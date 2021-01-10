Twitter reacts as Scott McTominay fires Manchester United to 1-0 FA Cup victory over Watford

Manchester United emerged victorious over Championship side Watford at Old Trafford in their FA Cup third-round tie. The Red Devils returned to winning ways after falling to a 2-0 defeat to cross-town rivals Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi-final with a 1-0 win on the night against the Hornets.
With two crucial Premier League trips to Turf Moor and Anfield on the horizon, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rang in the changes as only Scott McTominay and Dean Henderson kept their places in the XI that started the game against City.
McTominay — captaining his boyhood club for the first time in his career — broke the deadlock just five minutes into the game after heading the ball in from an excellently delivered Alex Telles corner.
The early goal spurred on a wave of United pressure that saw them tally just under ten attempts in the first 20 minutes of the game. Watford gradually grew into the game as the game progressed and crafted a few attempts of their own, but failed to ask questions of Henderson bar one instance which needed a goal0line clearance from Axel Tuanzebe.
Juan Mata came close to doubling the lead after a silky sequence of play which was topped off by a stunning backheel from Donny van de Beek, but the Spaniard failed to find a way past Daniel Bachmann. The half ended on a sour note for the hosts as star defender Eric Bailly had to be subbed off after a bizarre collision with his goalkeeper.
The second 45 minutes was a largely frustrating one for both sides as neither club could manage to find the back of the net. Manchester United had a fair few opportunities to double their advantage but their wasteful finishing, even with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial brought onto the pitch, will surely be frustrating for former Red Devils forward Solskjaer.
Nonetheless, the 12-time FA Cup winners sealed their spot for the next round of the competition and will look to keep pace with English champions Liverpool in the Premier League with a trip to Burnley scheduled for midweek. Here are some of the best tweets from the game.