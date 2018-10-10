Twitter reacts over reports of 10 Manchester United players threatening to leave if Mourinho stays

Jose Mourinho's future at Man United remains uncertain

Manchester United are set to experience a mass exodus with as many as 10 players reportedly willing to leave if manager Jose Mourinho stays on. The Red Devils have endured a tough start to the season, leaving Mourinho under serious pressure to turn things around.

The Old Trafford outfit remain outside the top four places, having lost three out of eight Premier League games this season. The club’s woes have also been compounded by a dressing room meltdown which has seen some players fall out with the manager.

The most visible was Mourinho’s training ground bust-up with Pogba, leading to the Portuguese stripping the Frenchman off the vice-captaincy. But reports suggest that nine other first-team players are ready to follow the France midfielder out of Old Trafford should Mourinho stay on as manager.

The Daily Mail reports that last Saturday’s 3-2 comeback win over Newcastle United “merely papered over the cracks at United that have been apparent for some time between Mourinho and some of his players”.

The report claimed that David De Gea and Anthony Martial have also threatened to leave the club if Mourinho is retained as manager at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the likes of Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly, Antonio Valencia, Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Ashley Young and Phil Jones, have also been named as players who have grown discontent with the Portuguese and are ready to jump ship.

This comes at a time when Mourinho is facing uncertainty concerning his immediate future at the club. Last week, reports were rife that the 55-year-old would be given the sack but it was later denied by Man United.

The latest report suggesting as many as 10 players want Mourinho out has sparked serious talk on social media.

Let’s take a look at what football fans are saying on Twitter about this new development.

So according to the news DdG, Valencia, Baily & Pogba are not happy with Mourinho and prepared to leave if he stays on as coach. Now @ManUtd has to make a decision if it will be the players they let go or the manager ⚽⚽⚽ it must be tough at the Theatre of Dreams right now 😒😒 — Tshego Basil Galane (@Tshego_Galane) October 9, 2018

According to Mail, Shaw, DDG, Martial, Valencia, Pogba, Bailly and Rashford want to leave if Jose stays ..!



I can’t see @ManUtd selling half of their players to keep Mourinho #MUFC — Fred (@FredyTheRed) October 9, 2018

@manutd Mourinho needs to go. He is toxic. Best players dont want to play for him. Our players now want to leave. We are in big trouble if he stays. We are now in same position we were in under Van Gaal when he was sacked, #boring and a team in decline. #mourinhoout #mufc #manutd — Paul Creaby (@CreabyPaul) August 7, 2018

@SportsBreakfast Man United Have 10 players coming to the end of their contracts in the summer, why no mention of that? — Ryan (@RyanMKiii) October 10, 2018

It is an absolutely mad situation of giving him a contract extension then not really spending any money on players he wants the following summer 🤔. I think it’s a situation that the board have not helped but, only solution bar sacking off 10 players is to change manager isn’t it — Scotty Tridge 🇩🇪 (@ScottTridge) October 9, 2018

@manutd In total,10 United players could leave in the sumer - not just Pogba, but also Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, David de Gea, Eric Bailly, Antonio Valencia,Juan Mata,Ander Herrera,Ashley Young nd Phil Jones, who all hve various grievances ovr Mourinho's mangmnt. #MourinhoOut — Prashu (@pacificluv) October 9, 2018

The Daily Mail insist in the conspiracy theory against Mourinho , where mention the name of 10 players who want Mourinho out .Well tend in consideration only the Gea as a good player who cares for guys like Young , Smiley , luck shaw , Mata are that a quality for M united ?😂 — Nuno Lisbon (@NunoElias20) October 9, 2018

Check this out...



Pogba, Martial and Sanchez put in a performance for Mourinho, three players that apparently want him gone...



The real issue is what Mourinho said before the season, our centre backs aren’t good enough, Ed failed and we are leaking goals... — Paul Pogba (@PaulPogbaSix) October 6, 2018

So because of one game v a shite team anyone who remained Mourinho out is suddenly a plastic now.



I love top reds. — Matthew McFadyen (@_maffoo) October 9, 2018

Lol Man U’s behavior is clearly deliberate. The players want Mourinho out! — Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe (@BusiMkhumbuzi) October 6, 2018

I want them players out before i want mourinho gone — John Kerr (@JohnKerr3) October 6, 2018