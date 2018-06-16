Twitter reacts to Lionel Messi's missed penalty and Argentina's frustrating night

Here's how Twitter reacted to the nail-biting encounter.

Argentina Iceland: : Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Match 6 of the FIFA World Cup 2018 ended with Iceland somehow managing to deny Argentina all three points.

With 19 minutes on the clock, it was Sergio Aguero who opened the scoring for La Albiceleste by unleashing a blistering strike from inside the box, slotting the ball into the top corner.

However, Iceland made sure that the elation did not last too long. Halfway through the first period, Alfreð Finnbogason equalized with a straightforward goal in the wake of a goalmouth scramble.

This was Iceland's first ever goal in a FIFA World Cup!

The second half kicked off in a similar fashion with Argentina dominating the possession. Iceland's gameplay largely revolved around counter attacks and long balls.

In the 63rd minute, the Icelandic defender Hörður Björgvin Magnússon committed a clumsy challenge on Lionel Messi which resulted in a penalty for Sampaoli's side.

Nevertheless, the decision was inconsequential as Halldórsson heroically denied Lionel Messi who aimed to curl the ball into the bottom left corner.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter:

FULL TIME: Argentina 1-1 Iceland.



Hannes Halldorsson saves a Lionel Messi penalty to help Iceland to a point in their first-ever World Cup finals match.



Reaction: https://t.co/W8jR4W2yTt#ARGISL #WorldCup #bbcworldcup #ARG vs #ISL pic.twitter.com/p1BfXfBS39 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 16, 2018

11 - Iceland starting XI against Argentina; Goalson, Sweepson, Defendson, Defendson, Holdingson, Midson, Midson, Wingson, Wingson, Targetson, False9son. Surnames. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) June 16, 2018

An unbelievable first #WorldCup result for Iceland 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vDMIbWvsPa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 16, 2018

2010 - Lionel Messi’s penalty save is Iceland's biggest moment in football since their volcano stopped Blackburn signing Robert Lewandowski in 2010. Eyjafjallajökull. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) June 16, 2018

Finally, after 578 days, someone other than Messi scored an official goal for Argentina 🙏 — Erdi (@barcanumbers) June 16, 2018

GOAL! Argentina 1-1 Iceland #WorldCup



We can’t spell the scorers name, unfortunately! — FTS Football (@FromTStands) June 16, 2018

🇮🇸!!!!!!!!!!!!! Just don’t underestimate this group because their belief is so strong. #WorldCup — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) June 16, 2018

To win the #WorldCup with this defence, the #ARG attack is going to have to be incredible in this tournament. No pressure, Leo. — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) June 16, 2018

Fun facts from the broadcast: Iceland has the same population as Honolulu and their coach is a dentist. And right now they’re tied with Messi. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) June 16, 2018

Does anyone outside Argentina want Argentina to win this? — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) June 16, 2018

TFW a Messi free kick misses your head by inches 😳 pic.twitter.com/yxVVbBbBl9 — ESPN (@espn) June 16, 2018

BREAKING: Messi has announced his retirement from international football again after missing yet another penalty. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 16, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up and scored a penalty against one of the best goalkeepers in the world meanwhile Leo Messi has just had his penalty saved by a part time film director.



LOL...😃😂😄😂😃😂😃😁😃😂😁😏✋ pic.twitter.com/P50YDTkjcz — ⚽ 🇵🇹 ドル チョル 🇧🇷 ⚽ (@DollarChor) June 16, 2018

Messi's penalty stats for Barcelona and Argentina



107 penalties taken

82 penalties scored

24 penalties missed pic.twitter.com/GFPcc9vGZJ — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) June 16, 2018

