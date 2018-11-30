Twitter reacts to Alexis Sanchez's long injury layoff

Sanchez could be out for a long period of time according to his manager

As Jose Mourinho has just confirmed, Alexis Sanchez could miss several weeks of action after a severe hamstring injury, which the forward suffered during training. The former Arsenal man was left out of the squad when Manchester United faced Young Boys. The next day, it was announced that he had suffered an injury. This would mean that the Chilean is unlikely to face his old club, Arsenal, when his team hosts the Gunners at Old Trafford.

Fans were already speculating that the 29-year-old could soon be on his way out of Manchester, after not performing up to standards. He has been dropped or left on the bench on multiple occasions by Jose Mourinho and with this injury, there are now even more doubts regarding his future at the club.

The forward seemed to have lost his place to Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. The latter appears to be gaining more trust from the Portuguese manager and he has saved the Red Devils in many games from further embarrassment.

It's been less than a year since the swap deal happened between Arsenal and Manchester United which saw Sanchez shift to join the latter while Henrikh Mkhitaryan joined the North London club. Both players have had their frustrating spells and neither club seems to have gained much from the deal.

Sanchez has scored only four goals in 30 appearances for the Red Devils thus far.

Some United fans have not reacted kindly to his injury lay-off with many laughing at him on Twitter. Others are disappointed with how the season has gone so far for the Chilean striker. Just as people thought that Sanchez had a good pre-season and would be ready to perform up to standards, he has failed to deliver.

Here are some reactions from the fans.

I had very high expectations for Alexis Sanchez, fair to say it just hasn’t worked out. Not only is he having problems on the pitch, but also off it. We may never see him play for the club again due to this recent ‘injury’. Can’t lie, I’m gutted. — Josh (@ManUnitedMedia) November 29, 2018

José Mourinho has confirmed that Alexis Sánchez will be out for around 6 weeks with a hamstring injury.



Manchester United fans right now... pic.twitter.com/SuExNjm9Aw — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) November 30, 2018

Alexis Sanchez is reportedly set to be out for two weeks with a hamstring injury pic.twitter.com/wOn63Es0eU — JosesExcuses (@JoseExcuses) November 29, 2018

👤 Seven starts

👥 Five sub appearances

⏲ 478 Premier League minutes played

⚽ 1 goal

🎯 2 assists

🤕 Out for the rest of the year



Rate Alexis Sanchez's season (so far) out of 10... pic.twitter.com/Xr8qrfVDBF — Goal (@goal) November 30, 2018

Alexis Sanchez injured? Or Alexis Sanchez fallen out with Jose and mutually being kept out of games till January when he'll be sold..... — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) November 30, 2018

Another Wenger Masterclass — Gift of A Gunner. (@giftofagunner) November 30, 2018

@Alexis_Sanchez out till 2019? I am unmoved. Didn't feel like he was in the side to begin with. @manutd — Chenosuke Chenara (@chenosuke85) November 30, 2018

Alexis Sanchez returning home, knowing that he has Christmas off pic.twitter.com/ibc3wIAS0H — A Casual (@ABoxingCasual) November 30, 2018

'Hamstring injury.' Gone in January. — Paul Cox (@prcox) November 30, 2018

Alexis Sanchez will just be at home, doing nothing, but will be earning £400,000 every week, FOR SIX WEEKS.



All his hard work at Arsenal finally getting rewarded.



When God wants to bless you, he doesn’t ask for permission.



😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/G5HvLkAziS — The Boy. (@Amaechi__) November 30, 2018

Why are fans bothered that Sanchez is out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury? Just add it the last 8 months he's been missing — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) November 29, 2018