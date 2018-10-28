Premier League players and clubs send messages of support as Leicester City owner's helicopter crashes
Football has given us many tragedies that we can surely not forget, but this one, in particular, was something that completely shocked the world.
Shortly after the 1-1 draw against West Ham United, the King Power Stadium was ready to accept an equally matched performance delivered by both the teams, where Wilfried Ndidi scored from an unbelievable strike, equalising in the 89th minute, saving The Foxes from yet another defeat. But something worse was about to happen, something that could never have been predicted.
Seconds after lifting off from the center of the pitch, the chopper of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha spiraled over the stadium walls and progressed uncontrollably towards the parking lot, crashing in an extremely brutal manner.
The incident created all sorts of confusion, as it was not clear if owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was in the helicopter. However, it was later cleared by sources and family members that the Thai owner was present inside the helicopter.
Shortly after the incident, the Leicester City players were rushed to their respective accommodations. Jamie Vardy and every other Leicester City player reacted to the incident on Twitter. Fans have also been spotted with flowers a couple of hours after the incident. The players however, are having a hard time dealing with this particular situation.
Premier League teams and players have shown their support, and have given their condolences for this tragedy.
The incident is one of the most impaling events in the history of football. For the most part, the Leicester City fans will surely be having a hard time coping with all that is going on.
In the midst of this loss, the players must ready themselves for another challenge, and pull themselves together.