×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter reacts to reports that Zinedine Zidane will be announced Real Madrid manager tomorrow

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Feature
1.61K   //    11 Mar 2019, 23:02 IST

Reports suggest Zinedine Zidane could be named Real Madrid manager tomorrow
Reports suggest Zinedine Zidane could be named Real Madrid manager tomorrow

Real Madrid could be set for a new managerial direction if reports emanating Spain are anything to go by. The Los Blancos have endured a torrid season so far, which has seen the club struggle to match up to their rivals both domestically and in Europe.

In the space of a week, Real Madrid have seen their La Liga hopes blown away after successive losses to Girona and Barcelona. The Blancos were also knocked out of the Copa del Rey semi-final after losing again to the Catalan giants.

The biggest blow of all came in the UEFA Champions League, where Real Madrid threw away a 2-1 first-leg lead to lose 4-1 at the Bernabeu to Ajax – a result that ended the club’s hopes of making it four successive triumphs in Europe.

So far, there have been speculations surrounding manager Santiago Solari’s future, but the reports of Zinedine Zidane becoming Madrid’s new manager have become rife on Monday. European football expert Guillem Balague broke the news, via the BBC, that the Frenchman will officially replace Solari tomorrow.

Although Real Madrid are yet to make any statements on the said appointment, many other credible portals have reported the story, including Sky Sports.

Zidane was Madrid manager for two and a half years, helping the club to numerous trophies. The Blancos legend led the club to an unprecedented three Champions League titles, as well as La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

The 46-year-old, however, followed Cristiano Ronaldo out of the Bernabeu exit door at the end of last season. Zidane had initially been linked with a move to Manchester United, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transformation of the Old Trafford outfit appears to have put the move on hold.

Meanwhile, Twitter has gone wild over the reports that Zidane will be announced Real Madrid manager tomorrow.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Advertisement




Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Twiter reactions Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid Transfer News
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
Reports: Real Madrid set to announce Zinedine Zidane as their new manager
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid looking to re-appoint Zinedine Zidane
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Florentino Perez asks Zinedine Zidane to return to Real Madrid after Champions League elimination
RELATED STORY
Reports: Zinedine Zidane agrees to join Real Madrid on one condition
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to reports that Jose Mourinho is set to take over Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Zidane wanted Ronaldo to stay, claims former Real Madrid President
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to appoint new manager tomorrow, Lionel Messi asks Barcelona to sign LaLiga striker as Luis Suarez replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 11 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Former coach 'almost 100% certain' to return to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts over speculation that Real Madrid are in secret talks to bring Mourinho back
RELATED STORY
Raul could become next manager of Real Madrid, who will have to pay huge money to terminate Sergio Ramos’ contract, and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 8, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 28
16 Mar REA LEV 01:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Levante
16 Mar HUE DEP 05:30 PM Huesca vs Deportivo Alavés
16 Mar REA CEL 08:45 PM Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
16 Mar ATH ATL 11:00 PM Athletic Club vs Atlético Madrid
17 Mar LEG GIR 01:15 AM Leganés vs Girona
17 Mar EIB REA 04:30 PM Eibar vs Real Valladolid
17 Mar ESP SEV 08:45 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
17 Mar VAL GET 11:00 PM Valencia vs Getafe
17 Mar VIL RAY 11:00 PM Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano
18 Mar REA BAR 01:15 AM Real Betis vs Barcelona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us