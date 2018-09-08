Twitter, Sergio Romero react to Argentina's decision to protect Messi's shirt number

Following their short-lived World Cup campaign, it's safe to say that Argentina has had a torrid time in world football in recent years.

The tournament saw a lot of pressure being mounted on Argentine ace Lionel Messi, with hopes of him single-handedly taking the team to victory.

After Argentina's exit in the round of 16, the forward has told the FA that he would like to be excused from playing for the national team for the rest of this year. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner may well be taking a break from international duty to rethink his future.

Despite Messi's break, the Argentina FA has made it clear that they would not allow any other player to take his number 10 shirt in the hopes that the Barcelona superstar will make a return to international duty.

The Argentine ace has worn the famous jersey number 10 for the last three World Cups in South Africa, Brazil and Russia.

While some fans understand why the Argentine FA is keeping the door open for their legend, Sergio Romero does not see why it cannot be used by other players in Messi's absence.

Romero on Argentina not using no.10 in Lionel Messi's absence: "I don't understand why it's not being used now. I haven't asked. I haven't inquired. I had no idea that it wasn't going to be used." #mulive [goal] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 7, 2018

Speaking to TyC Sports, the Manchester United shot-stopper said, "The No 10 jersey has always been used."

"I don't understand why it's not being used now. I haven't asked. I haven't enquired. I had no idea that it wasn't going to be used.

"In all the friendlies, it has always been available. Probably, for some reason, it will not be used now. I just found out."

"If Leo returns, it's normal that he is the owner of the No.10 and the captain's armband - no-one on the inside or outside has any doubt about that."

"But if it's a number that is available for a friendly and Leo is not here, then anyone can use it. We already know that if he is here, it will be his, so then there's no problem."

Twitter has since responded to the Argentina FA's decision:

Argentina must do everything

they can to convince Messi to

return. If that means keeping his No.10

shirt out of the hands of everyone

else, so be it. #SupportLeoMessi pic.twitter.com/iqUrl9AhDx — FC BARCELONA WORLD (@SupportLeoMessi) September 7, 2018

Argentina is right for keeping the no..10 Jersey, but they shld also no that body no be fire woods @SUGARCLYVE d spirits of messi is willing ,but the flesh is weak @Brilafm889 @nwanzekwejnr #onitsha — Enancy jnr (@nwanzekwejnr) September 7, 2018

What does it mean? "There won't be any player as legendary in the future" ? In the 90's there was a campaign from fans in Argentina asking to retire Maradona #10. But FIFA refused. Imagine if Messi was prevented from blessing that #10 again with his talent... — Captain Guardiola ⚽ (@CaptnGuardiola) September 7, 2018

Claudio Tapia talks about the return of #Leo to the National Team: This is not the time to call Messi in. Now we have to leave him alone, we can not throw the whole responsibility to him. pic.twitter.com/KqKChiSpRa — Argentina Soccer 11 (@ArgSoccer11) September 6, 2018

Today in 'stupid news'... I cannot believe this crap. Messi is the GOAT, who can doubt that! But to avoid using 'his' number 10 jersey? Stupid! https://t.co/k3qoxA3EGW — Gabriel Almada (@lfwaterloo) September 8, 2018

Messi proves the @Argentina No. 10 jersey belongs only with one man! What a comeback! Gracias Lio!#BienvenidoMessi#LaVueltaDeMessi — Sagnik Chakraborty (@SagnikUtopian) September 2, 2016

If Leo Messi returns to the national team, the number 10 and the captaincy band await him. I hope he comes back - Sergio Romero on #Messi 's break from #Argentina National Team | pic.twitter.com/4xGGXaQDan — HarVi 🇦🇷 (@Vish_Harvin) September 7, 2018

Yeah I think too that jersey '10' must retire after messi — DAVE_SA #Gunman (@MakapelaThibane) September 2, 2018

Legend Ronaldinho himself believes that the No. 10 jersey at Barcelona has to be retired when Messi leaves.

Ronaldinho: "Messi is the best in history, no doubt. Nobody has done what Messi's done. I hope he plays 20 more years. Those who love football would love to have him here for much longer. I think when he leaves, nobody will be able to take the number 10 of Messi." [sport] — FC Barcelona Fl 🏆 (@FCBarcelonaFl) September 2, 2018

Ronaldinho: “When Messi retires he should leave number 10 there, and nobody should touch it anymore”. — Leo Messi (@LioneIMessiTeam) September 7, 2018

Messi, whose future with Argentina is very much up in the air, is yet to announce his international retirement.