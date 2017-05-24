Write an Article

Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi loses appeal in tax fraud case

The Barcelona superstar is unlikely to face any time behind bars though

by Rishabh Tiwari
Tweets 24 May 2017, 19:36 IST
MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 23: Lionel Messi of Barcelona reacts during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Bernabeu on April 23, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Lionel Messi’s jail sentence has been upheld

Lionel Messi's appeal to overturn his jail sentence for the tax fraud has been rejected by the Spain's Supreme Court. 

The Barcelona star was sentenced to a 21-month jail term last year along with his father, Jorge Horácio Messi who manages his finances. The duo were found guilty of defrauding Spain of €4.1m in taxes.

However, the Argentine is unlikely to spend any time behind bars due to being a first-time offender, and his father’s sentence was also reduced to 15 months because of the money he handed over to tax authorities since last year.

Twitter reacted quickly to the decision and here are some of the best tweets:


Fetching more content...