Twitter reacts as Marcus Rashford fires Manchester United to 3-2 win over Sheffield United

Manchester United continued their sizzling form away from home in the Premier League with another superb win as they beat a spirited Sheffield United side by a scoreline of 3-2. The Red Devils became the first side in Premier League history to win six away games in a season after having conceded the first goal, and they did so in six successive games.
It was a familiar story for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men as the found themselves a goal down with less than five minutes on the clock after a comical sequence from their defence. Dean Henderson was terribly exposed by a poor pass from Harry Maguire, allowing David McGoldrick to score the Blades' opener.
However, it was a completely different game since the opener as the majority of the remaining 85 minutes were dominated by the visitors. After threatening to get back into the game with a few darting runs, Manchester United responded in stunning style. Victor Lindelof's long ball was collected by Marcus Rashford with a feather-light touch and dispatched majestically past Aaron Ramsdale to level the scoreline.
Anthony Martial made it two for the Red Devils with a clever finish after a piece of sheer brilliance from Paul Pogba. The French striker registered his first Premier League goal in what was his tenth appearance. Martial set up Rashford's second and United's third to top off a devastating counter-attack from them, involving Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, and a host of their star players.
Despite appearing to be in control of the game for most of it, the visitors were forced to hang on for the three points after McGoldrick, once again, scored for Sheffield United. They piled bodies forward in the search for an unlikely equaliser but ultimately failed to grab a point as Henderson made amends for his howler with a superb save from a powerful Lys Mousset strike.
United's three points have fired them to sixth place on the table and still have a game in hand over every other top-half team bar Manchester City. Should they win their game in hand, they will be just two points off champions and league leaders Liverpool.
Here are some of the best tweets from the game.
Published 18 Dec 2020, 03:44 IST