Twitter reacts to Gareth Bale's stunning goal against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final

Sensational

What a game! What a goal! What a player!

Occasions do not come bigger than this to showcase your extraordinary skill and Gareth Bale took full advantage of the biggest stage as he sent out a friendly reminder to everyone who doubted him.

He produced a sensational bicycle kick, connecting perfectly with Marcelo's cross and here's how Twitter reacted:

When Bale comes off the bench to score and overhead kick winner!! 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/PCSJMjilLE — liam rolland (@LiamRolland) May 26, 2018

Gareth Bale. Welcome to History.



pic.twitter.com/YUDnhCIxSm — The Antique Football (@AntiqueFootball) May 26, 2018

Gareth Bale looks like the Champions League Trophy. pic.twitter.com/iCZrW95QRO — Serge Adam (@SergeMUFC) May 26, 2018

Bale: "Hey bro can I copy your homework?"

CR7: "Sure, change it up a bit so it isn't obvious" pic.twitter.com/p3QOynvkfL — Jonathan ◢ ◤ (@Crexativea) May 26, 2018

Gareth Bale out there doing circus kicks. #UCLfinal 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DqGRDC38o0 — Justin Berndt (@JustinBerndt) May 26, 2018

Worth another look. What a goal by Bale. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/hgf32iyazA — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 26, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo will have nightmares about that Gareth Bale goal — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 26, 2018

1 - Number of Real Madrid fans gutted Gareth Bale scored an incredible goal. Cristiano. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) May 26, 2018

Liverpool Fans: “Gareth Bale? What the hell will he do? Finished player.”



Gareth Bale: “Hold my trophies...” #UCLFinal #UCLFinal2018 pic.twitter.com/iqJGix3RDM — Amit Takawale (@AmitTakawale1) May 26, 2018