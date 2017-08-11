Twitter reacts to Coutinho's transfer request
Twitter goes wild as Coutinho hands in a transfer request
by Harsh Biyani
Just a few hours back, Liverpool had released a statement where the owners said that Philippe Coutinho is not for sale. Barcelona have been trying to get the Brazilian international since the beginning of the summer transfer window. And now with Neymar leaving, the Catalans are even more desperate to replace the outgoing Brazilian.
Just some time back, Sky Sports announced that Coutinho has handed in a transfer request. However, there are reports that suggest that the player hasn't handed in any request.
Twitter went wild as soon as this was reported. Below are some of the best tweets.