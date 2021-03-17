Twitter reacts as Real Madrid cruise to last eight of the UCL with 3-1 victory over Atalanta

Real Madrid cruised through to the last eight of the UEFA Champions League with a 3-1 win over Atalanta Bergamo, winning the tie by an aggregate score of 4-1. Goals from Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, captain Sergio Ramos sealed the tie at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano after Ferland Mendy's wondergoal in Bergamo over a fortnight ago.

Gian Piero Gasperini's men began the game brightly as they looked to instigate a comeback from their 1-0 deficit against the 13-time European champions. However, this lasted just over 25 minutes as the hosts began to grow into the game.

After a combined one shot on target from both sides in just over half an hour, the deadlock was finally broken after a dreadful error from Atalanta keeper Marco Sportiello. The Italian received the ball and chose to send it back out in a rush and arrowed it towards Luka Modric who was lurking around the penalty area.

21 – Karim Benzema (21) has scored at least 15 more goals than any other Real Madrid player in all competitions this season (Casemiro, 6), with his opener his 70th UEFA Champions League goal – the fifth most of any player in the competition. Chime. pic.twitter.com/6uIUlPsIp8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 16, 2021

The former Ballon d'Or winner glided past Cristian Romero's challenge to set up Benzema with a 1v1 against Sportiello, who had no hope of saving the Frenchman's precise finish into the far post to score his 270th goal for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid began the second half with more energy and nearly doubled their lead via a moment of sheer brilliance from Vinicius Jr.

The Brazilian winger picked up the ball in his own half and played a quick one-two with Ferland Mendy who released him with acres of space to run into. Vinicius received the ball and rode past three onrushing Atalanta defenders and almost capped off a stunning goal, until he fluffed his lines at the very last moment as he dragged his shot wide.

Vinicius made amends for the miss, however, as he won a penalty for his side just minutes later with a similarly mazy run and was brought down by Rafael Toloi. Sergio Ramos converted the subsequent spot-kick to slot in his 101st goal for Real Madrid to double their advantage on the night.

Benema could have had a second on the night after a superb cross from Lucas Vazquez which he turned onto Sportiello first and then the post. Thibaut Courtois, on the other end, came up clutch for his side with a couple of superb saves, with one stop from a Duvan Zapata strike being an impressive one.

With eight minutes of regulation time left on the clock, Atalanta pulled one back via a stunning Luis Muriel free-kick. The Colombian curled a strike past an outstretched Courtois to score his 20th goal of the season to bring the scoreline on the night to 2-1.

As Thibaut Courtois is beaten, it remains the case that only two goalkeepers have faced Atalanta in the Champions League without ever conceding to them: Sergio Rico and Kyle Walker. https://t.co/3ctsOl0T7Y — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) March 16, 2021

His goal, however, made little to no difference in the grand scheme of things as Marco Asensio — who came on a minute before Muriel's goal — scored Real Madrid's third of the night just two minutes after the free-kick. Vazquez went on a superb run and set up his compatriot, Asensio, for a relatively easy near-post finish which the 25-year-old found in style.

After two successive years of failing to break into the last eight, Zinedine Zidane's men have finally managed to do so at the third time of asking as they join the likes of Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and other clubs.

Here are some of the best tweets from the game!

Vinicius was all sweat blood and tears to grind out this result for Madrid, finally proved to Zidane how he deserves to start next game just for Asensio to come on in the final minutes, score within 1 touch and throw a “one chance, bang” on his head. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) March 16, 2021

🇪🇺⚽️ Defenders with the most goals in Champions League history:



Roberto Carlos: 𝟭𝟲

Sergio Ramos: 𝟭𝟱 📈

Gerard Piqué: 𝟭𝟱

Iván Helguera: 𝟭𝟱

Dani Alves: 𝟭𝟮#ChampionsLeague #UCL #Ramos #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/hR20MXUbPr — LiveScore (@livescore) March 16, 2021

Without Ramos and Benzema ➡️ With Ramos and Benzema pic.twitter.com/Vp5gAsx9YP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 16, 2021

Marco Asensio has scored his first Champions League goal in over two years.



