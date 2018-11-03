Twitter reacts to Real Madrid's 2-0 victory against Real Valladolid

Real Madrid were rescued by 18-year-old Vinicius Junior

Amidst their ongoing horror run, Real Madrid almost faced yet another setback as they hosted Real Valladolid but almost failed to beat the 6th-placed side, before eventually improving in the second half and subsequently managing a 2-0 victory.

After the 5-1 thrashing at the hands of arch-rivals Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season last weekend, Madrid welcomed Valladolid to the Bernabeu with the hopes of changing their fortunes. For most of the match, Madrid were below-par and were trolled for it on Twitter.

However, much-hyped Vinicius Jr. came off the bench to rescue the Spanish giants and spare them the blushes. Sergio Ramos then sealed the game with Madrid's 2nd goal, scoring from the spot in the 88th minute.

Here's a look at some of the best tweets:

Real Madrid fans were understandably distraught for most of the match, as they expressed their dissatisfaction, and raised questions about the caretaker manager, Santiago Solari's, tactics and substitutions:

#realmadrid are a club in crisis....played off the park by valladolid 😠😠😠 — Anwar Jaffar (@ajm009) November 3, 2018

When you check the selections and the substitutions of the #Madrid team, you will definite see that they are mismanage #RealMadrid — Spirit One (@Fuhrergeorge2) November 3, 2018

Can we play worse than we already are ? #RealMadrid #LaLiga — Gaushal Gandhi (@Gaushal007) November 3, 2018

Not much difference in the game from the last few weeks is there?

Where is that fluidity we had in the Zidane era?

It's not Ronaldo that we miss, it is Zidane, by far.

Players just slacking off.#RealMadridRealValladolid #RealMadrid @realmadrid #LaLigaSantander — Shourjyadipta Roy (@shourjya13) November 3, 2018

I think we need some middle class soccer dad coach to be able to unlock our attack. #RealMadridRealValladolid #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/mEMiMpd0eY — Patrick SC (@PSungCuadrado) November 3, 2018

#Modric ain't bothered by running back

Mr Best player is too good to defend

Someone check Inter offer#RealMadrid — Giovanni (@Gioxism) November 3, 2018

Can someone explain to me the sense of the substitution Isco for Casemiro? #RealMadrid #RealMadridRealValladolid — Xenia (@Xenia_syssi) November 3, 2018

On the other hand, Real Madrid's trolls had yet another field day for the majority of the match as they too, took to Twitter to mock Los Blancos:

Wow its like #RealMadrid lost the skill to play football, shocking performance again. #RealMadridRealValladolid pic.twitter.com/yvdjRfiObO — MarcelvanderWilden (@BluntWisdumb) November 3, 2018

what happened to #Realmadrid — derival kevin (@derivalkevin) November 3, 2018

I remember the Ferguson quote " Give me Zidane and 10 pieces of wood and I'll win you the Champion's League". He was right. 10 pieces of wood and Cristiano Ronaldo with Zidane as their manager#HalaMadrid #Lopetegui — Tejas Shetty (@PadmaNaby) November 3, 2018

Valladolid playing better then #Realmadrid — Mohammad Zeeshan (@Zee_Madridistaa) November 3, 2018

Who the fuck is this donkeyfaced odriozola? I mean he cant even cross a single ball from the right flank, bloody hell these spanish farmers we signed @realmadrid #RealMadridRealValladolid #RealMadrid — Raajdip Sanyal (@rajinthebox) November 3, 2018

However, the Bernabeu found a new hero to hail as 18-year-old Vinícius Júnior came off the bench to score in the 83rd minute - a goal that was eventually ruled an own goal due to a giant deflection.

The Brazilian was widely praised on social media:

#Vinicius remember the name son — Alex Reichert (@bigjohnnysmooth) November 3, 2018

Finally!!!! About time they let this man free. The era of #Vinícius has started #RealMadrid — HarvestAsmel (@trejo0258777777) November 3, 2018

#Vinicius in 15 mins is better than Bale in his 5 years with Real Madrid. — Sary Atriss (@SaryAtriss) November 3, 2018

Such a lively player, exactly what this team needs. #Vinicius — Fadi Khalil (@fadikhalil7) November 3, 2018

#RealMadrid might not have deserved that but they needed that desperately. Vinicius brought the directness that the rest of the team lacked. Reguilon is as promising as any Castilla talent I’ve seen. More paper to cover the cracks. #RealMadridRealValladolid — Murali Thiyagarajan (@mkt15) November 3, 2018

That cut in play that #Vinicius gives you 😍😍😍😍 — Real Madrid 🇬🇭🇬 (@RealmadridGh) November 3, 2018

#vinicius is my man #RealMadridRealValladolid sell bale an benzema we only need vinicius — los blancos (@Anandhupsycho) November 3, 2018