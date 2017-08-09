Twitter reacts to Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup

Zidane's side came out on top in Skopje with a convincing win over the Red Devils

by Ed Ran Tweets 09 Aug 2017, 02:44 IST

Real Madrid beat Manchester United to lift the 2017 UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid beat Manchester United 2-1 to lift the UEFA Super Cup at the Philip II Arena in Skopje on Tuesday night in what was initially a one-sided game before a tense finish.

It was Real who took the lead in the 24th minute through Casemiro who managed to beat the offside trap to score (although replays showed it could have gone either way). Los Blancos then doubled their lead in the second half when Isco played a one-two with Gareth Bale to slip through the United defence and score past David De Gea.

United did manage to halve the lead, though, when Nemanja Matic's effort was palmed away by Keylor Navas only for Romelu Lukaku to pounce on the rebound. However, despite seven minutes being added on at the end of the 90, Zinedine Zidane's side managed to hold on and win the trophy.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game.

Zinedine Zidane's first 18 months as @RealMadrid manager:



???????? Champions League

???????? Super Cup

???? La Liga

???? World Club Cup



Le Boss ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/ovLPCrQrSM — SPORF (@Sporf) August 8, 2017

5 - Jose Mourinho has never beaten Real Madrid in a competitive match, drawing one and losing four of five matches. Hoodoo. pic.twitter.com/e9orGIvoI8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 8, 2017

Scary how good Real Madrid look, and this with Ronaldo sitting on the bench, — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 8, 2017

Considering Madrid are two weeks behind in terms of prep for their league opener, that was pretty frightening before they tired. #SuperCup — Arsene's Eyes (@Arsenes_Eyes) August 8, 2017

Jose Mourinho has lost all three of his UEFA Super Cup matches as a manager:



2003 ❌

2013 ❌

2017 ❌



The elusive trophy. ???? pic.twitter.com/jmqLU2VqU4 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 8, 2017

This is looking like the Spanish, European and world champions against the sixth best team in England. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) August 8, 2017

96% - Toni Kroos completed 73 of his 76 passes in the 2017 UEFA Super Cup, at least 30 more than any Man Utd player. Accuracy. pic.twitter.com/dM3OnwqQsR — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 8, 2017

Real Madrid are the first team to win back-to-back editions of the European Super Cup since AC Milan in 1989-1990. #HalaMadrid — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) August 8, 2017

Manchester United weren't THAT bad. More composure in key moments from Mkhitaryan, Pogba and Lukaku and it's a different story — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) August 8, 2017

Does Casemiro have a release clause? Asking for a friend..... — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) August 8, 2017

Why aren't Modric and Isco intimidated by United's height?? — Cian (@FrenchDefoe) August 8, 2017

Pretty funny of Jose to try and piss off van Gaal on his birthday by attempting to have about 5% possession in this match. — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) August 8, 2017

Move over, Phil Jones. There's a new king in town pic.twitter.com/R25gmG91iV — Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) August 8, 2017

Modric + Kroos + Isco + Casemiro: 104,5 millones de euros

Pogba: 105 millones de euros



???????????????????????? — Daniel Panero (@PaneroPanero) August 8, 2017

Lukaku's first touch went inside the net — United (@VintageMUFC) August 8, 2017

The Madrid youth system / academy / youth recruitment doesn't get the credit it deserves. So much success in recent years. — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) August 8, 2017

Two of the best teams in the world faced each other tonight in a superb cup game



However we were just too strong for Kilmarnock — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) August 8, 2017