Twitter reacts to Mohamed Salah's hat-trick

Salah netted a hat-trick against Bournemouth

Mohamed Salah enjoyed a fine afternoon at the Vitality Stadium as he not only helped his team to pocket all three points, but he also earnt himself the match ball after completing his hat-trick. The win temporarily put Liverpool at the top of the table before the rest of the games play out over the weekend.

Salah scored his opener from an offside position against Bournemouth. The linesman had failed to notice it and let the error slip by which resulted in the Cherries going a goal down by the end of the first half. Fans from other teams were fuming over the mistake from the linesman and it probably dampened the spirit of the home team. The Reds did not take long to double their lead and again, it was thanks to Salah.

The third and final goal of the night was the prettiest out of the four goals scored in the game. The Egyptian showed his brilliance and the reason why he is leading the scoring charts with 10 goals in the Premier League this season. He sent Asmir Begovic the wrong way and the defenders could do little to prevent him from netting inside the penalty box.

Prior to the season and to this match, fans were wondering if Salah is all but a one season wonder for Liverpool. His performance this afternoon has certainly proved his doubters wrong and this justifies his position in the Ballon d'Or rankings. However, the 26-year-old could not have achieved this feat if not for the help from his team-mates as well as some luck from the match officials. Bournemouth's poor defending, especially in the second half of the match, probably also contributed to his hat-trick. Overall, even though there is some upset that Salah's opener should not have stood, it was a day where Salah proved that he can be one of the top scorers in England and for Liverpool. Here was how Twitter reacted to his hat-trick.

Salah's 3rd was class. Sends the keeper the wrong way not once, but twice! Some one season wonder huh?😂 — Chin Yu Xun (@footyyuxun) December 8, 2018

A hat-trick for @MoSalah as @LFC romp home. I reckon we’re going to have title race this season. 👍🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 8, 2018

Mohamed Salah in the Premier League this season: 10 goals



Alisson in the Premier League this season: 10 clean sheets



'Cheers, Roma.' 🥂 pic.twitter.com/eJNHcFa45r — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 8, 2018

Eddie Howe: "Salah looked good today didn't he? He looked razor sharp and we struggled to handle him. He's one of the best in the world." #LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) December 8, 2018

Mohamed Salah just casually ending careers. 👑 pic.twitter.com/crHCUetzvs — Liverpool FC Photos (@LFCSnapped) December 8, 2018

What a performance 👏🏽



Mohamed Salah has now scored 42 goals in 52 Premier League games for Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/nDlXwlWAek — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 8, 2018

Selfish ,arrogant ,unhappy salah gives his man of the match performance to James Milner on his 500th appearance 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#LFC #mashallahMO — Grizz (@GrizzKhan) December 8, 2018

Salah so far in the PL:



Games: 16

Goals: 10

Assists: 4

Most PL goals in open play



‘One season wonder’ Sit down like begovic just did twice. Best player in the PL. pic.twitter.com/mRPqjGHA0s — . (@VintageSalah) December 8, 2018

CAN WE PUT SOME RESPECT ON @MoSalah NAME PLEASE ?! pic.twitter.com/QRxYTnS7EY — 10 (@sadioo10) December 8, 2018

Since the start of last season, only Lionel Messi (43) has scored more league goals in the big five European leagues than Mohamed Salah (41) 😳#BOULIV #LFC pic.twitter.com/sDcJ854FtO — AA (@TheSporTalk) December 8, 2018

Why sit Asmir Begovic down once when you can do it twice?! 🤯



Mo Salah 🔥



⚽📱https://t.co/TpHnkqAvXn#BOULIV pic.twitter.com/rvUhMNfcyP — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) December 8, 2018

Mo Salah vs Bournemouth



83% passing

2 chances created

4/5 dribbles - most on the pitch

4 shots

3 goals ⚽️⚽️⚽️



World class 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d6gJxWt0k0 — LFC Stats (@LFCData) December 8, 2018

