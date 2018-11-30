×
Twitter reacts to Alexis Sanchez's long injury layoff

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
377   //    30 Nov 2018, 19:03 IST

Sanchez could be out for a long period of time according to his manager
Sanchez could be out for a long period of time according to his manager

As Jose Mourinho has just confirmed, Alexis Sanchez could miss several weeks of action after a severe hamstring injury, which the forward suffered during training. The former Arsenal man was left out of the squad when Manchester United faced Young Boys. The next day, it was announced that he had suffered an injury. This would mean that the Chilean is unlikely to face his old club, Arsenal, when his team hosts the Gunners at Old Trafford.

Fans were already speculating that the 29-year-old could soon be on his way out of Manchester, after not performing up to standards. He has been dropped or left on the bench on multiple occasions by Jose Mourinho and with this injury, there are now even more doubts regarding his future at the club.

The forward seemed to have lost his place to Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. The latter appears to be gaining more trust from the Portuguese manager and he has saved the Red Devils in many games from further embarrassment.

It's been less than a year since the swap deal happened between Arsenal and Manchester United which saw Sanchez shift to join the latter while Henrikh Mkhitaryan joined the North London club. Both players have had their frustrating spells and neither club seems to have gained much from the deal.

Sanchez has scored only four goals in 30 appearances for the Red Devils thus far.

Some United fans have not reacted kindly to his injury lay-off with many laughing at him on Twitter. Others are disappointed with how the season has gone so far for the Chilean striker. Just as people thought that Sanchez had a good pre-season and would be ready to perform up to standards, he has failed to deliver.

Here are some reactions from the fans.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Alexis Sanchez Jose Mourinho
