Twitter reacts after Millwall fan punches a Spurs fan

Tensions were always going to be running high as Tottenham played Millwall, but it was the pre-match drama that had all the excitement.

Tottenham gave the White Hart Lane faithful a day to remember

Tensions were always going to be running high as Tottenham played their last FA Cup game at White Hart Lane against Millwall. The final cup game before it’s demolition was marked by a massive police presence, with stewards in the away end forced to take precautions before and during the match. However, while the game passed without any major violence, the attacks by the Millwall fans were verbal and came as racists abuse at Heung-Min-Son, who silenced them brilliantly.

The 24-year-old scored a hat-trick, along with goals from Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Vincent Jassen helped Spurs into the semi-final of the FA Cup with a 6-0 win over the Lilywhites. But Millwall being Millwall, lived up to their infamous chant of “no one likes us” and decided to teach a few Spurs fans a lesson. Having just reached the last four in the FA Cup, Spurs fans were celebrating and basking in the glory, while provoking the Millwall fans after the match with their chanting.

But what no-one expected was the reaction – especially with a Police van standing right next to them, and a Lilywhite fan walked up and punched the chanting Tottenham supporter. The video went viral on Twitter and prompted quite a reaction from nearly everyone, including a few Tottenham fans!!

This Millwall fan KO'd him with a Hayemaker pic.twitter.com/6u6xtOxFx1 — Man Like Mesut (@_ManLikeMesut) March 12, 2017

@standardnews shocking image of man being stung by a wasp after innocently poking it's nest with a stick — Transpontine (@Batesey6) March 13, 2017

@_ManLikeMesut

'Watch this, gonna wind up the Millwall fans'

'Nah don't'

'It will be fine trust me, just bants innit' — ' (@KissMyArsenaI) March 12, 2017

I could watch that Millwall fan punch the spurs one all night. What on earth was he thinking?! — Sean Chater (@nufcsean) March 12, 2017

That video of the spurs fan getting ironed out with one punch is my new avi — D.A.V.E (@DoubleDenimDave) March 12, 2017

@_ManLikeMesut imagine getting levelled by a fella in a flat cap. — Craig McCarthy (@CraigM_88) March 12, 2017

@Sporf better punch than Tony Bellew threw in 12 rounds — Pidgey (@JustAPidgey) March 12, 2017

If you're going to attempt to provoke a fan to punch you, expect to be punched.



It is as simple as that for the Spurs fan. — MUFC News Online (@Mufcnewsonline) March 12, 2017

It's pretty stupid to sing anti-milwall songs at Millwall fans but it's also a bit sad that you'd be so offended that you punch the guy. — Doc (@Doc_Joshi) March 12, 2017

Modern day football fans finding out that stood at the side of the road slagging off Millwall, is very different to doing it on the internet — Santini (@bluesanty) March 12, 2017

@standardnews it's his own fault for supporting spurs — tarquin (@apeman1000) March 12, 2017

@_ManLikeMesut @alfie8wnger how to shut a spurs fan up in one easy step....wallop right on the money — Chris(SLIP)Walder (@ChrisWalder4) March 12, 2017

I love to shake the hands of that millwall fan who decked a spurs fan fanastic punch https://t.co/OVcT139e1u — scarface (@D10_LFC) March 12, 2017

@_ManLikeMesut score correction



Tottenham 6 v 1 Millwall — ™ (@PapaBeats) March 12, 2017

@_ManLikeMesut @QPRPPF They got a shot on target after all. — Barry Hughes (@BeejMediaUK) March 12, 2017