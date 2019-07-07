Twitter reacts to Lionel Messi's controversial red card during Argentina's heated Copa America clash with Chile

Argentina v Chile: Third Place Match - Copa America Brazil 2019

Argentina captain Lionel Messi received only the second red card of his career as his side established a 2-1 win over Chile in the Copa America play-off for third place on Saturday.

Both Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala found the net to help the Albiceleste to a third-place finish in yet another disappointing international campaign.

Messi provided the assist for the first goal before being sent off after a heated altercation with Chile captain Gary Medel. The Barcelona forward was seen lightly prodding Medel in an attempt to win the ball, prompting the defender to react by aggressively pushing him a number of times.

Match referee, Mauro Diaz de Vivar, intervened and immediately gave both players the marching orders. The red card proved to be particularly shocking for Messi, who has not been shown one since his debut for Argentina against Hungary in 2005.

After the final whistle, the five-time Ballon d'or winner refused to collect his bronze medal from the podium and instead spoke to reporters in an angry fashion, slamming the corruption within the CONMEBOL and the refereeing decisions made throughout the tournament.

The 32-year-old said, "The Copa is set up for Brazil, hopefully the referees and the VAR won't influence things and they let Peru compete, but I think that's unlikely."

"We don't need to be part of the corruption that we've suffered at this tournament. We don't need to be part of the lack of respect we've suffered during this Copa América. We could have gone further, but they didn't let us be in the final."

"Medel is always right at the limit. With a yellow that would have been the end of it for both of us, but well, maybe what I said recently had an impact. What's important is that the team finished well in the tournament. Maybe this was ordered [from above] and I ended up suffering because of what I said."

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the sending off:

You obviously see that the referee has something against #Messi. Clearly because he criticized the referees after the match against Brazil.



If there is one should get the red card, Medel was the one.



DISGRACE! @CopaAmerica — Leo Messi 🐐🇦🇷 (@LeoCuccittini10) July 6, 2019

Messi had scored 670 goals since his only previous red card. So if he were to equal Sergio Ramos' 25 career red cards, he would score 16,080 goals between the first and the 25th. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) July 6, 2019

LMAO. I can't believe Messi got the same red card that Medel got.



Messi was absolutely defensive here.



LMAO.



The two red cards Messi ever got in his career were from bad officiating. pic.twitter.com/A3cStIOAps — Lawyer Alagidi; Messi's unofficial Lawyer😉 (@LawyerAlagidi) July 6, 2019

Now, what is the point of the techno-nerds if they can't correct an outrage like that Messi red card? — Tim Vickery (@Tim_Vickery) July 6, 2019

Messi's looking at that red card like it's evidence of tax fraud pic.twitter.com/4sBY9oO1fo — Zito (@_Zeets) July 6, 2019

So Messi literally receives a red card for being headbutted and shoved? 😱pic.twitter.com/nIVAzkEC6a — Mr Sam (@XammyOfficial) July 6, 2019

2 - Lionel Messi has been sent off for the second time in his professional career, after getting a red card in his senior debut for Argentina 🇦🇷 in a friendly against Hungary, in 2005 (he has never been sent off playing for @FCBarcelona). Rare.#CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/H0dfJ5JeyY — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) July 6, 2019

Messi criticized the pitches, the organization and the refereeing in this BRAZIL Copa America after losing against Brazil. Next game? Receives an unfair red card! Sadly that's how mafias work dear Leo... 😔 — Koeman's Power (@KoemanPower) July 6, 2019

What on earth did Messi actually do to give him a red card? I am genuinely curious. All I see is Gary Medel bouncing his chest up to Messi’s chest who is only just receiving all of it while not doing anything back. — AFC Ajax 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) July 6, 2019