Twitter reacts as Real Madrid destroy Liverpool 3-1

Spanish champions Real Madrid delivered a statement result against Premier League giants Liverpool with a stunning 3-1 win in the UEFA Champions League clash.

Two superbly-taken goals from Vinicius Jr on either side of one from Marco Asensio were enough for the Blancos to take away a two-goal cushion, with Mo Salah being the only one to score for Liverpool.

Real Madrid were dealt a crucial blow hours ahead of the game as Raphael Varane tested positive for COVID-19, leaving them without both their senior centre-backs as Sergio Ramos was also ruled due to injury, along with Dani Carvajal.

2018: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

2021: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool



It happened again. pic.twitter.com/xXSw1uXE2g — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) April 6, 2021

Jurgen Klopp made one of the most interesting selection choices ahead of the game with Naby Keita partnering Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum in the middle over summer acquisition Thiago Alcantara.

The Blancos were utterly dominant with and without the ball in the first half and found the back of the net twice. The first came from one of the passes of the season from Toni Kroos as the German bypassed the Liverpool defence with a brilliant ball to find Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian's first touch took both Ozan Kabak and Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the picture and calmly slotted the ball past Alisson Becker.

The second was, unfortunately, also a result of a poor decision from Alexander-Arnold. The under-fire English headed the ball back to Alisson from a dangerous area and inadvertently ended up gifting Marco Asensio with a golden opportunity. The Spaniard needed two attempts to get past Alisson, put the ball into the net and double Real Madrid's tally on the night.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has lost possession more times (13) than any other player in the first half of tonight's Champions League quarter-finals.



An unlucky number. 🙃 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 6, 2021

Liverpool failed to attempt even a single shot on target in the first 45 minutes, while Zinedine Zidane's side managed nine in total and five on target.

Liverpool began the second 45 minutes in great fashion and clawed their way back into the game with a goal within six minutes of the restart. Jota tried to wriggle his way through the hosts' defence and lost the ball which then fell kindly for Mo Salah in the box. The Egyptian was as ruthless as ever in front of goal as his powerful strike — his 27th of the season in all competitions — found the back of the net after rattling the crossbar.

The game opened up further and Liverpool looked a different outfit altogether. After a nightmare first 45 minutes, Alexander-Arnold provided a couple of noteworthy deliveries for Jota and Mane in the first few minutes of the half.

Real Madrid then tried to carve Liverpool open with a stunning counter-attack with Benzema releasing Asensio but the Spaniard was thwarted excellently by Alexander-Arnold with a measured tackle to disposess him. However, the subsequent throw that Real Madrid won led to their third goal of the game.

Benzema kept the ball alive with a great piece of skill and found Modric near the 18-yard-box. The Croat calmly slid the ball to Vinicius Jr, whose precise finish past Alisson helped Real Madrid double their lead. The goalkeeper could have definitely done more to prevent the goal, but Vinicius — one of the best players on the pitch on the night — deserves praise for his finish.

Liverpool then attempted to salvage the game with another away goal but failed to do so, now leaving themselves with a two-goal deficit to overturn if they hope to get past Real Madrid in the second leg.

The scoreline ultimately ended the same way it did three years ago with Liverpool losing by a scoreline of 3-1 to Real Madrid. Their solitary away goal, however, sets up the return leg in a week's time nicely.

Here are some of the best tweets from the game!

Southgate when he drops Trent at the next international break



pic.twitter.com/ysrhpOtCFA — Jordan (@FourFourJordan) April 6, 2021

Are Real Madrid playing with 12 players ?! 🤔 — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) April 6, 2021

Real Madrid's cunning plan for protecting their weakened defence: having the best midfield of all time — Alex Kirkland (@alexkirkland) April 6, 2021

Kroos passed to Vinícius alright 😂 pic.twitter.com/gXYbGqPr3F — ᴀ. (@GreatWhiteNueve) April 6, 2021

The Liverpool defence tonight pic.twitter.com/53lbPg5Y2Z — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 6, 2021

Who’s the best?

You are! pic.twitter.com/G8ipB1Lwan — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) April 6, 2021

Liverpool only need two goals at home to Real Madrid to progress



Also: Liverpool have only scored one goal at Anfield in 2021 — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) April 6, 2021

Llorente passed on his Anfield powers to Vinicius so he could go out and destroy Liverpool. The Madrid clubs stay winning 🤝 pic.twitter.com/f4aOVR3kce — Johannes (@JohannesATM) April 6, 2021

That’s another one for the ‘Klopp looking distraught’ meme folder. pic.twitter.com/gbifwDYTOq — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) April 6, 2021

2018 Madrid🤝 2021 Madrid



Victimizing Liverpool to demonstrate tier 1 (MF) quality>any system — Adroit Cadet (@Adroit_Cadet) April 6, 2021

Liverpool fans watching Vinicius turn into Ronaldo from Werner against them pic.twitter.com/PfKMj2KnCv — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 6, 2021

Why does Sergio Ramos look like he wants to talk to you about his GameStop investment for 45 minutes? pic.twitter.com/NN2TqIbVNX — Tom Victor (@tomvictor) April 6, 2021

PSG want Vinicius? Mbappe + €200m and we might consider it. — TC. (@totalcristiano) April 6, 2021

What Liverpool What’s gonna

Expected vs. hit them pic.twitter.com/ouMEJrCDis — Fze (@Fze32) April 6, 2021

Another game without Andy Robertson pushing or kicking someone because Van Dijk’s not there to back him up. pic.twitter.com/ElgXOh22JM — Jordan (@FourFourJordan) April 6, 2021

3 - Luka Modric is the oldest player (35y 209d) to assist in three consecutive Champions League games since Ryan Giggs for Manchester United in April 2011, who did so aged 37. Vintage. pic.twitter.com/0fr7RDrR1E — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 6, 2021

🇪🇸 Raul - 18y 253d

🇧🇷 Vinicius Jr - 20y 268d

@vinijr becomes Real Madrid's second youngest scorer in the Champions League knockout stages#UCL pic.twitter.com/cVDSz7oHtL — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) April 6, 2021

