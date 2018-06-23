Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts to Belgium thrashing Tunisia

Twitter can't believe how good Belgium were!

Varun Nair
CONTRIBUTOR
Humor 23 Jun 2018, 19:53 IST
438

Belgium v Tunisia: Group G - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

In the first match of Day 10 of the FIFA World Cup Belgium thrashes Tunisia 5-2 almost ensuring qualification into the next round of the competition.

The match started off with a 6th-minute penalty being awarded to Belgium for a foul on Eden Hazard who then converted it to give Belgium a 1-0 lead. Romelu Lukaku doubled the lead with a sumptuous finish in the 16th minute to give a 2-0 lead.

Tunisia then pulled one back from a good header from Dylan Bronn to reduce the deficit to 2-1. Romelu Lukaku then doubled his tally just before halftime to give a 3-1 lead going into the halftime. Eden Hazard then became the second player to record a double in the game with a well-taken goal in 51st minute of the match to give a 4-1 lead for the Red Devils.

Michy Batshuayi then scored in the 90th minute to make it 5-1 to the Red Devils. The goal rush finished with Wahib Khazri scoring a goal for Tunisia in the last minute of the match

The victory takes Belgium to the top of Group G with a match against England remaining on Thursday.

This is how Twitter reacted to the game:


