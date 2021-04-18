Twitter reacts as Mason Greenwood inspires Manchester United to 3-1 win against Burnley

Manchester United registered their fifth straight Premier League victory with an emphatic 3-1 win over Burnley. Goals from Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani were enough to see off the visitors who caused the Red Devils a lot of problems with their physical approach.

The Red Devils' goalscorer from midweek, Cavani, was rested for the game allowing Marcus Rashford to play up top. Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw, and Harry Maguire served their European suspensions against Granada and returned to the XI with Dean Henderson.

The game almost got off to a flying start as Burnley had the ball into the back of the net in less than a minute after the hosts were caught off-guard, but it was chalked off as Chris Wood was deemed offside.

Burnley have a goal ruled out after 17 seconds against Man Utd at Old Trafford. 😰 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) April 18, 2021

After a cagey first-half affair during which Manchester United the majority of the ball and the better chances, they finally found a breakthrough three minutes after the restart. Shaw found Rashford near the halfway line and the forward stormed past Matthew Lowton to set up Bruno Fernandes in the box.

The Portuguese, aware of Mason Greenwood's presence behind him, allowed the ball to roll to the Englishman who finished with aplomb.

The intelligence from Bruno Fernandes in the build-up for Mason Greenwood's goal 🧠 pic.twitter.com/fvtkNLgcXI — Goal (@goal) April 18, 2021

However, their lead lasted merely a couple of minutes as Burnley as the Clarets struck back swiftly. James Tarkowski rose highest from a corner and the centre-back got the better of his compatriot Harry Maguire and arrowed the ball to Henderson's far left.

Manchester United fashioned several chances for themselves as they searched for a winner but were kept at bay excellently by a well-drilled Burnley side, and when the backline appeared beaten, Bailey Peacock-Farrell came to the rescue.

Despite their valiant effort, it was ultimately in vain as the Red Devils eventually found a late winner as Greenwood popped up with a precious goal with just five minutes left on the clock.

Man Utd 3-1 Burnley FT:



⚽ Greenwood

⚽ Tarkowski

⚽ Greenwood

⚽ Cavani



Mason Greenwood at the double. pic.twitter.com/KVb6Ms73jM — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) April 18, 2021

Shaw's whipped orner was repelled by the Clarets and the ball fell to Pogba, who found Greenwood. The Englishman drove into the box, dropped his shoulder and unleashed a strike which beat Peacock-Farrell after a favourable deflection.

The game was put to bed after a brilliant team goal for their third on the night as a slick team move involving Fernandes, Greenwood, and Donny van de Beek was tapped in by Edinson Cavani inside the box.

The win takes Manchester United to within eight points of Manchester City at the top of the table, who come up against Aston Villa in midweek.

Here are some of the best tweets from the game!

If you ever doubted Mason Greenwood, I feel sorry for you — Trey (@UTDTrey) April 18, 2021

No card was given for this. pic.twitter.com/glYYNGQmvv — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) April 18, 2021

⚽️ At 19 years & 199 days, Mason Greenwood is the youngest player to score 15 League goals for Man Utd since Norman Whiteside (18 years & 281 days in Feb 1984) pic.twitter.com/LIc3BaACJw — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 18, 2021

The best thing about Mason Greenwood, he came from our academy ☺️☺️☺️ — Scam Allardyce (@Nigerianscamsss) April 18, 2021

Macey Maceeeey 😍 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 18, 2021

Paul Pogba taking the piss at the corner flag in injury time is literally my favourite bit from every game 😂

Takes liberties and bring out the whole toolbox lmaooo — Zaid (@aaokaatlosab) April 18, 2021

cavani goal van de beek assist ? this memontada — Kees van Hemmen (@HemmenKees) April 18, 2021

Burnley are a rugby team disguised as a football team. Their physical approach is unmatched. — The Elite Pundit (@TheElitePundit) April 18, 2021

Donny van de Beek records his first ever Premier League assist on his birthday 🧠 pic.twitter.com/GJoO79oBHX — utdreport (@utdreport) April 18, 2021

Mason Greenwood for #mufc:

• 57 starts

• 26 goals

• 10 assists



No teenager has contributed to more goals in Europe's top 5 leagues since his debut — and he’s 𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙡𝙡 got 6 months to go. pic.twitter.com/PlaDPbQMWI — ً (@utdrobbo) April 18, 2021

Football has progressed past Burnley.



Get them out of our sights. — Scam Allardyce (@Nigerianscamsss) April 18, 2021

Manchester United have beaten Burnley at Old Trafford for the first time in over six years.



✖️ Man Utd 0-0 Burnley (2016)

✖️ Man Utd 2-2 Burnley (2017)

✖️ Man Utd 2-2 Burnley (2019)

❌ Man Utd 0-2 Burnley (2020)

✅ Man Utd 3-1 Burnley (2021)#MUNBUR #MUFC #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/KwcS8vxEjm — bwin (@bwin) April 18, 2021

Gary Neville: “Man United have been acting like a small club for 8-10 years” pic.twitter.com/zDNaEGJ9W8 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 18, 2021

When you go to the lost and found box at school pic.twitter.com/GP3kTd5QTy — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 18, 2021

Greenwood in the second half of every season#MUFC pic.twitter.com/7OcCX7oS8V — Harshal kadam (@Harshal02531139) April 18, 2021

4 assists in his last 5 games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/muOgPjZZlG — 🌊™️ (@RealistGlizzy) April 18, 2021

Edinson Cavani averages 51.3 touches per non-penalty goal in the Premier League this season, the fewest of any player in the division.



El Matador is the ultimate poacher. 🏹 pic.twitter.com/zU0ltnuHdZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 18, 2021

How did United fans allow a talent like Greenwood to get compared to Martinelli he's so clear😭 — Raf (@CFC_Raf) April 18, 2021

Mason Greenwood won us our last 3 Premier League games. He's back. pic.twitter.com/ubBcJTXOeS — Trey (@UTDTrey) April 18, 2021

Paul Pogba assist, Mason Greenwood goal. I’m loving this duo at the minute. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) April 18, 2021