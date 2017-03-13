Twitter reacts after Millwall fan punches a Spurs fan
Tensions were always going to be running high as Tottenham played Millwall, but it was the pre-match drama that had all the excitement.
Tensions were always going to be running high as Tottenham played their last FA Cup game at White Hart Lane against Millwall. The final cup game before it’s demolition was marked by a massive police presence, with stewards in the away end forced to take precautions before and during the match. However, while the game passed without any major violence, the attacks by the Millwall fans were verbal and came as racists abuse at Heung-Min-Son, who silenced them brilliantly.
The 24-year-old scored a hat-trick, along with goals from Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Vincent Jassen helped Spurs into the semi-final of the FA Cup with a 6-0 win over the Lilywhites. But Millwall being Millwall, lived up to their infamous chant of “no one likes us” and decided to teach a few Spurs fans a lesson. Having just reached the last four in the FA Cup, Spurs fans were celebrating and basking in the glory, while provoking the Millwall fans after the match with their chanting.
But what no-one expected was the reaction – especially with a Police van standing right next to them, and a Lilywhite fan walked up and punched the chanting Tottenham supporter. The video went viral on Twitter and prompted quite a reaction from nearly everyone, including a few Tottenham fans!!