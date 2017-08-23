Twitter reacts to Lukaku's hilarious comment on Ronaldo's Instagram post

Lukaku weighs in on the Ronaldo-Messi debate

Lukaku is very active on social media.

The hackers around the world are having a sprightly week. It's not just Barcelona's twitter account that has been taken over in the past 24 hours.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku's Instagram got hacked on Tuesday night. Though the account has been restored since then, the United striker's Instagram featured a lot of photos uploaded for 'epmuusic'. The brains on the apparent hacker deserve an award as he has used the plot to advertise his social media accounts.

But Twitteratti lost their collective s**t when the hackers decided to weigh in on the Ronaldo-Messi debate by saying Messi is better on one of Ronaldo's posts.

We bring you some of the best tweets that we had the good fortune of coming across.

LOOOOL whoever hacked Lukaku's Instagram is commenting on other people's pics, including Ronaldo! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/3dyxdoAdvg — ' DMF ???????? (@DMFv2) August 22, 2017

Lukaku to Ronaldo on Instagram: "Messi is better mate..." Romelu Lukaku is officially a Barca legend ???? #savage — FCB News (@fcbnewsofficial) August 23, 2017

Paul Pogba on Romelu Lukaku's Instagram being hacked.. pic.twitter.com/VGPSH9FXik — AhsanMUFC_ (@MufcAhsan) August 22, 2017

Who hacked Romelu Lukaku's instagram account? See the mystery on that page. ???? pic.twitter.com/EOv3pcqXqk — Atanas (@atanasi_) August 22, 2017

Lukaku been hacked for the 2nd time his password is defo romelu123 — ~ (@bIindinho) August 22, 2017

He undoubtedly got hacked. Lukaku is a Ronaldo fanboy. pic.twitter.com/g5VvyPIZrH — Stanley (@SlimShadyEmi) August 23, 2017

I don't need you guys hacking Lukaku and Barça account.. Hack HBO and release the last episode of GOT — REDROM (@DaROYALemperor) August 23, 2017

Romelu Lukaku's Instagram has been hacked by a teenager who, for some unbelievable reason, has let the world know it was him. pic.twitter.com/0scvxMNoEK — FTS Football (@FromTStands) August 22, 2017

Yep someone's hacked into Lukaku's instagram for the second time ffs — ManUnitedZone™ (@ManUnitedZone_) August 22, 2017

Lukaku hacked by a kid who wants YouTube subs and Insta follows, his life must be fun — damo (@VivaAndreas) August 22, 2017