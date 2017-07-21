Twitter explodes as AS Roma mock Manchester United

AS Roma's official Twitter account mocking Manchester United

It's pretty hard to believe that the official AS Roma Twitter account took a jab at Manchester United. Some may argue that they did it for retweets and likes, while others may feel that they did it just for fun. There is also the possibility that they haven't got over this.

There's nothing wrong with joking around on social media. Let's take a look at some of the best reactions to this tweet on Twitter:

Better than the jersey on the guy top right ? — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 19, 2017

Won the last Serie A title 16 yrs ago, Coppa Italia 9 yrs ago, UCL? ? But let's troll the most successful English club for rt's ? #SmallClub https://t.co/gtpqSpDSI6 — Wicky (@Wicknes007) July 20, 2017

The tweet appreciating their legend gets less Rts than the one where they take a swipe at United, rival fans queue up ?. pic.twitter.com/IDMHwGRxny — ? (@SemperFiUnited) July 20, 2017

It's never nice to take a jab at another club on social media. Especially when they could face each other in the Champions League at some point. I'm sure Manchester United fans are going to save this tweet so that they can use it to their own advantage in the future.