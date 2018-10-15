Twitter reacts to reports that Saudi Arabian Prince intends to buy Manchester United

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman is reportedly in talks to takeover Man Utd

Manchester United could soon be in the hands of new owners, if reports making rounds this week are anything to go by. The English club is currently owned by the Glazer family, who have so far shown no intention of trading their ownership.

However, The Sun, reports that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman, is interested in launching a mouth-watering bid that would see him take over the club. Currently, Man United is estimated at £3 billion, but that should be no problem for the Saudi Prince whose family is worth a whopping £850 billion.

This comes at a time Qatar and Abu Dhabi have made giant strides when it comes to injecting money into European football. Saudi Arabia appears to be towing the same line as their aforementioned neighbours.

The oil-rich state has already invested in the WWE and Formula 1, and a takeover of Manchester United would be a complete fit, at least per Prince Mohammad bin Salman's thinking.

If successful, the 13-time Premier League champions will hope to turn a new leaf, especially with the club lagging behind rivals Manchester City when it comes to recent investments.

Earlier this season, there appeared to be a standoff between manager Jose Mourinho and the club’s hierarchy over the latter’s refusal to release funds for player transfers.

Meanwhile, many Red Devil fans remain divided on the reports. While some want to see the back of the ‘tight fisted’ Glazers, others are not too sure if selling the club to Saudi owners is the right way to go.

This has subsequently generated enough talk on social media concerning whether or not the Old Trafford outfit will soon be having new owners.

Lets take a look at some of the best tweets on this developing story.

@ManUtd New Ownership (Salman Family of Saudi Arabia), possibly new sponsor (Saudia Arabian Airlines), Clear out our debt, new Manager and £1Billion of transfers for the 1st 2 seasons or 3 (£500Million spreading of 2 windows a season or 2)! Thank you pic.twitter.com/66Hdv1bKbb — Jay Ev (Mr Burgundy) (@Ev_Jay) October 15, 2018

It wouldn't be United making the decision (which is the fans) - the Glazers will just see $$$, which is a shame. We don't need Saudi money - our club/manager just need access to the money our club generates. — Paul (@PaulDHeenan) October 15, 2018

I really wish reports indicating interest of the Saudi Royals in buying Man United are true — Jose's Press Secretary (@ValyrianCA) October 14, 2018

Man City’s success has been bought by Qatari blood money - I’d like to think United would refuse any offer of Saudi blood money on principle, but of course this is wishful thinking. There is no social conscience in sport. If this deal happens I’ll be giving up on United too. — Stephen Kelman (@stephen_kelman) October 14, 2018

After the Khashoggi disappearance, journalists will be dreading their trips to Man United if Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman takes over #MUFC.https://t.co/1SzViC228i — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) October 15, 2018

Love United Hate Glazer!

Wonder how you'd feel if the Saudis takeover Man United... https://t.co/kytNvqOspx — Red Devils 🔴⚪⚫ (@CornerDevils) October 13, 2018

Glazer’s are selling @ManUtd to Saudi Arabia’s ruling Salmans who are said to be worth £850 billion!



I can see the headlines...

“Women stoned to death by #MUFC owners for showing her face”

“Man United Owners commit genocide”



Can’t the fans simply own us like Bayern Munich? — LordScott (@LindquistLord) October 14, 2018

Just when I thought I couldn't hate Man United even more.

Manchester United owned by Saudis? That is the ultimate shithouse pair. — Rawndi (@Alrawndy) October 15, 2018

Get in bed with Saudi and you're no longer a football club. You're a supporter of one of the greatest openly oppressive regime in the world. @ManUtd #mufc — Abbas Mirza (@Abbasynia) October 13, 2018

When these Saudi guys wan bid for @Manutd sef? Hope it's not one of those gists that fails to materialize — akparawa-abasi (@Etoro111) October 13, 2018

This is first time i see player for Manchester United, my dreams come true . Welcome To Saudi Arabia Fred❤️@Fred08oficial @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/gNpRUrTPGs — Rubyya (@Roubaie) October 12, 2018

Inshallah Man United takeover by Saudi Prince is real and it happens. — F. S. A-D MA (@TheBlackElixir) October 15, 2018

Saudi takeover of Man United has to be nonsense. Glazer is due to speak in Saudi Arabia next week, so the media has just created the story out of that (i.e. nothing). — Paul (@PaulDHeenan) October 15, 2018

Saudi Arabia's human rights violations have nothing to do with sport. I urge @KingSalman to buy sports greatest institution @ManUtd, $4 billion is a bargain your highness! #mufc — Mohsin Tanveer (@MohsinTanveer10) October 14, 2018