Twitter reacts to Gareth Bale's winner for Real Madrid on return from injury

Gareth Bale marked his return to the Real Madrid team with a winner against Espanyol.

Gareth Bale scored the winner for Real Madrid

Real Madrid recorded a comfortable 2-0 win over Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu to extend their lead to 4-points at the top of the La Liga table – with 2 games in hand. Zinedine Zidane’s side also broke a club record as they scored in their 42nd consecutive game, the longest scoring streak in Los Blancos history. The last team to keep the Santiago Bernabeu outfit at bay were Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League – 298 days earlier.

The home side took the lead through Alvaro Morata who guided Isco’s pin-point cross into the back of the net. Gareth Bale marked his return to the first team, having spent 3 months on the sideline nursing an ankle injury, and scored within 13 minutes to double his side’s lead and put the result beyond doubt.

Twitter, as you would expect, exploded and here are the best tweets:

He is elated!

Vamosss!!! absolutely loved being back on that Bernabeu pitch! Thanks to all the fans for the amazing welcome back #halamadrid pic.twitter.com/UwYOatf6Xw — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) February 18, 2017

The much-anticipated return

Welcome back Gaz. 88 days later, Bale returns from injury. pic.twitter.com/35HD2rhawM — Phil Kitromilides (@PhilKitro) February 18, 2017

How does it feels having Big Bale back pic.twitter.com/rbpbwu4Af8 — M. (@_Maryamalalawi) February 18, 2017

The goal!

71': Gareth Bale returns from injury for Real Madrid.

84': Gareth Bale scores.



What a return. pic.twitter.com/jnWkrKzqgD — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 18, 2017

Gareth Bale is back and of course he's scored! Madrid fans be like pic.twitter.com/Ed2gccaMBE — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 18, 2017

88 days out and scores his first shot on goal.



Only one Gareth Bale. #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/uLJxhXicIA — TheCRonaldoFan (@TheCRonaldoFan) February 18, 2017

Gareth Bale with the best "I'm Back Bitches" celebration! pic.twitter.com/5Q9BM2sL0o — Omar (@OMAR_CR7_) February 18, 2017

Bale has now scored 23 goals in his last 28 #LaLiga games for Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/gs1FynFPct — SupportingBale (@SupportingBale) February 18, 2017

First game back in 88 days.



Scores. pic.twitter.com/R3ORk0gGXf — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) February 18, 2017

23 - Gareth Bale has scored 23 goals in his last 28 La Liga games for Real Madrid. Express. pic.twitter.com/B2aRAJDWKB — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 18, 2017

Looks like not everyone is happy with Bale’s return

Bale is back with a bang - but Cristiano didn't like that one. Everyone went over to celebrate with Gareth - but Ronaldo wasn't interested. — Chef (@champ_ian) February 18, 2017

Bale hasn't played for 88 days, comes on and scores a glorious goal.. The whole team comes to celebrate except who?? Yep Ronaldo — SJA (@arabi02) February 18, 2017

The inevitable comparisons to Neymar

Gareth Bale scores after being out for nearly 3 months! Despite this he's scored the same amount of goals (6) in the #LaLiga as Neymar . — Ali (@ChocMilkSheikh1) February 18, 2017

Bale missed 2 and 1/2 months yet still has the same amount of league goals as Neymar. — peyton (@CIinicaIGiroud) February 18, 2017

Gareth Bale was out for 3 months and he has the same amount of goals as Neymar. Gareth scored all from open play aswell — Rk (@RahatRMCF) February 18, 2017

Espanyol done

Bale back with a bang

4 points on top of the table with a game in hand

Up next Valencia pic.twitter.com/56mqg3kGWz — Soldier (@PatohShanqueels) February 18, 2017

The record-breaking win

The last team to keep a clean sheet against Real Madrid was Manchester City—298 days ago. pic.twitter.com/dbWh12e377 — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) February 18, 2017

In case you missed Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘elastico’

Ronaldo committed homicide and no one sent him to jail @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/MrkLNlQ3N1 — Chu (@ChuBoi) February 18, 2017