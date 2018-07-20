Twitter reacts to Tahith Chong's Impressive Manchester United Debut

Manchester United faced Club America in their first game of the preseason with nearly all of the first team players given an extended break because of the World Cup. Everyone thought that this game will be a walk in the park for Man Utd but Club America had other ideas and they gave Mourinho's men a run for their money. The game ended in a draw after both teams managed to find the back of the net once.

Tahith Chong was the most impressive player on the field Vs Club America

Fans were quick to point out the lack of creativity in the team and were really disappointed with the overall performance. But there was one bright spark that made the fans happy and gave Mourinho food for thought going into the new season, that spark was in the form of Tahith Chong. The Dutch teenager was really impressive and showed the world why he was named as the Reserve Player of the Year for his excellence last season.

Twitter erupted as Chong provided the cross that started a series of events which eventually led to Juan Mata equalizing for Man Utd. Some fans went to the extent of claiming that they did not need Gareth Bale when they have got a player like Chong in their ranks.

Here are some of the best tweets about Chong:

This is the first time I've ever seen Chong play and I tell you what the hype definitely seems to be justified, he's doing really well and was a key part in the goal — Jake! (@JakeAGriff) July 20, 2018

Chong's ability to cross alone is supposed to get him serious minutes this season since everyone else has forgotten how to — Ovuvuevuevue Enyetuenwuevue Ugbemugbem Osas (@_RLB9_) July 20, 2018

Stick Chong in v Leicester. This guy has no fear. Brilliant. Fabulous composure. — Anna_MUFC (@mufc_anna) July 20, 2018

Chong has completely changed the tempo of the game — Georges (@Cinephile_MU) July 20, 2018

Who need Bale when you have Chong — Ronny S (@RonnyS0L) July 20, 2018

Chong is on fire! 🔥 Lad needs to start more games. — Akshay (@akshayd_mufc) July 20, 2018

Brilliant from chong he's a joy to watch. Well done Juan Mata you've done nothing else all game #MOURINHOOUT #MUFC #GGMU #MUTV — DMCI_MUFC (@DMCI6955) July 20, 2018