qqbsEIL — Premier League (@premierleague) December 17, 2020

'We don't make it easy for ourselves.' This is not a game that should be remotely tight. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 17, 2020

Marcus Rashford has scored 2+ goals in a Premier League away game for the first time in his career.



What a year, on an off the pitch. pic.twitter.com/njmVroB9Vp — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 17, 2020

If you actually watch football you’ll know Pogba slaps in them balls on a regular...when you talk about vision & technique you have to mention him #SatNav — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) December 17, 2020

FT 2-3. First time @ManUtd have scored three in four successive PL away games since end of 1999-2000 season. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 17, 2020

10 - Manchester United are the fourth side in English top-flight history to record 10 consecutive away league wins, after Spurs (10 between April & October 1960), Chelsea (11 between April & December 2008) and Manchester City (11 between May & December 2017). Marching. pic.twitter.com/KErNCybCN3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 17, 2020