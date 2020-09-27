Twitter reacts as Real Madrid beat 10-man Real Betis

Real Madrid recorded their first win of the 2020/21 La Liga campaign after recording a 3-2 win over 10-man Real Betis. Zinedine Zidane's side took the lead courtesy of Federico Valverde, who bundled home an inch-perfect cross from Karim Benzema. Betis then scored twice in the space of two minutes, with Aissa Mandi scoring the equalizer before William Carvalho put the home side ahead.
However, the tide turned in favour of Los Blancos in the second half, as Emerson bundled the ball into his own net from a Dani Carvajal cross. The Barcelona loanee was then shown a straight red card for a last-man challenge on Luka Jovic, who was released through on goal.
After a handball from Marc Bartra, Real Madrid were awarded a penalty in the 80th minute of the game. Sergio Ramos stepped up to convert a cool panenka penalty from the spot, his 24th consecutive penalty scored, to hand the away side their first win of the season.
Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back in praise of the Real Madrid captain. Here are the best tweets:
Sergio Ramos, more than just a defender!
Do you agree?
Or with this?
Karim Benzema, what a player!
Let the conspiracy begin...
Published 27 Sep 2020, 03:04 IST