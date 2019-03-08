Twitter reacts to Sergio Ramos’ alleged dressing-room bust-up with Florentino Perez
The situation at Real Madrid is gradually deteriorating, with the club currently struggling to get results in matches. In the space of a week, Los Blancos have seen all their title ambitions go up in smoke.
First, they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Barcelona after losing 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. This was followed by another loss to the Catalan giants, who won 1-0 against Madrid in LaLiga to effectively end their rivals’ title hopes.
Despite the successive losses to Barca, Real Madrid still had hopes of making an impact in the UEFA Champions League – a competition they have won for the last three years running.
However, a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Ajax ended that dream too, leaving the club facing the prospect of a trophyless season. But the major talking point came after the Ajax game, with reports emerging that there was a dressing room bust-up between Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and club president Florentino Perez.
Both men are reported to have been involved in a heated exchange following Madrid’s humiliating Champions League exit on Tuesday. Perez is alleged to have hit out at the players for their "lack of dedication and excessive time off.”
The club president is also reported to have labelled the team’s performance against Ajax as “disgraceful”. However, Ramos took exception to Perez’s criticism and blamed the president and his board of poor planning.
The Madrid captain is then reported to have hit back at Perez, saying "Pay me up and I'll go." What's worth noting is that Ramos missed the Champions League 2nd leg clash against Ajax after deliberately getting himself sent off during the reverse fixture in Amsterdam.
Football fans on Twitter have reacted to the reported bust-up between Ramos and Perez.
Here are some of the best tweets: