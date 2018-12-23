×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Jordan Pickford's horrific first-half performance against Tottenham

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
604   //    23 Dec 2018, 22:52 IST

Pickford's blunder of the game
Pickford's blunder of the game

It was yet another goalkeeping horror for Jordan Pickford as he saw his side concede soon after they had taken the lead against Tottenham. The Toffees, who were playing at home, opened the scoring through Theo Walcott. The former Arsenal man finished beautifully past Hugo Lloris to give Everton an advantage. However, the home team failed to keep their lead for long.

Harry Kane's superb ball to find Son Heung-min left both Kurt Zouma and Jordan Pickford chasing after the same ball and same opponent. Both players from the home team collided into each other in an apparent miscommunication and that left Son with all the time and space to finish it off in fashion and equalise on behalf of his side.

Pickford's misery did not end at that embarrassing collision. In the 35th minute, the Lilywhites found the net once more, despite an initial good save from the keeper. Unfortunately, the ball ricocheted back into Dele Alli's path, which allowed him to get the ball into the net without any mistake.

Before the end of the first 45 minutes, Harry Kane scored Tottenham's third goal after another mistake from the English goalkeeper. His misjudgement of Kevin Tripper's free-kick allowed the ball to bounce and Kane who was at the right place at the right time needed little effort to send the ball into the net.

It's not the first time Pickford has made such a blunder in the Premier League. Earlier in the month, the 24-year-old shocked many fans during the Merseyside Derby. His howler in the final stages of the game gave Liverpool all three points when his side were on the verge of sharing points with their rivals. Now, it seems like fans are casting doubts on the English World Cup star who had performed so well whilst playing for the Three Lions in Russia.

It remains to be seen what Marco Silva has to say about Pickford's performance after the match, but things certainly do not look good for the keeper. Here was what fans had to say about him.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Everton Tottenham Hotspur Jordan Pickford Twiter reactions
Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur: Match preview, predictions,...
RELATED STORY
5 of the most disrespectful crowd chants in football
RELATED STORY
10 hilarious autocorrects for footballers' names
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about the history of the Premier...
RELATED STORY
10 most influential personalities of English football
RELATED STORY
5 players who went on loan and got their careers back on...
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
Is Jordan Pickford an ideal replacement for David de Gea?
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Liverpool emerge victorious in clash...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 19
26 Dec FUL WOL 06:00 PM Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
26 Dec BUR EVE 08:30 PM Burnley vs Everton
26 Dec CRY CAR 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Cardiff City
26 Dec LEI MAN 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Manchester City
26 Dec LIV NEW 08:30 PM Liverpool vs Newcastle
26 Dec MAN HUD 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Huddersfield Town
26 Dec TOT AFC 08:30 PM Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth
26 Dec BRI ARS 10:45 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
27 Dec WAT CHE 01:00 AM Watford vs Chelsea
28 Dec SOU WES 01:15 AM Southampton vs West Ham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us