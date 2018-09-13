Twitter reacts to the FIFA 19 ratings of Ronaldo and Messi

Ontiwell Khongthaw FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 860 // 13 Sep 2018, 15:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show

EA Sports has released all the ratings of players in the upcoming FIFA 19, and Ronaldo and Messi are at the top with an average rating of 94.

However, Ronaldo has a higher rating in the individual stats than Messi, making him the top-ranked player in the game.

The two legends are always in competition with each other, and this is the first time when both had an average rating of 94.

In FIFA 18, Ronaldo was better than Messi, his rating of 94 greater than Messi's 93, with a clear-cut edge on shooting, physical, and pace.

In FIFA 19, Ronaldo edges Messi in shooting with a rating of 93, while Messi has 91. The Argentine has higher dribbling and passing with a rating of 96 and 88 respectively.

There's just no separating Ronaldo and Messi... 🤼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MkSbxOe0XA — Goal (@goal) September 12, 2018

Ronaldo, who made a move to Juventus for a record fee last summer on a four-year deal will be eyeing the UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

The 33 years old Portuguese left Madrid after a successful spell, where he scored a club record 450 goals in 458 games, winning four Champions League titles, two La Liga titles and five times world player of the year. Juventus will open their Champions League against a Spanish club, Valencia.

Messi, five time world player of the year, has an excellent start to the season with three wins. He is undoubtedly one of the best players, having scored a total of 387 goals in La Liga, spanning 15 seasons.

According to Javier Mascherano, "Messi is indispensable, but the rest of us are dispensable.No, the club is bigger than any manager or any player...except Leo. That is the reality and you have to accept it."

Twitter has reacted to the new ratings of Messi and Ronaldo in FIFA 19.

Can somebody explain how Messi's passing is 88?

I've heard people say they count free kicks under passing, but he's literally the best FK taker AND the beet passer in football right now lol https://t.co/vCuuIYFDoi — Josip 🎗️ (@jperkovic93) September 12, 2018

I feel like Messi's passing should be higher and Ronaldo's dribbling should be lower — Mordecai (@modest__9) September 12, 2018

Messi's passing 2 ratings below Ronaldo's dribbling? Ffs Fifa 19. Same old. pic.twitter.com/uYDNejhP1h — Rohan (@Rohandinho_) September 12, 2018

I'd still give him better passing, maybe 95



For me, the greatest passer ever in the final third

The way he can spot his teammates, his precision and the speed he does it at is purely incredible



Usually the opponents have no idea what he's gonna do until the very last moment — Yassine (@YNFCB10) September 12, 2018

FIFA 19 ratings are just stupid. Messi 61 physical vs Ronaldo 79? The mad man Ramos can't even foul Messi without spades and knives while Ronaldo can be fouled by a passing bird. FIFA is drunk pic.twitter.com/X1veepbFwI — Kobby Asenso Brobbey (@borga22) September 12, 2018

Messi deserve 95.... — Alvin,Barca🇪🇸fan) (@Alvin62692186) September 13, 2018

Both awesome rating — 🤛🔥Pedro PG7 (°ロ°)☝ (@PedroGu94240161) September 13, 2018