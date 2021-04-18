Twitter reacts as Mason Greenwood inspires Manchester United to 3-1 win against Burnley

Manchester United registered their fifth straight Premier League victory with an emphatic 3-1 win over Burnley. Goals from Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani were enough to see off the visitors who caused the Red Devils a lot of problems with their physical approach.
The Red Devils' goalscorer from midweek, Cavani, was rested for the game allowing Marcus Rashford to play up top. Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw, and Harry Maguire served their European suspensions against Granada and returned to the XI with Dean Henderson.
The game almost got off to a flying start as Burnley had the ball into the back of the net in less than a minute after the hosts were caught off-guard, but it was chalked off as Chris Wood was deemed offside.
After a cagey first-half affair during which Manchester United the majority of the ball and the better chances, they finally found a breakthrough three minutes after the restart. Shaw found Rashford near the halfway line and the forward stormed past Matthew Lowton to set up Bruno Fernandes in the box.
The Portuguese, aware of Mason Greenwood's presence behind him, allowed the ball to roll to the Englishman who finished with aplomb.
However, their lead lasted merely a couple of minutes as Burnley as the Clarets struck back swiftly. James Tarkowski rose highest from a corner and the centre-back got the better of his compatriot Harry Maguire and arrowed the ball to Henderson's far left.
Manchester United fashioned several chances for themselves as they searched for a winner but were kept at bay excellently by a well-drilled Burnley side, and when the backline appeared beaten, Bailey Peacock-Farrell came to the rescue.
Despite their valiant effort, it was ultimately in vain as the Red Devils eventually found a late winner as Greenwood popped up with a precious goal with just five minutes left on the clock.
Shaw's whipped orner was repelled by the Clarets and the ball fell to Pogba, who found Greenwood. The Englishman drove into the box, dropped his shoulder and unleashed a strike which beat Peacock-Farrell after a favourable deflection.
The game was put to bed after a brilliant team goal for their third on the night as a slick team move involving Fernandes, Greenwood, and Donny van de Beek was tapped in by Edinson Cavani inside the box.
The win takes Manchester United to within eight points of Manchester City at the top of the table, who come up against Aston Villa in midweek.
