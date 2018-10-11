Twitter reacts to reports Jose Mourinho wants to bring back Ibrahimovic to Man United on loan
Manchester United’s striking problems have been one of the biggest challenges of manager Jose Mourinho since he joined the club. But if reports making rounds are anything to go by, the Portuguese manager is believed to be targeting a loan swoop for his former lieutenant, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
According to ESPN, Mourinho wants to sign the big Swede when the transfer window reopens in January. Ibrahimovic currently plays for LA Galaxy, but the Major League Soccer (MLS) will be on break by January.
Mourinho and Ibrahimovic know each other very well, having worked together at Inter Milan and quite recently at United. The former Chelsea boss arrived together with the striker in the summer of 2016, with the Swede scoring 28 goals in his debut season.
However, he was blighted by injury in his second season, leading to his release from Old Trafford. It is believed that Mourinho sees the former Barcelona striker as a leader who could transform the Man United dressing room with his presence.
Indeed, Ibrahimovic has been talking about Man United’s early-season struggles and recently backed Mourinho to turn things around.
“I think he has the ability to win [the Premier League].
“I think he is the right coach for that club, for that team.
“But a coach is only as good as his team, so it’s not like he can do miracles if the team is not good enough.
“And I feel the team is good - it’s progressing, becoming better.
“This is his third year, the players know more and more the way he wants to play and how he wants it - so I believe, yes,” Zlatan told the Mirror.
The reports of his likely return to Old Trafford on loan has sparked talks on social media, with many appearing to prefer the Swede to Romelu Lukaku in the United line up.
So, let’s take a look at some of the best tweets that have popped up following reports that Ibrahimovic could return to Old Trafford as early as January.