Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts to reports of a Barcelona feud between Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
899   //    03 Oct 2018, 10:35 IST

<p>

LaLiga giants Barcelona are faced with more problems than dropping points in two of their last three league games, if reports are to be believed.

Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique, who are long-time teammates, are reportedly having a rift between them, according to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito de Jugones.

The duo have become good friends since their days at Barcelona's La Masia academy.

Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona fell to a 2-1 defeat to Leganes last week and recently drew in matches against Girona and Athletic Bilbao, games in which Messi appeared unlike himself, even talking down match officials.

Teammate Pique has reportedly reprimanded Messi for his inability to face the media in Spain when things get tough. According to the Spanish outlet, the Ballon d'Or winner's willingness to speak to the Argentine press alone has angered the Spanish defender.

Messi has reportedly responded to Pique by criticizing Barcelona's defence, stating that the side has conceded way too many goals and that the defence needs to do more work.

The Spanish defender has recently been subjected to criticism from fans and the media owing to defensive mistakes he made in recent games.

Messi, on the other hand, has scored eight goals and bagged five assists in all competitions so far this campaign with a record-breaking hat-trick in the Champions League as well.

The pressure at Camp Nou has undoubtedly increased as league rivals Real Madrid won the Champions League last season.

On being asked if the Barcelona squad were too dependent on him, the Argentine ace said, "We have the squad and the players to be a great team, to be a strong team and not depend on anyone. This is Barca. We have enough players, we don’t need to depend on one."

Fans have now responded to the reports on social media:


The LaLiga giants are set to continue their European journey tonight against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspurs.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Gerard Pique Twitter Reactions
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Twitter reacts as Messi refuses to shake hands with...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Girona come up trumps against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Best FC Barcelona Formation
RELATED STORY
Is Pique not good enough for Barcelona anymore?
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes wild as Barcelona lose 2-1 to Leganes
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi and his Brazilian Love Story
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: Predicted Barcelona XI vs Leganes
RELATED STORY
7 teammates who hated each other
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Barcelona is struggling
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to FC Barcelona's third kit release
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 8
06 Oct ATH REA 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad
06 Oct GIR EIB 04:30 PM Girona vs Eibar
06 Oct GET LEV 07:45 PM Getafe vs Levante
06 Oct DEP REA 10:00 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Real Madrid
07 Oct LEG RAY 12:15 AM Leganés vs Rayo Vallecano
07 Oct REA HUE 03:30 PM Real Valladolid vs Huesca
07 Oct ATL REA 07:45 PM Atlético Madrid vs Real Betis
07 Oct ESP VIL 10:00 PM Espanyol vs Villarreal
07 Oct SEV CEL 10:00 PM Sevilla vs Celta Vigo
08 Oct VAL BAR 12:15 AM Valencia vs Barcelona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us