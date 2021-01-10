Twitter reacts as Scott McTominay fires Manchester United to 1-0 FA Cup victory over Watford

Manchester United emerged victorious over Championship side Watford at Old Trafford in their FA Cup third-round tie. The Red Devils returned to winning ways after falling to a 2-0 defeat to cross-town rivals Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi-final with a 1-0 win on the night against the Hornets.

With two crucial Premier League trips to Turf Moor and Anfield on the horizon, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rang in the changes as only Scott McTominay and Dean Henderson kept their places in the XI that started the game against City.

McTominay — captaining his boyhood club for the first time in his career — broke the deadlock just five minutes into the game after heading the ball in from an excellently delivered Alex Telles corner.

The early goal spurred on a wave of United pressure that saw them tally just under ten attempts in the first 20 minutes of the game. Watford gradually grew into the game as the game progressed and crafted a few attempts of their own, but failed to ask questions of Henderson bar one instance which needed a goal0line clearance from Axel Tuanzebe.

Juan Mata came close to doubling the lead after a silky sequence of play which was topped off by a stunning backheel from Donny van de Beek, but the Spaniard failed to find a way past Daniel Bachmann. The half ended on a sour note for the hosts as star defender Eric Bailly had to be subbed off after a bizarre collision with his goalkeeper.

Donny Van De Beek's backheel deserved to end in a goal! 🤤#MUNWAT pic.twitter.com/RrIoy5GkVz — 90min (@90min_Football) January 9, 2021

The second 45 minutes was a largely frustrating one for both sides as neither club could manage to find the back of the net. Manchester United had a fair few opportunities to double their advantage but their wasteful finishing, even with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial brought onto the pitch, will surely be frustrating for former Red Devils forward Solskjaer.

Nonetheless, the 12-time FA Cup winners sealed their spot for the next round of the competition and will look to keep pace with English champions Liverpool in the Premier League with a trip to Burnley scheduled for midweek. Here are some of the best tweets from the game.

The thing that stuck out to me the most about Lingards performance was that he didn't wear long sleeves in that 1st half so he could show off his new tatts....then regretted it. #MUNWAT #FACup — Richie Driss (@RichieDriss) January 9, 2021

Harry Maguire wins ALL headers from set pieces but puts ALL off target. #MUNWAT — Albert MUCUNGUZI (@albertmuc) January 9, 2021

‘He’ll get a chance against Watford’



80th minute! OGS want the Nigerian to sweep the ground after the game? 🤔 #MUNWAT — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) January 9, 2021

Rashford, Martial, Diallo front-three and rename ourselves to Take-On FC. — Jordan (@FourFourJordan) January 9, 2021

Just realised Lindelöf is going to start in the trenches at Turf Moor against Burnley in a must-win game in the title race. pic.twitter.com/Sj2LT4igGa — Jordan (@FourFourJordan) January 9, 2021

Just reached a new tier of lockdown, football boredom. #FACup — Alan Bowman (@Aldo1888) January 9, 2021

Captain ✅

Goal ✅

MOTM ✅



What a performance from him tonight 🤝



How impressed were you by this man? 🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/VpzcsgBDYL — UtdXclusive 🔴 (@UtdXclusive) January 9, 2021

Eric Bailly was substituted just before halftime of Manchester United's FA Cup match vs. Watford after suffering a head injury. pic.twitter.com/55B6kglBH4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 9, 2021

A solid if not entirely convincing or entertaining win. But more importantly:



☑️ Key players rested

☑️ Fringe players given mins

☑️ Job done



Hope Bailly is alright. Other than that, nothing much to worry about or write home about this one.



Now to refocus & prepare for the PL! — ManUtdSense (@SensibleUtd) January 9, 2021

All i’m taking from this game is at least Telles’ hair looks nice — ‘ (@vintageredss) January 9, 2021

Scott McTominay’s game by numbers vs. Watford:



100% tackles won

100% aerials won

80% pass accuracy

3 clearances

1 shot

1 goal



Another big performance. 💪 pic.twitter.com/CELVNLWpVh — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 9, 2021

Man United 1-0 Watford – FT thoughts:

- No outstanding performances convincing Ole they should start Tuesday

- Should've been an easier win

- Numerous changes and rustiness showed

- Championship standard game

- Hope for more pace and passion on Tuesday #mufc pic.twitter.com/0dGqhn4pvW — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) January 9, 2021

Not pretty but job done for United ahead a massive week in the league. Van de Beek the best player, particularly in the first half. Very slick. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) January 9, 2021

100% shot accuracy

86 passes

11 long balls

8 recoveries

7 chances created

6 duels won

6 crosses

6 key passes

2 aerials won

2 interceptions

1 assist

1 shot

Most chances created in the match

Clean sheet



A fine evening for Manchester United's Brazilian left-back Alex Telles.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/slNELIeHp2 — bet365 (@bet365) January 9, 2021

Manchester United pay my friend £100k every week for making his dream to play for them come through 😂 pic.twitter.com/f10cmfiFiT — Ali 🇬🇭 (@TheBeardedRauI) January 9, 2021

47 - Manchester United have been successful in 47 of their last 48 FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division, progressing from each of their last 17 since losing against Leeds in January 2010. Bullies. #MUNWAT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 9, 2021

No Manchester United player had a higher pass accuracy [95%], completed more passes [70] or won more tackles [3/3] than Donny van de Beek against Watford.



Quality. 👌 pic.twitter.com/t4Z8Rf0XaC — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 9, 2021