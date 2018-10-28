Premier League players and clubs send messages of support as Leicester City owner's helicopter crashes

Ninad Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 168 // 28 Oct 2018, 12:38 IST

Vardy took no time to react to the situation on Twitter

Football has given us many tragedies that we can surely not forget, but this one, in particular, was something that completely shocked the world.

Shortly after the 1-1 draw against West Ham United, the King Power Stadium was ready to accept an equally matched performance delivered by both the teams, where Wilfried Ndidi scored from an unbelievable strike, equalising in the 89th minute, saving The Foxes from yet another defeat. But something worse was about to happen, something that could never have been predicted.

Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha (r)

Seconds after lifting off from the center of the pitch, the chopper of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha spiraled over the stadium walls and progressed uncontrollably towards the parking lot, crashing in an extremely brutal manner.

The incident created all sorts of confusion, as it was not clear if owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was in the helicopter. However, it was later cleared by sources and family members that the Thai owner was present inside the helicopter.

Shortly after the incident, the Leicester City players were rushed to their respective accommodations. Jamie Vardy and every other Leicester City player reacted to the incident on Twitter. Fans have also been spotted with flowers a couple of hours after the incident. The players however, are having a hard time dealing with this particular situation.

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) October 27, 2018

Speechless..😞😞🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) October 27, 2018

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Danny Simpson (@dannysimpson) October 27, 2018

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) October 27, 2018

Premier League teams and players have shown their support, and have given their condolences for this tragedy.

A Leicester City spokesman said: “We are assisting Leicestershire Police and the emergency services in dealing with a major incident at King Power Stadium. The Club will issue a more detailed statement once further information has been established.” — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 27, 2018

The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Leicester City and those affected by events at the King Power Stadium this evening. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 27, 2018

The thoughts of everyone at Manchester City are with all those at @LCFC following the incident after tonight’s match at the King Power Stadium. — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 27, 2018

The incident is one of the most impaling events in the history of football. For the most part, the Leicester City fans will surely be having a hard time coping with all that is going on.

In the midst of this loss, the players must ready themselves for another challenge, and pull themselves together.