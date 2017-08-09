Twitter reacts to Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup
Zidane's side came out on top in Skopje with a convincing win over the Red Devils
Real Madrid beat Manchester United 2-1 to lift the UEFA Super Cup at the Philip II Arena in Skopje on Tuesday night in what was initially a one-sided game before a tense finish.
It was Real who took the lead in the 24th minute through Casemiro who managed to beat the offside trap to score (although replays showed it could have gone either way). Los Blancos then doubled their lead in the second half when Isco played a one-two with Gareth Bale to slip through the United defence and score past David De Gea.
Also read: Real Madrid vs Man Utd - As it happened
United did manage to halve the lead, though, when Nemanja Matic's effort was palmed away by Keylor Navas only for Romelu Lukaku to pounce on the rebound. However, despite seven minutes being added on at the end of the 90, Zinedine Zidane's side managed to hold on and win the trophy.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the game.