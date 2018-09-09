Twitter reacts to DeAndre Yedlin's comments after fouling Neymar

Brazil v United States

Friday saw the Brazilian football team travelling to the United States for an international friendly against USA.

Brazil cruised to a 2-0 victory over the United States in their first game since their disappointing World Cup campaign.

The Brazilians dominated their opponents in every aspect of the game and goals from Roberto Firmino and Neymar sealed a thumping victory for Tite's side.

Firmino's goal came after 11 minutes when winger Douglas Costa found himself some space on the right flank and picked out Firmino with a well-placed assist.

The Liverpool forward easily converted the pass netting one past Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Brazil sealed their win three minutes from half-time when US captain Wil Trapp hit Fabinho with a challenge in the penalty area.

Paris Saint-Germain ace Neymar then converted the penalty in the 43rd minute, doubling the team's goal count and tallying up his international goal tally to 58 in 91 games.

Neymar is now only five goals away from beating Ronaldo in second place on Brazil’s all-time scoring charts. Pele tops the charts with 77 goals while Ronaldo is second with 62 goals.

What caught the attention of fans across the globe, however, was a comment that USA right-back DeAndre Yedlin made after he fouled Neymar.

The PSG man subsequently won a free-kick from Yedlin but the Newcastle defender was not happy with the manner in which Neymar reacted to the challenge.

The right back then turned to the referee and said, "Did you watch the World Cup?!", suggesting that the Paris Saint-Germain star was up to the same antics that he performed during the World Cup in Russia.

The incident had plenty of people talking and Twitter has since exploded with posts about it:

Yoo Yedlin has me dying over here, making fun of Neymar and his dives.



"Did you watch the World Cup???"



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/34P7kKDVSH — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) September 8, 2018

Yedlin did shut Neymar down right there tho 😳 — US Soccer Feed (@ussoccerfeed) September 8, 2018

Yedlin ensuring that the referee knows Neymar dived.



‘Did you watch the World Cup?’



Baller 😂 pic.twitter.com/b2UuIF1AfO — At the Sports (@AtTheSports) September 8, 2018

Will probably be retweeting Yedlin videos asking the referee if he's seen Neymar in the World Cup lmfao — inahlikenoother (@inahsoniega) September 8, 2018

Neymar has since responded to the comment saying, "He’s the type of player...I don’t know so I have no reason to be worried about it."

Neymar on Yedlin: "Unfortunately, I don't have much to say. I feel sorry for him. He's the type of player that... I don't know who he is and that is something that doesn't worry me." — Juan G. Arango 🇨🇴 (@JuanG_Arango) September 8, 2018

While some fans were delighted by Yedlin's comment, others defended Neymar and suggested the Newcastle defender was in the wrong:

Not trolling, when you ACTUALLY fouled the dude and then try to justify it 😂🤣🤣🤣 But I'm sure Yedlin had great view from his couch 😆 pic.twitter.com/s8br6I1azv — 🐺 Neymar FC WolfPack (@TheAnthonyVelez) September 8, 2018

Why is Deandre Yedlin speaking on Neymar? He barley starts for Newcastle. Neymar probably has no idea who that man is. — john🦅 (@_johnswish) September 9, 2018

It’s a step forward for Neymar not to go full petty. The funny part is that he was actually clearly fouled on that play. Yedlin was just being disrespectful — P. Franco (@PFranc0) September 8, 2018

Sadly that gets less funny for US fans when we remember that Yedlin also watched the World Cup, but Neymar played in it — Kevin M. Goldberg (@kevinmgoldberg) September 8, 2018

Yedlin trash af to be talking about Neymar like that — mana (@7Manaa) September 9, 2018

For once I'm with neymar. Yedlin ain't on the level to trash talk him. Barely breaks the first team at newcastle — First King Zero (@inhuman_union) September 8, 2018

Why would Neymar apologize? Yedlin provoked him. I think that was a great response, and the best part is that its true. I doubt he knows who Yedlin is — Javanildo (@FootbalFifaPlay) September 8, 2018