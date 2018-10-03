Twitter reacts to reports of a Barcelona feud between Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique
LaLiga giants Barcelona are faced with more problems than dropping points in two of their last three league games, if reports are to be believed.
Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique, who are long-time teammates, are reportedly having a rift between them, according to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito de Jugones.
The duo have become good friends since their days at Barcelona's La Masia academy.
Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona fell to a 2-1 defeat to Leganes last week and recently drew in matches against Girona and Athletic Bilbao, games in which Messi appeared unlike himself, even talking down match officials.
Teammate Pique has reportedly reprimanded Messi for his inability to face the media in Spain when things get tough. According to the Spanish outlet, the Ballon d'Or winner's willingness to speak to the Argentine press alone has angered the Spanish defender.
Messi has reportedly responded to Pique by criticizing Barcelona's defence, stating that the side has conceded way too many goals and that the defence needs to do more work.
The Spanish defender has recently been subjected to criticism from fans and the media owing to defensive mistakes he made in recent games.
Messi, on the other hand, has scored eight goals and bagged five assists in all competitions so far this campaign with a record-breaking hat-trick in the Champions League as well.
The pressure at Camp Nou has undoubtedly increased as league rivals Real Madrid won the Champions League last season.
On being asked if the Barcelona squad were too dependent on him, the Argentine ace said, "We have the squad and the players to be a great team, to be a strong team and not depend on anyone. This is Barca. We have enough players, we don’t need to depend on one."
Fans have now responded to the reports on social media:
The LaLiga giants are set to continue their European journey tonight against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspurs.