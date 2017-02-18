Twitter reacts to Gareth Bale's winner for Real Madrid on return from injury
Gareth Bale marked his return to the Real Madrid team with a winner against Espanyol.
Real Madrid recorded a comfortable 2-0 win over Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu to extend their lead to 4-points at the top of the La Liga table – with 2 games in hand. Zinedine Zidane’s side also broke a club record as they scored in their 42nd consecutive game, the longest scoring streak in Los Blancos history. The last team to keep the Santiago Bernabeu outfit at bay were Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League – 298 days earlier.
The home side took the lead through Alvaro Morata who guided Isco’s pin-point cross into the back of the net. Gareth Bale marked his return to the first team, having spent 3 months on the sideline nursing an ankle injury, and scored within 13 minutes to double his side’s lead and put the result beyond doubt.
Twitter, as you would expect, exploded and here are the best tweets:
