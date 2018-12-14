×
Twitter reacts to Isco's heated exchange with fans during Real's defeat to CSKA Moscow

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
312   //    14 Dec 2018, 13:14 IST

Real Madrid v CSKA Moscow - UEFA Champions League Group G
Real Madrid v CSKA Moscow - UEFA Champions League Group G

Wednesday saw reigning European Champions Real Madrid suffer a shock defeat to CSKA Moscow in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The defeat marks the Los Blancos side's biggest ever home defeat in Europe. It also makes CSKA Moscow the first team to win both group games against Real Madrid since Serie A giants Juventus in 2008-09.

Goals from Fyodor Chalov, Georgi Shchennikov and Arnor Sigurdsson helped the under-dogs register a thumoing defeat over their opponents.

Real's efforts in front of goal were all squandered and even Gareth Bale's introduction did nothing but to leave the side with an injured player.

Real boss Santiago Solari has expressed regret over the unwanted record saying (via CNN), "I'm down because although we were through we wanted to finish the group with a win and we didn't do that."

"We started the game well, especially the first 30-35 minutes, but we weren't good enough in either box and they punished us."

"I didn't like what I saw in the second half. It is my job to get the side ready and I picked a young group today, but this allowed them to get some minutes into their legs and gain experience."

The Los Blancos players were not only booed at full time, but a section of the Bernabeu was heard to be hurling abuse at Isco after an incident on the pitch, following which they continued every time he touched the ball.

According to Marca, Isco responded by angrily asking the fans, "What do you want?!"  

Isco's teammate Dani Carvajal has come out to defend Isco after the game saying (via Marca), "I have not seen if he was whistled by the fans or not, but the only thing I can say about Isco is that he has been here for many years and he is a brave player."

"When things are not going well, he asks for the ball and tries to change the game rather than disappear."

Twitter has since reacted to the exchange:


UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football CSKA Moscow Football Isco Twitter Reactions
