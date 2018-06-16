Twitter reacts to Lionel Messi's missed penalty and Argentina's frustrating night
Here's how Twitter reacted to the nail-biting encounter.
Match 6 of the FIFA World Cup 2018 ended with Iceland somehow managing to deny Argentina all three points.
With 19 minutes on the clock, it was Sergio Aguero who opened the scoring for La Albiceleste by unleashing a blistering strike from inside the box, slotting the ball into the top corner.
However, Iceland made sure that the elation did not last too long. Halfway through the first period, Alfreð Finnbogason equalized with a straightforward goal in the wake of a goalmouth scramble.
This was Iceland's first ever goal in a FIFA World Cup!
The second half kicked off in a similar fashion with Argentina dominating the possession. Iceland's gameplay largely revolved around counter attacks and long balls.
In the 63rd minute, the Icelandic defender Hörður Björgvin Magnússon committed a clumsy challenge on Lionel Messi which resulted in a penalty for Sampaoli's side.
Nevertheless, the decision was inconsequential as Halldórsson heroically denied Lionel Messi who aimed to curl the ball into the bottom left corner.
