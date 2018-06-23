Twitter reacts to Belgium thrashing Tunisia

Twitter can't believe how good Belgium were!

Varun Nair CONTRIBUTOR Humor 23 Jun 2018, 19:53 IST 438 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

In the first match of Day 10 of the FIFA World Cup Belgium thrashes Tunisia 5-2 almost ensuring qualification into the next round of the competition.

The match started off with a 6th-minute penalty being awarded to Belgium for a foul on Eden Hazard who then converted it to give Belgium a 1-0 lead. Romelu Lukaku doubled the lead with a sumptuous finish in the 16th minute to give a 2-0 lead.

Tunisia then pulled one back from a good header from Dylan Bronn to reduce the deficit to 2-1. Romelu Lukaku then doubled his tally just before halftime to give a 3-1 lead going into the halftime. Eden Hazard then became the second player to record a double in the game with a well-taken goal in 51st minute of the match to give a 4-1 lead for the Red Devils.

Michy Batshuayi then scored in the 90th minute to make it 5-1 to the Red Devils. The goal rush finished with Wahib Khazri scoring a goal for Tunisia in the last minute of the match

The victory takes Belgium to the top of Group G with a match against England remaining on Thursday.

This is how Twitter reacted to the game:

Michy Batshuayi could’ve been leading the race for the golden boot in a 25 minute cameo if he wasn’t finishing like Morata. #BELTUN — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 23, 2018

Congratulations to Yohan Benalouane, the new holder of the Sebastien Bassong Award for "constantly being three yards away from where he should be". #BELTUN #WorldCup — Oscillating Wildly (@OscillateWWFC) June 23, 2018

90+1' - That makes it Belgium's all-time biggest victory at a World Cup, while Tunisia's ship sinks just a little deeper. Meanwhile, three minutes is the total injury-time added on.#Belgium 5-1 #Tunisia#KOLive #BELTUN #WorldCup — Kick Off (@KickOffMagazine) June 23, 2018

#BELTUN Arabian teams 😀 thank u guys pic.twitter.com/ydgaIWTsW9 — Mohammed Alkhabbaz 🇦🇷🇱🇾 Abe 💙 (@AbuAlkhabbaz) June 23, 2018

Michy Batshuayi had more shots (6) than any other player during #BELTUN



74': On target

80': Woodwork

80': On target

81': Blocked

90': Goal

90': Off target



He came on on the 68th minute. pic.twitter.com/ZpNP2rfng7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 23, 2018

2 - Romelu Lukaku is the first player with 2+ goals in consecutive #WorldCup games since Diego Maradona in 1986 (v England & Belgium). Star. pic.twitter.com/24eR5IqK61 — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) June 23, 2018

👀 Anyone else worried England only beat Tunisia by 1 goal and Belgium have absolutely steamrollerd them...#BELTUN pic.twitter.com/WfmQgpTTKg — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) June 23, 2018

Bower: “You can see England-Panama tomorrow during your barbecue.”

Phil Neville: “Barbecue?”

“Back home, Phil.”

“It’s raining!”

“It’s a heatwave back home.”

“I’m on about here.”

“...I didn’t mean your barbecue.”

“We’re not having a barbecue in Moscow with rain like this!” #BELTUN pic.twitter.com/pXDcfFWmD8 — Scott Innes (@Flying_Inside) June 23, 2018

I don't know how many times I'll sing this during the WC but

"Na na na na na hey hey goodbye "#BELTUN pic.twitter.com/9AWbuWs9PG — Metalhead of Bodom🤘 (@ruaahell) June 23, 2018

Id die laughing if michy batshuayi didnt get his goal in the end with a 4:6 shots on target ratio in the 20 minutes hes played 😂 still shadowed by shitty luck. #BELTUN #michybatshuayi — Cherie C (@Cherie_go_wild) June 23, 2018

When life is not going your way

and they tell you it's going to get better

but you know it won't#WorldCup #WorldCup2018 #BEL #TUN #BELTUN pic.twitter.com/NIYrfasrA7 — Naveen N. Bhat (@NaveenNBhat) June 23, 2018

That's it Tunisia will just have to settle for the 1 goal

Tunisia at the last mins of the game:#BELTUN #TVJRussia pic.twitter.com/llXe2cffWZ — YoungMonkOnAMountain🇩🇪 (@AleTheOptimist) June 23, 2018

#BELTUN wow the way Belgium is beating this Arab team pic.twitter.com/ixPojF9Dk9 — 👑 Thabs Malope (@thabthabi) June 23, 2018

5 - Belgium have scored five goals in a single World Cup match for the first time in their history. Hammering. #BELTUN #BEL #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Ruh2qkZrbR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 23, 2018

2 - Belgium are the first team to have two different players score 2+ goals in a World Cup game since Germany against Brazil in 2014 (Toni Kroos and Andre Schurrle in a 7-1 win). Double. #BELTUN #BEL #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/h19jd2etZ9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 23, 2018