Twitter reacts to DeAndre Yedlin's comments after fouling Neymar
Friday saw the Brazilian football team travelling to the United States for an international friendly against USA.
Brazil cruised to a 2-0 victory over the United States in their first game since their disappointing World Cup campaign.
The Brazilians dominated their opponents in every aspect of the game and goals from Roberto Firmino and Neymar sealed a thumping victory for Tite's side.
Firmino's goal came after 11 minutes when winger Douglas Costa found himself some space on the right flank and picked out Firmino with a well-placed assist.
The Liverpool forward easily converted the pass netting one past Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen.
Brazil sealed their win three minutes from half-time when US captain Wil Trapp hit Fabinho with a challenge in the penalty area.
Paris Saint-Germain ace Neymar then converted the penalty in the 43rd minute, doubling the team's goal count and tallying up his international goal tally to 58 in 91 games.
Neymar is now only five goals away from beating Ronaldo in second place on Brazil’s all-time scoring charts. Pele tops the charts with 77 goals while Ronaldo is second with 62 goals.
What caught the attention of fans across the globe, however, was a comment that USA right-back DeAndre Yedlin made after he fouled Neymar.
The PSG man subsequently won a free-kick from Yedlin but the Newcastle defender was not happy with the manner in which Neymar reacted to the challenge.
The right back then turned to the referee and said, "Did you watch the World Cup?!", suggesting that the Paris Saint-Germain star was up to the same antics that he performed during the World Cup in Russia.
The incident had plenty of people talking and Twitter has since exploded with posts about it:
Neymar has since responded to the comment saying, "He’s the type of player...I don’t know so I have no reason to be worried about it."
While some fans were delighted by Yedlin's comment, others defended Neymar and suggested the Newcastle defender was in the wrong: