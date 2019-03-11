Twitter reacts to reports that Zinedine Zidane will be announced Real Madrid manager tomorrow

Reports suggest Zinedine Zidane could be named Real Madrid manager tomorrow

Real Madrid could be set for a new managerial direction if reports emanating Spain are anything to go by. The Los Blancos have endured a torrid season so far, which has seen the club struggle to match up to their rivals both domestically and in Europe.

In the space of a week, Real Madrid have seen their La Liga hopes blown away after successive losses to Girona and Barcelona. The Blancos were also knocked out of the Copa del Rey semi-final after losing again to the Catalan giants.

The biggest blow of all came in the UEFA Champions League, where Real Madrid threw away a 2-1 first-leg lead to lose 4-1 at the Bernabeu to Ajax – a result that ended the club’s hopes of making it four successive triumphs in Europe.

So far, there have been speculations surrounding manager Santiago Solari’s future, but the reports of Zinedine Zidane becoming Madrid’s new manager have become rife on Monday. European football expert Guillem Balague broke the news, via the BBC, that the Frenchman will officially replace Solari tomorrow.

Although Real Madrid are yet to make any statements on the said appointment, many other credible portals have reported the story, including Sky Sports.

Zidane was Madrid manager for two and a half years, helping the club to numerous trophies. The Blancos legend led the club to an unprecedented three Champions League titles, as well as La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

The 46-year-old, however, followed Cristiano Ronaldo out of the Bernabeu exit door at the end of last season. Zidane had initially been linked with a move to Manchester United, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transformation of the Old Trafford outfit appears to have put the move on hold.

Meanwhile, Twitter has gone wild over the reports that Zidane will be announced Real Madrid manager tomorrow.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Zidane arriving with Hazard and Mbappé to Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/vLOcjJi97P — José Luis Ayala (@jl_ayala99) March 11, 2019

When you hear Zinedine Zidane is set to head back to Real Madridpic.twitter.com/XGNULjCBaY — 888sport (@888sport) March 11, 2019

Isco, Madrid fans and perez when Zinedine Zidane returns to Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/y4AMjs898T — The Doctor of Philosophy (@evildead8888) March 11, 2019

Zinedine Zidane entering the dressing room after returning as Real Madrid manager pic.twitter.com/GGjBjhRz3t — Thomas Jones (@tomj191) March 11, 2019

Zidane returning to Real Madrid like pic.twitter.com/mXXViG0kLG — Filipe Orlando 🌏 (@MrFilipeOrlando) March 11, 2019

Hazard to the Real Madrid hierarchy after finding out Zidane has been reinstated. pic.twitter.com/I70pHsHf4N — Curzola *New Account* (@AFC_Curt) March 11, 2019

Zidane walking back into Real Madrid’s training grounds after only leaving for 9 months: pic.twitter.com/AppjKPBWd1 — That One Sports Podcast (@TOSPpodcast) March 11, 2019

BREAKING: Zinedine Zidane ‘to make sensational Real Madrid return’.



Mourinho rightnow 😂pic.twitter.com/Tej9akwQdX — SM¹³ (@SMFutboI) March 11, 2019

Hazard when he gets the news that his idol Zidane is back to Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/VMRafG6yQD — Rk (@RkFutbol) March 11, 2019

Me after hearing Zinedine Zidane is going back to real Madrid 😮 pic.twitter.com/VtGmkCSUDA — Sister Akos🇳🇬🇿🇦🇬🇭 (@Abena_Odoo) March 11, 2019

Zidane is set to return to Real Madrid, just 10 months after leaving... 👀 pic.twitter.com/UBfoSQVr00 — TheFootballRepublic (@TheFootballRep) March 11, 2019

"Zidane will become Real Madrid's new manager" pic.twitter.com/SdFKb32yUH — 𝓐𝓵𝓮𝓼𝓼𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓻𝓸 🍷 (@Angel_A_Soto23) March 11, 2019

Zidane is back to Real madrid pic.twitter.com/bUtOpsmKAu — Rana 🇧🇷 (@Rt_hkj) March 11, 2019

Me on reading rumors abt Zinedine Zidane returning to Real Madrid #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/zJAB2ml2YB — Freaky ~ DRaval (@HODL_till_2140) March 11, 2019

Barca fans on hearing that Zinedine Zidane is returning to Real Madrid#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/45W5hYQ0Gw — Freaky ~ DRaval (@HODL_till_2140) March 11, 2019

Which will be bigger comeback



Zinedine Zidane to real madrid or Jon Snow back to life #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/NFXbLfzNvu — Freaky ~ DRaval (@HODL_till_2140) March 11, 2019

Zinedine Zidane ➕ Kylian Mbappe ➕ Eden Hazard =



Real Madrid (2019/20) pic.twitter.com/Px1hwOmaFk — MadridReal (@MadridR59021488) March 11, 2019

