Twitter reacts to Isco's comments on Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid departure, absence

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has given his verdict on the departure of the La Liga giants' star man Cristiano Ronaldo over the summer.

The Portuguese ace left the Bernabeu to move to Italian giants Juventus in a €112m transfer over the summer. His exit has left an undeniably big void to fill in the club.

Julen Lopetegui's side broke all the wrong records in the past few weeks, with their 2-1 loss to Levante last weekend being the latest.

The defeat leaves Madrid at the lowest league position after nine games for 17 years, prompting fans to call for the manager's head.

During a press conference on Monday, Isco spoke of the need to keep Lopetegui at Madrid, asserting that he should be given more time to do his job.

When asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's absence, the midfielder said, "People have been talking about that all season. We can't be talking about someone who isn't here. I miss [Gareth] Bale and [Dani] Carvajal when they are not with us. There are plenty of solutions to score goals."

He added, "We can't be crying over someone who didn't want to be here."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has since replied to Isco's comments saying, "It's all right. You cannot cry. I do not have to talk about other clubs."

"Everyone knows the story I had at Real Madrid and what is important tomorrow's game [against Manchester United]. It's not for me to talk about the crisis of others."

The exchange has caught the attention of fans who have since taken to Twitter to address the dialogue between the two former teammates:

Isco(when asked about how Madrid is missing Ronaldo): "We can't be crying for someone who didn't want to be here."



Haha but you should be crying for saying the team is better off without Ronaldo. — aaliyah (@KroosEdge) October 22, 2018

It was Cristiano is nothing w/o Kroos/Modric/Isco etc,was spoonfed & that it is cold outside Madrid. Ronaldo made you eat your words as he continued banging goals.



He didn't utter a single bad word for his team/colleagues & yet they remain bitter & spiteful. pic.twitter.com/wl3bdFPm2W — S (@numero__siete) October 22, 2018

Ronaldo gave Isco a career.#Ronaldo — Ahmed Affan (@affan_ahmed11) October 22, 2018

Real Madrid without Ronaldo is like Cleavland without LeBron.

Isco is like JR Smith who says that Real doesn't give a fuck about Ronaldo. — Ezio (@El_Ezio_) October 22, 2018

That Ronaldo & Isco drama .. pic.twitter.com/VdUqhubVn1 — нυɒα (@HudaMuhanna) October 22, 2018

Don’t understand the criticism Isco is facing?

What is he supposed to say? “yeAh we miSs Ronaldo and the current team cannot peRfoRm..”???

He’ll have a fallout with everyone in the dressing room.

Press-con quotes aren’t exactly what the player Truly feels.

Give him a break ffs pic.twitter.com/KqU9t5mbFW — Dr. Taha ❄️ (@DrTahha) October 22, 2018

Isco is right. Don’t see why he’s getting hate for saying Cristiano wanted to leave? The first thing ronaldo did after winning the third Champions League in a row was talk about leaving the club. — N (@asensiones) October 22, 2018

I’ve seen shameless people all my life, but I don’t remember seeing as many shameless people as Real Madrid players and the majority of their fans. Isco and his likes need to stop worrying about Ronaldo, and worry about his team’s pathetic performances. — Rita (@TheCR7Galaxy) October 22, 2018

Real Madrid just broke the record of their 116 years of goaless drought. What do you expect from media to ask Isco?

"Why there is no apple in pineapple?''

Bullshit!! They will ask you if you miss Ronaldo. Isco's answer is so wrong from many directions. — Ezio (@El_Ezio_) October 22, 2018

Isco got the balls to stand up for his coach/Club and speak about things when few dare to speak openly about. I absolutely stan a man with a huge personality. — ℳαgiα (@nancymadrisco) October 22, 2018

I know Isco’s statement sounded harsh, but i believe all the players have had enough of the fans not believing in the team anymore. The players want to move on, but that won’t happen as long as the media and the fans keep reminding them of the past. — Jenna (@JennaChami) October 22, 2018

