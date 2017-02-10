Twitter reacts after Olivier Giroud's 'Scorpion goal' loses out to Andy Carroll for Goal of the Month
Many fans though Giroud's goal was the best of the season so far
Arsenal just can’t seem to catch a break, can they? Olivier Giroud looked to have sealed the goal of the month (nay, season) when he scored from an audacious ‘Scorpion Kick’ volley against Crystal Palace at the start of the year (literally, it was on 1 January).
However, just two weeks later, Premier League fans were treated to yet another jaw-dropping goal when Andy Carroll scored with a scissor-kick in another London derby. Again, the opponents were Crystal Palace as poor Wayne Hennessey simply watched the ball fly past him to find the back of the net.
The debate has been raging for a while as to who would win the Goal of the Month award and Arsenal fans were sure Giroud would walk away with the prize. After all, Henrikh Mkhitaryan had walked away with the prize in December with a similar, albeit easier, finish.
So it came as a surprise to many fans when Carroll was adjudged to have scored the best goal in January. Poor Giroud will only have to settle for the Arsenal goal of the month.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the announcement; some thought the English striker deserved it while many Gooners were absolutely livid!