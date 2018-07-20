Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts to Tahith Chong's Impressive Manchester United Debut

Adithya Velayudham
CONTRIBUTOR
Humor
2.30K   //    20 Jul 2018, 12:03 IST

Manchester United faced Club America in their first game of the preseason with nearly all of the first team players given an extended break because of the World Cup. Everyone thought that this game will be a walk in the park for Man Utd but Club America had other ideas and they gave Mourinho's men a run for their money. The game ended in a draw after both teams managed to find the back of the net once.

Manchester United v Club America - International Champions Cup 2018
Tahith
Chong was the most impressive player on the field Vs Club America

Fans were quick to point out the lack of creativity in the team and were really disappointed with the overall performance. But there was one bright spark that made the fans happy and gave Mourinho food for thought going into the new season, that spark was in the form of Tahith Chong. The Dutch teenager was really impressive and showed the world why he was named as the Reserve Player of the Year for his excellence last season.

Twitter erupted as Chong provided the cross that started a series of events which eventually led to Juan Mata equalizing for Man Utd. Some fans went to the extent of claiming that they did not need Gareth Bale when they have got a player like Chong in their ranks.

Here are some of the best tweets about Chong:

Topics you might be interested in:
International Champions Cup Manchester United Jose Mourinho
Adithya Velayudham
CONTRIBUTOR
Twitter reacts to Manchester United's 0-0 draw against...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Bournemouth 2-0
RELATED STORY
Ten Greatest Manchester United Players of All Times
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Marouane Fellaini signs a contract...
RELATED STORY
11 players who have played for both Chelsea and...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Manchester United's narrow win against...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 2-3 Manchester United: 5 key stats from...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United come from behind to...
RELATED STORY
8 amazing statistics from the Manchester United win...
RELATED STORY
Fred's arrival could spell doom for some Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us