Twitter reacts to reports Jose Mourinho wants to bring back Ibrahimovic to Man United on loan

Jose Mourinho reportedly sees Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a leader to hold Man United's dressing room in check

Manchester United’s striking problems have been one of the biggest challenges of manager Jose Mourinho since he joined the club. But if reports making rounds are anything to go by, the Portuguese manager is believed to be targeting a loan swoop for his former lieutenant, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

According to ESPN, Mourinho wants to sign the big Swede when the transfer window reopens in January. Ibrahimovic currently plays for LA Galaxy, but the Major League Soccer (MLS) will be on break by January.

Mourinho and Ibrahimovic know each other very well, having worked together at Inter Milan and quite recently at United. The former Chelsea boss arrived together with the striker in the summer of 2016, with the Swede scoring 28 goals in his debut season.

However, he was blighted by injury in his second season, leading to his release from Old Trafford. It is believed that Mourinho sees the former Barcelona striker as a leader who could transform the Man United dressing room with his presence.

Indeed, Ibrahimovic has been talking about Man United’s early-season struggles and recently backed Mourinho to turn things around.

“I think he has the ability to win [the Premier League].

“I think he is the right coach for that club, for that team.

“But a coach is only as good as his team, so it’s not like he can do miracles if the team is not good enough.

“And I feel the team is good - it’s progressing, becoming better.

“This is his third year, the players know more and more the way he wants to play and how he wants it - so I believe, yes,” Zlatan told the Mirror.

The reports of his likely return to Old Trafford on loan has sparked talks on social media, with many appearing to prefer the Swede to Romelu Lukaku in the United line up.

So, let’s take a look at some of the best tweets that have popped up following reports that Ibrahimovic could return to Old Trafford as early as January.

If we try to bring him back @Ibra_official on January @ManUtd

We really need a striker like him, I don't know why you guys let him. pic.twitter.com/fETsJXys1X — IAmJinaanSnow (@JinaanSnowSB) October 11, 2018

#MUFC @manutd bringing back @Ibra_official is just banter. The state of our club is a sorry one. It makes the heart bleed what this club has been reduced too. Sir Busby will be turning in his grave. Alex Ferguson's support of the Glazers brings tears 😭. The club is gone — Hyewon (@LekanOmobaba) October 11, 2018

Thinking about Bringing back ibrahimovic? @ManUtd that's a big YES! We are in dire need of a leader! — din¤h™ (@dinoh007) October 11, 2018

United are reportedly considering a move to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the club in January #mufc https://t.co/GmizdEaGJM pic.twitter.com/NwIVC1JkPq — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) October 11, 2018

@Ibra_official we miss you @ManUtd this is quality .. This is what we are lacking Woodward.... We need a centre forward ... Not a person like @RomeluLukaku9 pic.twitter.com/XZEujmye2t — Ejoot George🇺🇬 (@ejogeo) October 11, 2018

First #Mourinho must realise Lukaku is not a good striker #PepGuardiola replaced #Aguero with #Jesus in a game cos he knew Aguero stalled .. Mourinho wasted a spot for Lukaku which could be effective for another @ManUtd player. That's his problem https://t.co/eGKmcGcMFf — *db* (@datobourne) October 11, 2018

Bring the Lion back @Ibra_official we are lacking leadership right now @ManUtd — One Love (@abbausmanUK) October 11, 2018

Why Mourinho desperately needs Ibrahimovic back at United: Man United have been considering a move to bring Ibrahimovic back on loan. And the reason is about more than goals: it's about filling a void.▶️ https://t.co/qwq5GEXwQp ▶️ https://t.co/63dhTy12em #Sportsbets #betting — BetFast.com (@BetFastcom) October 11, 2018