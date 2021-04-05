Twitter reacts as Mason Greenwood seals Manchester United's dramatic 2-1 comeback against Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side registered their 17th win of the Premier League campaign and needed a dramatic second-half comeback to do so. Ex-Red Devils striker Danny Welbeck came back to haunt his old club with an opener which was cancelled out by Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood eventually settled the game with a late winner.

The Red Devils made four changes from their last outing against Leicester City with Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Edinson Cavani, and Bruno Fernandes being brought back into the side.

It was a remarkably poor first-half display from Manchester United who were second best in nearly every way to Brighton. They lacked cohesion and were unable to open up the visitors, being limited to passing the ball sideways or taking shots from distance, with the exception of one very impressive effort from Mason Greenwood that hit the post.

📊 Man Utd have reached 60 points after 30 games of a PL season for only the 2nd time since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013 - also 65 in 2017-18 under Mourinho pic.twitter.com/w7mTtu6chp — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 4, 2021

They fell behind just under the 20-minute mark when former Red Devils academy product Danny Welbeck headed the ball into the net from close range after a Neal Maupay cross. It was the first league goal Manchester United conceded since Allan Saint-Maximin's half-volley in late February.

Brighton were excellent at marshalling the hosts' attacking threats and didn't concede a single shot on target in the first half while managing three attempts at Dean Henderson's goal.

HT: Man Utd (0.14) 0-1 (1.19) Brighton — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) April 4, 2021

A big effort required in the second half.



🔴 #MUFC

#⃣ #MUNBHA — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 4, 2021

Manchester United began the second half in better fashion than the first but were still lacking a cutting edge, and their relatively safe approach played perfectly into Brighton's hands. However, they gradually grew into the game and began to commit more bodies forward.

Their efforts were finally rewarded in the 62nd minute after Bruno Fernandes slid the ball to Marcus Rashford who effortlessly slotted the ball past Robert Sanchez to score Manchester United's first and his 19th of the campaign.

The much-needed strike sparked the Red Devils to life as they began to ask more questions of Brighton after a tame first half display. This began to leave open spaces in their backline and opened up counter-attacking opportunities for Graham Potter's men, and they almost pulled off a winner in the 68th minute.

Welbeck and Maupay led the Seagulls' charge and the latter appeared to be impeded by Harry Maguire to prevent a goal, but VAR wasn't convinced enough to overturn the decision. Manchester United came close once again in the 75th minute with a superb strike from Fernandes which was parried away by Sanchez.

With just over seven minutes of regulation time left on the clock, Manchester United finally completed their comeback via a predatory goal from Mason Greenwood.

Manchester United come back to win 2-1 vs. Brighton.



10 straight games unbeaten in the Premier League 😤 pic.twitter.com/KpTtRtu0mU — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 4, 2021

Fernandes found Pogba on the edge of the box and his scuffed shot found its way to the English forward inside the box, whose diving header took the ball past Ben White and Robert Sanchez in Brighton's goal.

The Seagulls then threw caution to the wind and tried to force a late equaliser and were afforded a couple of opportunities due to the hosts' shoddy defending. However, it was too little, too late as Manchester United saw off the last few minutes to register all three points on the night.

Manchester United now sit four points clear of Leicester City in third place as they continue to solidify their position in the Premier League table. Here are some of the best tweets from the game!

Proud to reach 100 appearances for this great club and 3 points to top it off nicely 🙌🏼🔴 #mufcpic.twitter.com/cMUNpe9ftK — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) April 4, 2021

1/2 - Bruno Fernandes averages one assist for every two Premier League appearances at Old Trafford (11 assists in 22 games), the best ratio for any Manchester United player (min. 2 apps). Regularity. pic.twitter.com/WbHQkCmgRA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 4, 2021

Most tackles made for Man Utd vs. Brighton:



◉ Fred (3)

◉ Paul Pogba (3)

◉ Bruno Fernandes (3)



Midfield united. pic.twitter.com/J5tvF1wIx2 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 4, 2021

While Lindelof missing a header is the topic of discussion, just a reminder of one of best timed clips I’ve ever seen. It’s perfect 😂 pic.twitter.com/pFqcaEe0Ss — Oli (@oli_v3r) April 4, 2021

Every single time Fred touches the ball and runs, it’s as if he’s under pressure.



