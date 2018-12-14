Twitter reacts to Isco's heated exchange with fans during Real's defeat to CSKA Moscow

Real Madrid v CSKA Moscow - UEFA Champions League Group G

Wednesday saw reigning European Champions Real Madrid suffer a shock defeat to CSKA Moscow in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The defeat marks the Los Blancos side's biggest ever home defeat in Europe. It also makes CSKA Moscow the first team to win both group games against Real Madrid since Serie A giants Juventus in 2008-09.

Goals from Fyodor Chalov, Georgi Shchennikov and Arnor Sigurdsson helped the under-dogs register a thumoing defeat over their opponents.

Real's efforts in front of goal were all squandered and even Gareth Bale's introduction did nothing but to leave the side with an injured player.

Real boss Santiago Solari has expressed regret over the unwanted record saying (via CNN), "I'm down because although we were through we wanted to finish the group with a win and we didn't do that."

"We started the game well, especially the first 30-35 minutes, but we weren't good enough in either box and they punished us."

"I didn't like what I saw in the second half. It is my job to get the side ready and I picked a young group today, but this allowed them to get some minutes into their legs and gain experience."

The Los Blancos players were not only booed at full time, but a section of the Bernabeu was heard to be hurling abuse at Isco after an incident on the pitch, following which they continued every time he touched the ball.

According to Marca, Isco responded by angrily asking the fans, "What do you want?!"

Isco's teammate Dani Carvajal has come out to defend Isco after the game saying (via Marca), "I have not seen if he was whistled by the fans or not, but the only thing I can say about Isco is that he has been here for many years and he is a brave player."

"When things are not going well, he asks for the ball and tries to change the game rather than disappear."

Twitter has since reacted to the exchange:

Real Madrid fans booing Isco, there own player. Madrid fans also Booed Ronaldo, one of the best to ever play football.



Really hope Hazard doesn’t go to Madrid, he doesn’t deserve that shithole of a fanbase. — Pys (@CFCPys) December 12, 2018

AS: Isco telling the fans 'what do you want?' after missing a chance & the following whistles.



I guess this throws the 'Bernabeu fans only favor Spanish players' conspiracy out the window. pic.twitter.com/Ra58cIxRx9 — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) December 12, 2018

fans: *hate how the players get booed in the bernabeu despite booing cristiano and being a reason for his departure then proceed to boo isco*



isco: reacts



fans: pic.twitter.com/6aHbjjX8aS — Jenna (@JennaChieftess) December 12, 2018

Real Madrid fans are whistling Isco now, but if he leaves and claim to be happier elsewhere they'll call him ungrateful 🤷🏻‍♂️ — kassem (@KN1897) December 13, 2018

Just because Isco was poor yesterday, it doesn't mean his overall rubbish.



Clearly, there's problems within the Real Madrid camp where the morale is down.



Isco is a quality player and they are missing Cristiano Ronaldo.



Madrid fans booing is a joke, Hazard you want this? — WorldWideChels (@WorldWideChels) December 13, 2018

I am not even surprised Isco is being jeered by Madrid fans. They jeered Zidane. They jeered C. Ronaldo. They jeered Da Lima. Who is Isco? — Babanla (@biolakazeem) December 12, 2018

Go somewhere where your own fans won’t boo you and put you down @isco_alarcon — Jenna (@JennaChieftess) December 12, 2018

You know your form is bad when your name is Isco and are getting booed by the Bernabéu. That stuff is rarer than Griezmann not doing a Fortnite celebration after scoring. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) December 12, 2018

Not a big Isco fan but I feel his pain. Sorry! We have an absolute shit fan base. pic.twitter.com/eEzZFpXPTi — 🐐 (@IconicCristiano) December 12, 2018

Isco: “What? What do you want? Sons of bitches.”



Better apologise ASAP. pic.twitter.com/sxHq7VbVJL — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) December 13, 2018

