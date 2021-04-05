Twitter reacts as Mason Greenwood seals Manchester United's dramatic 2-1 comeback against Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side registered their 17th win of the Premier League campaign and needed a dramatic second-half comeback to do so. Ex-Red Devils striker Danny Welbeck came back to haunt his old club with an opener which was cancelled out by Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood eventually settled the game with a late winner.
The Red Devils made four changes from their last outing against Leicester City with Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Edinson Cavani, and Bruno Fernandes being brought back into the side.
It was a remarkably poor first-half display from Manchester United who were second best in nearly every way to Brighton. They lacked cohesion and were unable to open up the visitors, being limited to passing the ball sideways or taking shots from distance, with the exception of one very impressive effort from Mason Greenwood that hit the post.
They fell behind just under the 20-minute mark when former Red Devils academy product Danny Welbeck headed the ball into the net from close range after a Neal Maupay cross. It was the first league goal Manchester United conceded since Allan Saint-Maximin's half-volley in late February.
Brighton were excellent at marshalling the hosts' attacking threats and didn't concede a single shot on target in the first half while managing three attempts at Dean Henderson's goal.
Manchester United began the second half in better fashion than the first but were still lacking a cutting edge, and their relatively safe approach played perfectly into Brighton's hands. However, they gradually grew into the game and began to commit more bodies forward.
Their efforts were finally rewarded in the 62nd minute after Bruno Fernandes slid the ball to Marcus Rashford who effortlessly slotted the ball past Robert Sanchez to score Manchester United's first and his 19th of the campaign.
The much-needed strike sparked the Red Devils to life as they began to ask more questions of Brighton after a tame first half display. This began to leave open spaces in their backline and opened up counter-attacking opportunities for Graham Potter's men, and they almost pulled off a winner in the 68th minute.
Welbeck and Maupay led the Seagulls' charge and the latter appeared to be impeded by Harry Maguire to prevent a goal, but VAR wasn't convinced enough to overturn the decision. Manchester United came close once again in the 75th minute with a superb strike from Fernandes which was parried away by Sanchez.
With just over seven minutes of regulation time left on the clock, Manchester United finally completed their comeback via a predatory goal from Mason Greenwood.
Fernandes found Pogba on the edge of the box and his scuffed shot found its way to the English forward inside the box, whose diving header took the ball past Ben White and Robert Sanchez in Brighton's goal.
The Seagulls then threw caution to the wind and tried to force a late equaliser and were afforded a couple of opportunities due to the hosts' shoddy defending. However, it was too little, too late as Manchester United saw off the last few minutes to register all three points on the night.
Manchester United now sit four points clear of Leicester City in third place as they continue to solidify their position in the Premier League table.