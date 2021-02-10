Twitter reacts as Scott McTominay's extra-time goal helps Manchester United beat West Ham

Manchester United just about got the better of West Ham United in the fifth round of the FA Cup thanks to Scott McTominay's extra-time winner.
Manchester United had to dig deep to grind out a result against a resolute West Ham United. The Hammers dug their heels in and neutralized most of what the Red Devils threw at them on a snowy night in Manchester.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ended the night with a smile on his face but it could have easily been a frustrating night in the dugout for the Norwegian.
It was all Manchester United in the first half with West Ham satisfied to populate their own box with bodies. They struggled to get into the attacking half as they sat really deep in their own.
The Red Devils came close to scoring via a Lindelof header from a corner but Lukasz Fabianski did incredibly well to claw a deflected effort on to the post and quell the danger.
Manchester United kept chipping away but the Hammers threw themselves in the way of most of the hosts' attempts.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had a great chance to go in front within 10 minutes of the second half but Marcus Rashford continued his trend of producing tame finishes when presented with great open opportunities and hit a deflected cross straight at Fabianski.
West Ham had to take off Ogbonna and Yarmolenko due to injuries and Manchester United should have really stamped their authority with the chances they had.
The game dragged on from there however, with both teams getting sluggish in the buildup to the whistle at the end of the ninety.
Manchester United looked revitalized with the introduction of Bruno Fernandes but the end product was still lacking. Neither team created anything of note as the game rolled on into extra-time.
Manchester United finally broke the deadlock at the end of one of their rare counter attacks of the night. Fred's cross from the left side of the area was pinballed around until Rashford flicked it on to an oncoming McTominay who buried it with a first-time shot.
Several Manchester United players had rather forgettable outings but the most important thing is that they were able to eke out a win.
To start things off, two Manchester United players hit the same milestone tonight.
Credit where credit's due. Here's to the Manchester United captain.
Moving on to the man of the hour, Scott McTominay.
So something has definitely changed.
If you missed it, Dean Henderson dribbled past an oncoming attacker in the dying embers of the game to give Manchester United fans a nervy moment.
Just give Donny van de Beek more time. He is not at a level where he can challenge Pogba or Bruno for a starting berth just yet. He's still quality though.Published 10 Feb 2021, 03:54 IST