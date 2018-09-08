Twitter, Sergio Romero react to Argentina's decision to protect Messi's shirt number
Following their short-lived World Cup campaign, it's safe to say that Argentina has had a torrid time in world football in recent years.
The tournament saw a lot of pressure being mounted on Argentine ace Lionel Messi, with hopes of him single-handedly taking the team to victory.
After Argentina's exit in the round of 16, the forward has told the FA that he would like to be excused from playing for the national team for the rest of this year. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner may well be taking a break from international duty to rethink his future.
Despite Messi's break, the Argentina FA has made it clear that they would not allow any other player to take his number 10 shirt in the hopes that the Barcelona superstar will make a return to international duty.
The Argentine ace has worn the famous jersey number 10 for the last three World Cups in South Africa, Brazil and Russia.
While some fans understand why the Argentine FA is keeping the door open for their legend, Sergio Romero does not see why it cannot be used by other players in Messi's absence.
Speaking to TyC Sports, the Manchester United shot-stopper said, "The No 10 jersey has always been used."
"I don't understand why it's not being used now. I haven't asked. I haven't enquired. I had no idea that it wasn't going to be used.
"In all the friendlies, it has always been available. Probably, for some reason, it will not be used now. I just found out."
"If Leo returns, it's normal that he is the owner of the No.10 and the captain's armband - no-one on the inside or outside has any doubt about that."
"But if it's a number that is available for a friendly and Leo is not here, then anyone can use it. We already know that if he is here, it will be his, so then there's no problem."
Twitter has since responded to the Argentina FA's decision:
Legend Ronaldinho himself believes that the No. 10 jersey at Barcelona has to be retired when Messi leaves.
Messi, whose future with Argentina is very much up in the air, is yet to announce his international retirement.