Always chaotic with him. — Scam Allardyce (@Nigerianscamsss) April 4, 2021

I don't care whether you're Ole in or Ole out but if you think the only thing that separates Utd and City is the manager then I don't even know where to begin with that. — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) April 4, 2021

United look like a team that’s never played together before, that’s usually down to coaching.... or lack there of. — TR (@TacticalRole) April 4, 2021

One of my biggest pet peeves is stats like 'Brighton have been trying to win at Old Trafford for 112 years, they've never won here.'



Theres been 9 games between them at Old Trafford. — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) April 4, 2021

Bruno assist - Rashford Goal

Pogba assist - Greenwood Goal



WE'RE BACK pic.twitter.com/noo1xEzXxK — United Galactico 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@galactico_mufc) April 4, 2021

I’m dead Fernandes said check VAR that’s a penalty. — Jordan (@FourFourJordan) April 4, 2021

Rashford Goal.

Bruno Assists.



Now Rashford & Bruno alone have 62 G/A Contributions for Manchester United this season. — ' (@TheShowtimeReds) April 4, 2021

An away team doesn't get a penalty at Man Utd pic.twitter.com/GNJ27RH4r5 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 4, 2021

95 - Manchester United have won 95 Premier League matches after conceding the first goal - seven more than any other team in Premier League history. Resilient. pic.twitter.com/B1ZIumdBcZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 4, 2021

Marcus Rashford has now scored at least 10 goals in his last three Premier League seasons ✨ pic.twitter.com/u6wgeIdlK1 — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 4, 2021

Mason Greenwood is put up front & within 2 minutes, he’s gone on & scored. It’s not f*cking rocket science, Ole. 👍 — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) April 4, 2021

Today as seen Southampton, Aston Villa and potentially Man Utd all winning after looking dead and buried. I just cant think of suitable analogy to compare it to... — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 4, 2021

So much respect for Luke Shaw. To experience such a traumatic injury and now be one of the best fullbacks in Europe is an unbelievable achievement. The mental strength and dedication required would be unthinkable. Not many could do what he has done.



Hats off 👏🏻 @LukeShaw23 pic.twitter.com/1eAH1ekZ3Q — TR (@TacticalRole) April 4, 2021

Been a good evening for United's academy 😎 pic.twitter.com/5SJGizJ95n — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) April 4, 2021

It’s never good to see a player injured but Martial’s injury may prove to be a blessing in disguise for United. Mason Greenwood deserves more time playing as a striker. He is the definition of clinical. Fantastic finisher & truly world class potential. — TR (@TacticalRole) April 4, 2021

12 - Only Wayne Rooney (15) and Marcus Rashford (13) have scored more Premier League goals as a teenager for Manchester United than Mason Greenwood (12). Natural. pic.twitter.com/T5ictC8MEW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 4, 2021

Great pass by Shaw in the build up to #MUFC’s second goal. Outside of the foot, bit of backspin to hold up perfectly for Bruno’s stride. Luke is one of our most technical pure footballers — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) April 4, 2021

Man United are like a kid who never revises for any exams but still gets top marks. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) April 4, 2021

Mason Greenwood's goal against Brighton was the first headed goal of his senior career.



Now he really is the complete finisher. 😉 https://t.co/ZEmwz4HEMC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 4, 2021

Bruno will attempt those balls all day long. He can miss his target or find a defender with all but one, the one he hits will inevitably result in a winning goal. He definitely picked the right pass that time. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) April 4, 2021