Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi loses appeal in tax fraud case

The Barcelona superstar is unlikely to face any time behind bars though

by Rishabh Tiwari Tweets 24 May 2017, 19:36 IST

Lionel Messi’s jail sentence has been upheld

Lionel Messi's appeal to overturn his jail sentence for the tax fraud has been rejected by the Spain's Supreme Court.

The Barcelona star was sentenced to a 21-month jail term last year along with his father, Jorge Horácio Messi who manages his finances. The duo were found guilty of defrauding Spain of €4.1m in taxes.

However, the Argentine is unlikely to spend any time behind bars due to being a first-time offender, and his father’s sentence was also reduced to 15 months because of the money he handed over to tax authorities since last year.

Twitter reacted quickly to the decision and here are some of the best tweets:

Lionel Messi lost appeal against jail sentence for tax fraud but still he WON'T serve it....one more "Bail on D'or" for him! — Drunk BATMAN (@Caped_Humor) May 24, 2017

24 May - 12:34:28 RTRS - SPAIN COURT CONFIRMS SOCCER PLAYER LIONEL MESSI'S 21-MONTH PRISON SENTENCE, 2 MLN EURO FINE IN TAX FRAUD TRIAL — Yogi Chan (@Yogi_Chan) May 24, 2017

Lionel Messi's 21 month prison sentence for tax fraud was upheld. Doubtful he sees actual time. pic.twitter.com/CWX1NYAcdt — Bootleg Fantasy FB (@BootlegFantasy) May 24, 2017

Lionel Messi has lost his appeal against a 21-month prison sentence for tax fraud: https://t.co/lr8EoZWCAR pic.twitter.com/wSy2QiZuxl — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 24, 2017

Me - Messi will go to jail for tax evasion



Messi Fan - Messi is a better fraud than Ronaldo — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 24, 2017

Messi's Spanish jail sentence for tax fraud to stand https://t.co/rTyu3IhVVV — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 24, 2017

Messi gets jail for tax fraud and Salman walks free after killing people. This is the difference between us and the rest. — NEHA SINGH (@nehasinghjazz) May 24, 2017

hahahaha! I really hope Messi dribble passes the law too #messedupmessi — wuyyuru.sai krishna (@w_saikrishna) May 24, 2017

@arkandove Nope not a joke. It will probably be something like a suspended sentence can't see them sending Messi to jail. — Champions33 (@MissAshCR7) May 24, 2017

Spanish Supreme Court ratified Messi’s sentence in tax fraud but won't be serving it. Even law wants to see Leo in action sans interruption — Debarati Majumder (@debarati_m) May 24, 2017

Messi misses the penalty again — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) May 24, 2017