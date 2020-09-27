Twitter reacts as Real Madrid beat 10-man Real Betis

Real Madrid recorded their first win of the 2020/21 La Liga campaign after recording a 3-2 win over 10-man Real Betis. Zinedine Zidane's side took the lead courtesy of Federico Valverde, who bundled home an inch-perfect cross from Karim Benzema. Betis then scored twice in the space of two minutes, with Aissa Mandi scoring the equalizer before William Carvalho put the home side ahead.

However, the tide turned in favour of Los Blancos in the second half, as Emerson bundled the ball into his own net from a Dani Carvajal cross. The Barcelona loanee was then shown a straight red card for a last-man challenge on Luka Jovic, who was released through on goal.

After a handball from Marc Bartra, Real Madrid were awarded a penalty in the 80th minute of the game. Sergio Ramos stepped up to convert a cool panenka penalty from the spot, his 24th consecutive penalty scored, to hand the away side their first win of the season.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back in praise of the Real Madrid captain. Here are the best tweets:

Sergio Ramos, more than just a defender!

🚨 BREAKING:

Sergio Ramos has been tested positive as the best defender in the world. — Infinite Madrid (@infinitemadrrid) September 22, 2020

24 penalties scored in a row.



Simply Sergio Ramos, the best penalty taker in the world. pic.twitter.com/m35nPmfnza — 𝐸𝓁𝑒✵ (@ModricEle) September 26, 2020

Sergio Ramos has contributed to 170 goals in his career for club and country.



One of the most complete players of this generation. My Capitano. pic.twitter.com/ppWxCDw2J7 — TC. (@totalcristiano) September 26, 2020

New season, more Sergio Ramos goals 🌟 pic.twitter.com/RbBr0h4RAJ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 26, 2020

Sergio Ramos is a central defender.



Sergio Ramos has just pulled off a panenka penalty to put Real Madrid 3-2 up.



Boss. pic.twitter.com/2za6ylcMB6 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) September 26, 2020

Unpopular opinion:

After Ronaldo and Messi, Sergio Ramos is the 3rd best player of this generation. pic.twitter.com/p076flmxF9 — Allu (@GreatWhite_9) September 25, 2020

This is a completely irrational thought from me but I genuinely think Sergio Ramos could start in any position on the pitch aside from GK and he will put in a decent performance at the very least if he tried his hardest.



I know…I know. — UtdArena (@utdarena) September 26, 2020

Karim Benzema, what a player!

Incredible assist from Benzema to Fede Valverde. This is why Karim Benzema is more than just goal statistics. — TC. (@totalcristiano) September 26, 2020

Karim Benzema’s assist for Federico Valverde means that he now has the third-most assists in La Liga (82) 💪#RealBetisRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/v0Dwb7dzGk — Goal (@goal) September 26, 2020

Fede Valverde scores Real Madrid’s first goal of the La Liga season in style ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/wZ3cMkhowL — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 26, 2020

Let the conspiracy begin...

New season, same indulgence by a referee to Real Madrid. The penalty that wasn't. @LaLigaEN will be unwatchable unless it's fair for all https://t.co/pPJb95LbpX — Michael Reid (@michaelreid52) September 26, 2020