Twitter reacts to Tahith Chong's Impressive Manchester United Debut
Manchester United faced Club America in their first game of the preseason with nearly all of the first team players given an extended break because of the World Cup. Everyone thought that this game will be a walk in the park for Man Utd but Club America had other ideas and they gave Mourinho's men a run for their money. The game ended in a draw after both teams managed to find the back of the net once.
Fans were quick to point out the lack of creativity in the team and were really disappointed with the overall performance. But there was one bright spark that made the fans happy and gave Mourinho food for thought going into the new season, that spark was in the form of Tahith Chong. The Dutch teenager was really impressive and showed the world why he was named as the Reserve Player of the Year for his excellence last season.
Twitter erupted as Chong provided the cross that started a series of events which eventually led to Juan Mata equalizing for Man Utd. Some fans went to the extent of claiming that they did not need Gareth Bale when they have got a player like Chong in their ranks.
Here are some of the best tweets about Chong: