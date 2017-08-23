Twitter reacts to Lukaku's hilarious comment on Ronaldo's Instagram post
Lukaku weighs in on the Ronaldo-Messi debate
The hackers around the world are having a sprightly week. It's not just Barcelona's twitter account that has been taken over in the past 24 hours.
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku's Instagram got hacked on Tuesday night. Though the account has been restored since then, the United striker's Instagram featured a lot of photos uploaded for 'epmuusic'. The brains on the apparent hacker deserve an award as he has used the plot to advertise his social media accounts.
But Twitteratti lost their collective s**t when the hackers decided to weigh in on the Ronaldo-Messi debate by saying Messi is better on one of Ronaldo's posts.
We bring you some of the best tweets that we had the good fortune of coming across.