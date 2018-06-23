Twitter reacts to Belgium thrashing Tunisia
Twitter can't believe how good Belgium were!
In the first match of Day 10 of the FIFA World Cup Belgium thrashes Tunisia 5-2 almost ensuring qualification into the next round of the competition.
The match started off with a 6th-minute penalty being awarded to Belgium for a foul on Eden Hazard who then converted it to give Belgium a 1-0 lead. Romelu Lukaku doubled the lead with a sumptuous finish in the 16th minute to give a 2-0 lead.
Tunisia then pulled one back from a good header from Dylan Bronn to reduce the deficit to 2-1. Romelu Lukaku then doubled his tally just before halftime to give a 3-1 lead going into the halftime. Eden Hazard then became the second player to record a double in the game with a well-taken goal in 51st minute of the match to give a 4-1 lead for the Red Devils.
Michy Batshuayi then scored in the 90th minute to make it 5-1 to the Red Devils. The goal rush finished with Wahib Khazri scoring a goal for Tunisia in the last minute of the match
The victory takes Belgium to the top of Group G with a match against England remaining on Thursday.
This is how Twitter reacted to the game: