Twitter reacts to Mexico's victory over South Korea

Despite South Korea's late surge, Mexico held on for a 2-1 win!

In the second match of Day 10 of the FIFA World Cup Mexico defeated South Korea 2-1 thus ensuring qualification into the next round of the competition.

In a tightly contested Group F match, it was the North American's who came out on top after a goal by Carlos Vela from the spot in the 26th minute and a record-breaking 50th goal from Javier Hernandez ensured the 3 crucial points to the Mexicans after a late consolation goal was scored by Heung-Min Son in the injury time. Mexico ensured that their 100 per cent winning record against the Asian side continued after securing the 4th victory over an Asian side in as many matches.

3 points ensure Mexico enters the next round of the World Cup for the 7th consecutive time and secures their first ever back to back victories in the Group stages since 2002 while the defeat for the South Koreans means they are now winless in their last 8 matches and are knocked out of this World Cup

Here is how Twitter reacted to this match:

Rafael Marquez 🇲🇽



5 World Cups ✅

First player to captain a country at 5 World Cups ✅

Mexican legend ✅#mex #kormex #kor #worldcup pic.twitter.com/MYk7pDyEHO — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2018

So many Ki’s yet South Korea can’t unlock this Mexican defence. 🔐 #KORMEX — The Arsenal (@DareToWenger) June 23, 2018

Someone tell @realDonaldTrump to look no further for anyone to build his wall. Mexicans can provide the best wall. Unbreakable. Unshakable. #worldcup #KORMEX pic.twitter.com/IKsmHmsQ3A — Muganzi Brighton (@muganzibrighton) June 23, 2018

I do the same thing when I clock off my shift.. #KORMEX #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ajyvCA8783 — Sam Rose (@srrrose17) June 23, 2018

14 - Carlos Vela's penalty was the 14th taken at the 2018 World Cup; already one more than in the entirety of the 2014 tournament (13). Spotted. #MEXKOR #MEX #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/8GcWYpil9O — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 23, 2018

.