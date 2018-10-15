×
Twitter reacts to reports that Saudi Arabian Prince intends to buy Manchester United

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Feature
277   //    15 Oct 2018, 18:47 IST

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman is reportedly in talks to takeover Man Utd
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman is reportedly in talks to takeover Man Utd

Manchester United could soon be in the hands of new owners, if reports making rounds this week are anything to go by. The English club is currently owned by the Glazer family, who have so far shown no intention of trading their ownership.

However, The Sun, reports that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman, is interested in launching a mouth-watering bid that would see him take over the club. Currently, Man United is estimated at £3 billion, but that should be no problem for the Saudi Prince whose family is worth a whopping £850 billion.

This comes at a time Qatar and Abu Dhabi have made giant strides when it comes to injecting money into European football. Saudi Arabia appears to be towing the same line as their aforementioned neighbours.

The oil-rich state has already invested in the WWE and Formula 1, and a takeover of Manchester United would be a complete fit, at least per Prince Mohammad bin Salman's thinking.

If successful, the 13-time Premier League champions will hope to turn a new leaf, especially with the club lagging behind rivals Manchester City when it comes to recent investments.

Earlier this season, there appeared to be a standoff between manager Jose Mourinho and the club’s hierarchy over the latter’s refusal to release funds for player transfers.

Meanwhile, many Red Devil fans remain divided on the reports. While some want to see the back of the ‘tight fisted’ Glazers, others are not too sure if selling the club to Saudi owners is the right way to go.

This has subsequently generated enough talk on social media concerning whether or not the Old Trafford outfit will soon be having new owners.

Lets take a look at some of the best tweets on this developing story.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Saudi Arabia Football Paul Pogba Alexis Sanchez Ed Woodward Twitter Reactions Manchester United Transfer News
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
