Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts to DeAndre Yedlin's comments after fouling Neymar

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
1.27K   //    09 Sep 2018, 12:51 IST

Brazil v United States
Brazil v United States

Friday saw the Brazilian football team travelling to the United States for an international friendly against USA.

Brazil cruised to a 2-0 victory over the United States in their first game since their disappointing World Cup campaign.

The Brazilians dominated their opponents in every aspect of the game and goals from Roberto Firmino and Neymar sealed a thumping victory for Tite's side.

Firmino's goal came after 11 minutes when winger Douglas Costa found himself some space on the right flank and picked out Firmino with a well-placed assist.

The Liverpool forward easily converted the pass netting one past Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Brazil sealed their win three minutes from half-time when US captain Wil Trapp hit Fabinho with a challenge in the penalty area.

Paris Saint-Germain ace Neymar then converted the penalty in the 43rd minute, doubling the team's goal count and tallying up his international goal tally to 58 in 91 games.

Neymar is now only five goals away from beating Ronaldo in second place on Brazil’s all-time scoring charts. Pele tops the charts with 77 goals while Ronaldo is second with 62 goals.

What caught the attention of fans across the globe, however, was a comment that USA right-back DeAndre Yedlin made after he fouled Neymar.

The PSG man subsequently won a free-kick from Yedlin but the Newcastle defender was not happy with the manner in which Neymar reacted to the challenge.

The right back then turned to the referee and said, "Did you watch the World Cup?!", suggesting that the Paris Saint-Germain star was up to the same antics that he performed during the World Cup in Russia.

The incident had plenty of people talking and Twitter has since exploded with posts about it:


Neymar has since responded to the comment saying, "He’s the type of player...I don’t know so I have no reason to be worried about it."


While some fans were delighted by Yedlin's comment, others defended Neymar and suggested the Newcastle defender was in the wrong:


Topics you might be interested in:
Brazil Football USA Football Neymar DeAndre Yedlin Twitter Reactions
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
5 of the best international rivalries
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why I am against Qatar hosting the 2022 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Brazil cruise past Serbia
RELATED STORY
Neymar: The boy who cried wolf
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Brazil steal a win vs Costa Rica
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Brazil defeat Mexico in the Round of 16
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Brazil draws with...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil 2-0 Mexico - Hits and flops from...
RELATED STORY
5 times Neymar made the world laugh with his acting
RELATED STORY
Neymar gets roasted and destroyed for his antics at the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
FT MAD SEN
2 - 2
 Madagascar vs Senegal
FA Cup 2018-19
12 Sep HAR HEN 12:15 AM Harlow Town vs Hendon
12 Sep YAT SAL 12:15 AM Yate Town vs Salisbury
12 Sep BAN WEY 12:15 AM Banbury United vs Weymouth
12 Sep WAL BEC 12:15 AM Walton Casuals vs Beckenham Town
12 Sep WHY COR 12:15 AM Whyteleafe vs Corinthian-Casuals
12 Sep SEV RAM 12:15 AM Sevenoaks Town vs Ramsgate
12 Sep LEI CHE 12:15 AM Leiston vs Cheshunt
12 Sep ST- SAF 12:15 AM St Ives Town vs Saffron Walden Town
12 Sep BER COG 12:15 AM Berkhamsted vs Coggeshall Town
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us