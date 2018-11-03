Twitter reacts to Real Madrid's 2-0 victory against Real Valladolid
Amidst their ongoing horror run, Real Madrid almost faced yet another setback as they hosted Real Valladolid but almost failed to beat the 6th-placed side, before eventually improving in the second half and subsequently managing a 2-0 victory.
After the 5-1 thrashing at the hands of arch-rivals Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season last weekend, Madrid welcomed Valladolid to the Bernabeu with the hopes of changing their fortunes. For most of the match, Madrid were below-par and were trolled for it on Twitter.
However, much-hyped Vinicius Jr. came off the bench to rescue the Spanish giants and spare them the blushes. Sergio Ramos then sealed the game with Madrid's 2nd goal, scoring from the spot in the 88th minute.
Here's a look at some of the best tweets:
Real Madrid fans were understandably distraught for most of the match, as they expressed their dissatisfaction, and raised questions about the caretaker manager, Santiago Solari's, tactics and substitutions:
On the other hand, Real Madrid's trolls had yet another field day for the majority of the match as they too, took to Twitter to mock Los Blancos:
However, the Bernabeu found a new hero to hail as 18-year-old Vinícius Júnior came off the bench to score in the 83rd minute - a goal that was eventually ruled an own goal due to a giant deflection.
The Brazilian was widely praised on social media: