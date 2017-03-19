Twitter Reacts to Manchester United finally moving out of 6th place

Manchester United ran out 3-1 winners against Middlesbrough.

Manchester United finally move out of 6th place as they beat Middlesbrough three goals to one, thanks to goals from Marouane Fellaini, Jesse Lingard, and Anthony Valencia. Manchester United were put in the lead by Ashley Young's lovely cross from the left onto the head of Marouane who headed past Victor Valdes.

Manchester United went two-nil up when Jesse Lingard ran with the ball from the halfway line and unleashed a thunderous shot into the top corner. Middlesbrough worked their way back into the game thanks to a Chris Smalling mistake as Rudy Gestede slotted home. However, Manchester United sealed the three points when Victor Valdes slipped to present Valencia with a chance to tap home.