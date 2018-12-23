Twitter reacts to Jordan Pickford's horrific first-half performance against Tottenham
It was yet another goalkeeping horror for Jordan Pickford as he saw his side concede soon after they had taken the lead against Tottenham. The Toffees, who were playing at home, opened the scoring through Theo Walcott. The former Arsenal man finished beautifully past Hugo Lloris to give Everton an advantage. However, the home team failed to keep their lead for long.
Harry Kane's superb ball to find Son Heung-min left both Kurt Zouma and Jordan Pickford chasing after the same ball and same opponent. Both players from the home team collided into each other in an apparent miscommunication and that left Son with all the time and space to finish it off in fashion and equalise on behalf of his side.
Pickford's misery did not end at that embarrassing collision. In the 35th minute, the Lilywhites found the net once more, despite an initial good save from the keeper. Unfortunately, the ball ricocheted back into Dele Alli's path, which allowed him to get the ball into the net without any mistake.
Before the end of the first 45 minutes, Harry Kane scored Tottenham's third goal after another mistake from the English goalkeeper. His misjudgement of Kevin Tripper's free-kick allowed the ball to bounce and Kane who was at the right place at the right time needed little effort to send the ball into the net.
It's not the first time Pickford has made such a blunder in the Premier League. Earlier in the month, the 24-year-old shocked many fans during the Merseyside Derby. His howler in the final stages of the game gave Liverpool all three points when his side were on the verge of sharing points with their rivals. Now, it seems like fans are casting doubts on the English World Cup star who had performed so well whilst playing for the Three Lions in Russia.
It remains to be seen what Marco Silva has to say about Pickford's performance after the match, but things certainly do not look good for the keeper. Here was what fans had to say about him.