His last #UCL goal came in Real’s 4-1 defeat to Ajax in March 2019. pic.twitter.com/9vQ1WwzaKS — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 16, 2021

Well, no Serie A club left in the Quarter Finals of the Champions League then. — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) March 16, 2021

The greatest to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/o7kbinXJIV — TC. (@totalcristiano) March 16, 2021

Pic of the game? pic.twitter.com/xBCTk6Ri2a — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) March 16, 2021

10 - Since he joined Atalanta in 2019/20 season, Luis Muriel has scored 10 goals from outside the box, more of any other Serie A player among all competitions. Range.#RealMadridAtalanta #UCL pic.twitter.com/VQXd7SUYUP — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 16, 2021

This moments player will continue to be at Real for a very long time because he gets these fluke goals here and there. You know who he is. — Nikhil (@iNikhil) March 16, 2021

1st leg:

-Red card.

-LB scoring a last minute screamer from outside the box with his weak foot.



2nd leg:

-Atalanta defender mistake.

-Penalty.



Inevitable. pic.twitter.com/XfDKwsbVjP — Mad. (@MadridEveryday) March 16, 2021

Karim Benzema joins Ronaldo, Messi, Lewandowski and Raul as players to have scored 70 Champions League goals. pic.twitter.com/6GrsC2ftJc — TC. (@totalcristiano) March 16, 2021

⚠️ | QUICK STAT



Following his goal vs Real Madrid, Luis Muriel has now recorded 17 goal inv. (11 ⚽️ & 6 🅰️) in just 1023' played in 2021.



Among 98 players in our database with min. 10 goal inv. this year, his 60.1 mins p/goal inv. make him no. 1⃣! 👏👏#RealMadridAtalanta #UCL pic.twitter.com/0oipnBUsCt — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) March 16, 2021

JOKE IS ON YOU https://t.co/N8sSukmgAW — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 16, 2021

Karim Benzema’s game by numbers vs. Atalanta:



89% pass accuracy

61 total touches

7 penalty area touches

4 attempted take-ons

4 successful take-ons

4 shots [2 on target]

2 chances created

1 goal



A complete CF performance. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/6eRkTZOU7u — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 16, 2021

European Cup/Champions League:



#1 Cristiano Ronaldo 134 ⚽️

#2 Leo Messi 120 ⚽️

#3 Robert Lewandowski 72 ⚽️

#4 Raul Gonzalez 71 ⚽️

#5 Karim Benzema 70 ⚽️



Cristiano and Benzema. Two generational players, arriving together in 2009, are top five. A game-changing window. — Muddassir Hussain (@muddassirjourno) March 16, 2021

Toni Kroos tonight:



105 touches

85 passes completed (93%)

9 recoveries

6/12 duels won

4/6 long balls completed

4/4 take-ons completed

4 interceptions



He was in 3rd gear for the majority of the game... pic.twitter.com/hjyEJYGAam — UtdArena (@utdarena) March 16, 2021

Sergio Ramos now has MORE #UCL goals than:



🇧🇷 Ronaldo (14)

🇫🇷 Zinedine Zidane (14)

🇪🇸 David Villa (14)

🇧🇷 Adriano (14)

🇩🇪 Miroslav Klose (14)

🇳🇱 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (14)



The Real Madrid captain bagged number 15 tonight 👑 pic.twitter.com/mpHh8FjlJk — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 16, 2021

🔎 | FOCUS



Luka Modrić vs Atalanta:



⏱️ 90' played

👌 109 touches (most)

🅰️ 1 assist

👟 89/98 acc. passes (most)

🧲 5 interceptions (most)

⚔️ 4/8 duels won

❌ 3 tackles

📈 7.8 SofaScore rating



An impressive display by Real Madrid's playmaker! 💫#RealMadridAtalanta #UCL pic.twitter.com/pW5Mk6NNWr — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) March 16, 2021

🎙️ @SergioRamos: "We are happy with the result and the qualification, there's a long season left. About my renewal, there's nothing new."



🏆 #UCL

⚪️ #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/UGOy4ulHne — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) March 16, 2021