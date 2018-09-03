Twitter reacts to Marcus Rashford's headbutt against Burnley

Manchester United returned to winning ways on Sunday after defeating Burnley 0-2 at Turf Moor. This leaves the side at the10th position on the Premier League table, easing much of the pressure on manager Jose Mourinho.

While United won their first game of the 2018-19 campaign, they had since lost two consecutive games - one against Brighton and the other against Tottenham Hotspur.

Burnley, on the other hand, went into the game on Sunday following their Europa League exit courtesy a heartbreaking loss to Olympiakos on Thursday.

The Red Devils responded to their 3-0 defeat to Spurs in style as the Manchester side were superior in all departments in comparison to Sean Dyche's men.

The Manchester side's front trio, comprising of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard, was a source of constant trouble for Burnley, particularly in the first few minutes of the game.

Sporting the team's new pink third kit, Lukaku gave his side some much-needed relief going into the international break as he struck twice to condemn Burnley to defeat.

It appeared to have been an easy win for United as the team meandered to victory. This was, however, until Marcus Rashford drew a foul from Aaron Lennon which resulted in a penalty being awarded to his side. French international Paul Pogba, however, failed to convert the opportunity as the weak shot was saved by former City man Joe Hart.

Things got worse when Rashford was given a straight red card by referee Jon Moss within ten minutes on the pitch. The youngster reacted angrily to a Phil Bardsley tackle and threw his head into the face of the defender.

This incident naturally drew plenty of attention, particularly on social media:

Whether or not it was a headbutt, Rashford has since apologized to his club and his fans for the incident.

Rashford took to Twitter on Sunday night to say sorry for his actions. He said: "Emotions got the better of me, I shouldn't have reacted like that. Sorry to everyone at the club and all the fans."