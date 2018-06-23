Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts to Mexico's victory over South Korea

Despite South Korea's late surge, Mexico held on for a 2-1 win!

Varun Nair
CONTRIBUTOR
Humor 23 Jun 2018, 22:35 IST

Korea Republic v Mexico: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

In the second match of Day 10 of the FIFA World Cup Mexico defeated South Korea 2-1 thus ensuring qualification into the next round of the competition.

In a tightly contested Group F match, it was the North American's who came out on top after a goal by Carlos Vela from the spot in the 26th minute and a record-breaking 50th goal from Javier Hernandez ensured the 3 crucial points to the Mexicans after a late consolation goal was scored by Heung-Min Son in the injury time. Mexico ensured that their 100 per cent winning record against the Asian side continued after securing the 4th victory over an Asian side in as many matches.

3 points ensure Mexico enters the next round of the World Cup for the 7th consecutive time and secures their first ever back to back victories in the Group stages since 2002 while the defeat for the South Koreans means they are now winless in their last 8 matches and are knocked out of this World Cup

Here is how Twitter reacted to this match:

.

FIFA WC 2018 Mexico Football South Korea Football Javier Hernandez Son Heung-Min Twitter Reactions
