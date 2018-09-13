Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts to the FIFA 19 ratings of Ronaldo and Messi

Ontiwell Khongthaw
CONTRIBUTOR
News
860   //    13 Sep 2018, 15:47 IST

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show
The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show

EA Sports has released all the ratings of players in the upcoming FIFA 19, and Ronaldo and Messi are at the top with an average rating of 94.

However, Ronaldo has a higher rating in the individual stats than Messi, making him the top-ranked player in the game.

The two legends are always in competition with each other, and this is the first time when both had an average rating of 94.

In FIFA 18, Ronaldo was better than Messi, his rating of 94 greater than Messi's 93, with a clear-cut edge on shooting, physical, and pace.

In FIFA 19, Ronaldo edges Messi in shooting with a rating of 93, while Messi has 91. The Argentine has higher dribbling and passing with a rating of 96 and 88 respectively.

Ronaldo, who made a move to Juventus for a record fee last summer on a four-year deal will be eyeing the UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

The 33 years old Portuguese left Madrid after a successful spell, where he scored a club record 450 goals in 458 games, winning four Champions League titles, two La Liga titles and five times world player of the year. Juventus will open their Champions League against a Spanish club, Valencia.

Messi, five time world player of the year, has an excellent start to the season with three wins. He is undoubtedly one of the best players, having scored a total of 387 goals in La Liga, spanning 15 seasons.

According to Javier Mascherano, "Messi is indispensable, but the rest of us are dispensable.No, the club is bigger than any manager or any player...except Leo. That is the reality and you have to accept it."

Twitter has reacted to the new ratings of Messi and Ronaldo in FIFA 19.






Ontiwell Khongthaw
CONTRIBUTOR
All about Football.
