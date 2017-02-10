Twitter reacts after Olivier Giroud's 'Scorpion goal' loses out to Andy Carroll for Goal of the Month

Many fans though Giroud's goal was the best of the season so far

Andy Carroll won the Goal of the Month for January 2017

Arsenal just can’t seem to catch a break, can they? Olivier Giroud looked to have sealed the goal of the month (nay, season) when he scored from an audacious ‘Scorpion Kick’ volley against Crystal Palace at the start of the year (literally, it was on 1 January).

However, just two weeks later, Premier League fans were treated to yet another jaw-dropping goal when Andy Carroll scored with a scissor-kick in another London derby. Again, the opponents were Crystal Palace as poor Wayne Hennessey simply watched the ball fly past him to find the back of the net.

The debate has been raging for a while as to who would win the Goal of the Month award and Arsenal fans were sure Giroud would walk away with the prize. After all, Henrikh Mkhitaryan had walked away with the prize in December with a similar, albeit easier, finish.

So it came as a surprise to many fans when Carroll was adjudged to have scored the best goal in January. Poor Giroud will only have to settle for the Arsenal goal of the month.

Your January Goal of the Month?



Well it was always going to be this, wasn’t it? pic.twitter.com/0zIhUlwb72 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 2, 2017

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the announcement; some thought the English striker deserved it while many Gooners were absolutely livid!

Giroud's goal was the best thing to happen to Arsenal in years but it still gets shown up by Andy Carroll — Dan Moore (@YTdjmoore98) February 10, 2017

Andy Carroll's scissor kick vs Crystal palace has won goal of the month, beating Olivier Giroud's scorpion kick.



Arsenal fans right now: pic.twitter.com/5uwXEVtFTb — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 10, 2017

Arsenal fans when they hear Andy Carroll's overhead kick has beaten Oliver Giroud's scorpion kick to Goal of the Month... pic.twitter.com/tXpPbUKFZ2 — BigSport (@BigSportGB) February 10, 2017

If you think Olivier Giroud's donkey kick was better than Andy Carroll's marriage of power and barbarian beauty you are an Arsenal fan. — John Brewin (@JohnBrewinESPN) February 10, 2017

@JohnBrewinESPN I sympathise re: the Giroud goal though. Build-up does add a lot. And it's not like you've not seen the Carroll goal before. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) February 10, 2017

Andy Carroll has won goal of the month, beating Olivier Giroud's scorpion kick.



Arsenal fans right now: pic.twitter.com/xKCYOKozfS — FootballFanCast.com (@FootballFanCast) February 10, 2017

Andy Carroll has won January goal of the month, beating Olivier Giroud's scorpion kick. pic.twitter.com/8mllZiFJzg — Football Daily (@footballdailyuk) February 10, 2017

Arsenal fans said Giroud scored the "Goal of the season" when it isn't even the Goal of the month — Musa (@Alkalee_Musa) February 10, 2017

Maybe Olivier Giroud's scorpion kick had to be offside in order to win the Carling Goal of the Month for January. — Mohamed ELNneny (@ElNnenyM) February 10, 2017

Only goal of the month?



They should hand Andy Carroll the goal of the season award already. #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/yEms35bP6U — betway (@betway) February 10, 2017

You'll see another 10 OH kicks this season, we've seen 2-3 scorpion kicks in PL history (and one was offside) — The 12th Man (@_The12thMan) February 10, 2017

I wonder if Arsenal FanTV will do anything on Giroud being "robbed" of the Goal of the Month by Carroll? — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) February 10, 2017

Give Carroll Goal of the month

But give Giroud Goal of the season pic.twitter.com/LEouyuIU0g — Turin (@TurinThePage) February 10, 2017