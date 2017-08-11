Twitter reacts to Coutinho's transfer request

Twitter goes wild as Coutinho hands in a transfer request

11 Aug 2017

Coutinho hands in an official transfer request

Just a few hours back, Liverpool had released a statement where the owners said that Philippe Coutinho is not for sale. Barcelona have been trying to get the Brazilian international since the beginning of the summer transfer window. And now with Neymar leaving, the Catalans are even more desperate to replace the outgoing Brazilian.

Just some time back, Sky Sports announced that Coutinho has handed in a transfer request. However, there are reports that suggest that the player hasn't handed in any request.

Twitter went wild as soon as this was reported. Below are some of the best tweets.

11:00am: Liverpool announce Coutinho stays



12:20pm: Coutinho hands in transfer request



12.30pm: Liverpool deny transfer request reports pic.twitter.com/xT5NEkZ8ZH — Footy Memes (@FootyMemes) August 11, 2017

Liverpool fans reading the news that Phillipe Coutinho has handed in a transfer request. #CoutinhoFCB #Coutinho #LFC pic.twitter.com/OOPrrR4Csf — Ryan (@TotoRyan69) August 11, 2017

"Coutinho hands in Transfer Request"



Every Liverpool fan in the world: pic.twitter.com/8sxUnEmTOG — Byran (@byrantodd) August 11, 2017

COUTINHO HANDS IN TRANSFER REQUEST!!!



Reaction from all Liverpool fans including those yet to be born: pic.twitter.com/VMmsgEBz1v — Nyasha (@nyasha_bosman) August 11, 2017

10am: Liverpool say they won't sell Coutinho.



12pm: Coutinho hands in a transfer request (Sky)



12:20pm: Liverpool deny reports! pic.twitter.com/yQAQAvwgi1 — betclever (@bet_clever) August 11, 2017

Can't wait to see all the Liverpool fans who praised VVD's "ambition" for handing in a transfer request to absolutely slate Coutinho for it — Adam (@AB_MCFC) August 11, 2017

Rest of England reacting to the Phillipe Coutinho transfer request, followed by the instant denial from Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/Kq851iELqR — FanLeague (@fanleague) August 11, 2017

Karma is a bitch. Liverpool wanted van Dijk to submit a transfer request all summer, but now Coutinho does ???????????? — Arsenal FC (@FFArsenal) August 11, 2017

BREAKING: Philippe Coutinho hands in transfer request



Liverpool fans: pic.twitter.com/8grPvPlMTR — Football Daily (@footballdailyuk) August 11, 2017

Liverpool sources denying Coutinho has handed in a transfer request. pic.twitter.com/TBsiJCztp1 — LFC News (@LFCTransferNRS) August 11, 2017

No VVD, No Keita and now a Coutinho transfer request. Oh Liverpool Football Club I do love you. — Levi (@TheAlonsoRole) August 11, 2017

Liverpool fans hearing Coutinho has handed in a transfer request... pic.twitter.com/cEZ0UVnoer — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) August 11, 2017

Sky Sources - Coutinho hands in transfer request



Liverpool Sources - No he hasn't



Me: pic.twitter.com/cUGksljb8p — DonnellyFTW (@DonnellyFTW) August 11, 2017

1. Liverpool makes an official statement - Coutinho not for sale



2. Coutinho out due to back problem



3. Coutinho puts in transfer request pic.twitter.com/FfaFj2zOaD — Fergie's Fledglings (@RedDevilTimes) August 11, 2017

BREAKING: Philippe Coutinho has handed in a transfer request at Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/yRdTJYUcIB — 138.com (@138BET) August 11, 2017

Liverpool thought CL would take them to the next nevel. Salah, Robertson, Solanke, reported by Southampton and a Coutinho transfer request. — Jas (@JasAFC) August 11, 2017