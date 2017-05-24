Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi loses appeal in tax fraud case
The Barcelona superstar is unlikely to face any time behind bars though
Lionel Messi's appeal to overturn his jail sentence for the tax fraud has been rejected by the Spain's Supreme Court.
The Barcelona star was sentenced to a 21-month jail term last year along with his father, Jorge Horácio Messi who manages his finances. The duo were found guilty of defrauding Spain of €4.1m in taxes.
However, the Argentine is unlikely to spend any time behind bars due to being a first-time offender, and his father’s sentence was also reduced to 15 months because of the money he handed over to tax authorities since last year.
