Twitter reacts to reports of a Barcelona feud between Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 899 // 03 Oct 2018, 10:35 IST

LaLiga giants Barcelona are faced with more problems than dropping points in two of their last three league games, if reports are to be believed.

Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique, who are long-time teammates, are reportedly having a rift between them, according to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito de Jugones.

The duo have become good friends since their days at Barcelona's La Masia academy.

Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona fell to a 2-1 defeat to Leganes last week and recently drew in matches against Girona and Athletic Bilbao, games in which Messi appeared unlike himself, even talking down match officials.

Teammate Pique has reportedly reprimanded Messi for his inability to face the media in Spain when things get tough. According to the Spanish outlet, the Ballon d'Or winner's willingness to speak to the Argentine press alone has angered the Spanish defender.

Messi has reportedly responded to Pique by criticizing Barcelona's defence, stating that the side has conceded way too many goals and that the defence needs to do more work.

The Spanish defender has recently been subjected to criticism from fans and the media owing to defensive mistakes he made in recent games.

Messi, on the other hand, has scored eight goals and bagged five assists in all competitions so far this campaign with a record-breaking hat-trick in the Champions League as well.

The pressure at Camp Nou has undoubtedly increased as league rivals Real Madrid won the Champions League last season.

On being asked if the Barcelona squad were too dependent on him, the Argentine ace said, "We have the squad and the players to be a great team, to be a strong team and not depend on anyone. This is Barca. We have enough players, we don’t need to depend on one."

Fans have now responded to the reports on social media:

Looks like Messi finally told Pique he sucks. pic.twitter.com/1aBagjgQC8 — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) October 2, 2018

Serious fight between Pique and Messi after a series of bad results for Barcelona

Pique believes Messi isn't a good enough Captain. He doesn't motivate the team enough and Messi believes Pique isn't a good defender and he isn't totally focused.

Both are right to be honest😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mPM0NyQXbf — Prashidda Madridista (@prashidda4) October 2, 2018

There's no problem. Madrid based media made fake story that Pique wants Messi to talk and Leo blame Geri for our games — Zoe 💭 (@imaginiuss) October 2, 2018

Pique should be captain in my opinion, Messi is the G.O.A.T he should focus on being the G.O.A.T let another worry about the team and the press. — Syrendagod (@syrendagod) October 2, 2018

how dare pique criticise messi after all he's been fropping stinker after stinker — Ilyas (@Ilyas_Abshir) October 2, 2018

Beyond all the defensive atrocities pique's most important problem is messi not talking more to the media. Interesting — Roshan (@Lethal_lio) October 2, 2018

AS id claiming a “breakout” between Messi and Piqué. Bullshit fake news from Madrid with the intention to create drama and spread negativity. Not the first time they’ve tried to do that. — De ara Torres (@dearatorres) October 2, 2018

Messi is right, Pique has been shocking recently. He’s one of the main reasons why we have conceded. — Olivier Lansdowne (@lansdowne34) October 2, 2018

The LaLiga giants are set to continue their European journey tonight against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspurs.