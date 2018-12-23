Twitter reacts to Jordan Pickford's horrific first-half performance against Tottenham

Pickford's blunder of the game

It was yet another goalkeeping horror for Jordan Pickford as he saw his side concede soon after they had taken the lead against Tottenham. The Toffees, who were playing at home, opened the scoring through Theo Walcott. The former Arsenal man finished beautifully past Hugo Lloris to give Everton an advantage. However, the home team failed to keep their lead for long.

Harry Kane's superb ball to find Son Heung-min left both Kurt Zouma and Jordan Pickford chasing after the same ball and same opponent. Both players from the home team collided into each other in an apparent miscommunication and that left Son with all the time and space to finish it off in fashion and equalise on behalf of his side.

Pickford's misery did not end at that embarrassing collision. In the 35th minute, the Lilywhites found the net once more, despite an initial good save from the keeper. Unfortunately, the ball ricocheted back into Dele Alli's path, which allowed him to get the ball into the net without any mistake.

Before the end of the first 45 minutes, Harry Kane scored Tottenham's third goal after another mistake from the English goalkeeper. His misjudgement of Kevin Tripper's free-kick allowed the ball to bounce and Kane who was at the right place at the right time needed little effort to send the ball into the net.

It's not the first time Pickford has made such a blunder in the Premier League. Earlier in the month, the 24-year-old shocked many fans during the Merseyside Derby. His howler in the final stages of the game gave Liverpool all three points when his side were on the verge of sharing points with their rivals. Now, it seems like fans are casting doubts on the English World Cup star who had performed so well whilst playing for the Three Lions in Russia.

It remains to be seen what Marco Silva has to say about Pickford's performance after the match, but things certainly do not look good for the keeper. Here was what fans had to say about him.

Jordan Pickford is not a good goalkeeper. — AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) December 23, 2018

No player has made more errors leading to goals in the Premier League this season than Jordan Pickford (3).



Those words keeping coming back to bite him... pic.twitter.com/iJhm8gNZAT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 23, 2018

Jordan Pickford has been at fault for both goals. Horribly overrated 'keeper. — Frankie Hobbs (@Frankie_Hobbs) December 23, 2018

Jordan 'i won't blunder like Alisson' Pickford, there. pic.twitter.com/vERJpQajdM — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) December 23, 2018

3-1. Spurs have blew Everton away this half. Kane scores from a rebound off the post by Trippier’s free kick.



Really bad goalkeeping by Pickford again who has been at fault for at least two of the Spurs goals. #EVETOT — 🌹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 David Clarke 🇮🇪☘️ (@david_clarke91) December 23, 2018

The entire hype around Pickford has been destroyed in these first 40 minutes. #EVETOT — Madhuraj Tripathi (@MadhurajT23) December 23, 2018

The fact that Pickford is England’s number one shows how much England overrated their shockingly average players — TGW 🛡 (@ThierryGotWings) December 23, 2018

Everton players trying to comfort Pickford at half-time pic.twitter.com/VkjLd1Wl1r — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) December 23, 2018

Jordan Pickford the gift that keeps giving! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/4SwV5gJ8ue — sean (@mrbilsy) December 23, 2018

Oh dear, Pickford. It’s still a great finish from Son though pic.twitter.com/hZT5ECYq3m — 🔴 The Red Debate 🎙 (@TheRedDebate) December 23, 2018

Pickford has only kept THREE career clean sheets. Consistent. pic.twitter.com/hvfQ5mD7ye — Howdy (@jackaa_94) December 15, 2018

As a Liverpool fan I really dislike Everton but even they don't deserve to have a twat like Pickford in their goal #EVETOT — Jay (@LFCJayD) December 23, 2018

