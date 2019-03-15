Twitter reacts to Champions League Quarter Finals draw

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST News 532 // 15 Mar 2019, 18:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Champions League Quarter Finals draws have been made and we have some mouth-watering clashed to look forward too. The Quarter Finals are scheduled to start on 9th April. The draws are as follows:

1) Ajax vs Juventus

2) Liverpool vs FC Porto

3) Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

4) Manchester United vs Barcelona

Ajax vs Juventus will be a great tie. The Dutch Champions will be looking forward to playing another European giant in Juventus. It would be great to see a fiery attack against a resolute defence. Ajax will be hoping to pull off another upset, but Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will be up for this one.

Liverpool would face FC Porto, just as they did in last years Champions League round of 16. The Reds beat Porto comprehensively last time out and Porto will be looking for revenge. Jurgen Klopp would be happy with this draw, but Champions League has the tendency to produce some upsets.

Tottenham will face Manchester City in what will be an all English tie. City clearly start as favourites against the Lillywhites, but Spurs will have nothing to lose in this tie. Pep Guardiola has had the better of Mauricio Pochettino over the past few years and Pochettino will be looking to turn it around.

Manchester United play Barcelona in a match involving two absolute giants of football. They have produced some scintillating encounters every time they have crossed paths and United will be looking for revenge after their two Champions League final losses at the hands of the Catalans in 2009 and 2011.

Advertisement

In the semi-finals of the Champions League, the winner of Juventus vs Ajax will face the winner of Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur. While the winner of Manchester United vs Barcelona will be facing the winner Liverpool vs Porto.

Since the draws, fans have taken to Twitter and here's how they reacted:

Ajax vs. Juve in a repeat of the 1996 #UCL final ✨ pic.twitter.com/hSEtVeeA3J — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 15, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is heading back to Camp Nou ⏪ pic.twitter.com/lrXwVWTyZ1 — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 15, 2019

The road to the Champions League 🏆 pic.twitter.com/r3qCPHLpxr — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 15, 2019

Man Utd fans after realizing they got Barcelona in the #UCLDrawpic.twitter.com/7eNtViJ1zl — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 15, 2019

Messi and dembele vs smalling and young #UCLdraw



pic.twitter.com/e3OQgkMQ8N — Tunga munyampenda (@TungaM2) March 15, 2019

Barcelona, Liverpool and then City. Piece of piss! 😂 — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) March 15, 2019

Advertisement