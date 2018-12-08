Twitter reacts to Mohamed Salah's hat-trick
Mohamed Salah enjoyed a fine afternoon at the Vitality Stadium as he not only helped his team to pocket all three points, but he also earnt himself the match ball after completing his hat-trick. The win temporarily put Liverpool at the top of the table before the rest of the games play out over the weekend.
Salah scored his opener from an offside position against Bournemouth. The linesman had failed to notice it and let the error slip by which resulted in the Cherries going a goal down by the end of the first half. Fans from other teams were fuming over the mistake from the linesman and it probably dampened the spirit of the home team. The Reds did not take long to double their lead and again, it was thanks to Salah.
The third and final goal of the night was the prettiest out of the four goals scored in the game. The Egyptian showed his brilliance and the reason why he is leading the scoring charts with 10 goals in the Premier League this season. He sent Asmir Begovic the wrong way and the defenders could do little to prevent him from netting inside the penalty box.
Prior to the season and to this match, fans were wondering if Salah is all but a one season wonder for Liverpool. His performance this afternoon has certainly proved his doubters wrong and this justifies his position in the Ballon d'Or rankings. However, the 26-year-old could not have achieved this feat if not for the help from his team-mates as well as some luck from the match officials. Bournemouth's poor defending, especially in the second half of the match, probably also contributed to his hat-trick. Overall, even though there is some upset that Salah's opener should not have stood, it was a day where Salah proved that he can be one of the top scorers in England and for Liverpool. Here was how Twitter reacted to his hat-trick.