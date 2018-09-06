Twitter reacts to Premier League's VAR trial

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 717 // 06 Sep 2018, 10:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

The Premier League officials are in for a vital test as the top English league is set to do a trial of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, to see whether it should be used permanently.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited seek to prove that the system is fit for their purpose for the league in time for next season. The findings will be put before Premier League shareholders next year.

The trials have been scheduled to begin with the 3 pm kick-offs on September 15th.

Last season, Premier League teams voted against the implementation of VAR for the 2018/19 season and instead voted to extend the trials for another year.

The decision to postpone the controversial technology's implementation was passed by a two-thirds majority at a meeting of the 20 Premier League clubs.

Europe’s major leagues, including La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A, however, have decided to embrace the technology. While the Bundesliga and Serie A have implemented it since last season, the La Liga is using it for the new campaign.

The technology was also trialled during the Carabao Cup and FA Cup last season and will be used again this campaign.

The VAR was also used successfully during the World Cup in Russia this summer.

The initial trial of the system will take place over five Saturday games at 3 pm from September 15.

There will, however, be no contact between the on-field referee and the video assistant team as the trial is meant to show whether the base can handle decisions from many fixtures at one time while matching pitch demands.

Since the news, football fans across the world have taken to social media to address the change:

The use of VAR in 15 games is the most ridiculous idea I’ve read in a long time. It gives an unfair advantage/disadvantage to the teams involved therefore should either be used in all games or none at all #VAR — Lewis Brown (@LewisBrown97) September 5, 2018

VAR in the Premier League?



Good call, in my opinion. — West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) September 5, 2018

The Premier League will trial VAR at 15 matches this season, BUT the technology won't be used in the actual decision-making.



Fans when they see their team should have been given a blatant pen, and the blokes in the van saw it all but can do absolutely nothing about it pic.twitter.com/ARLRncAlS5 — Coral (@Coral) September 5, 2018

Finally the premier league has decided to give VAR a trial.testing starts on the 15th of september.EPL refs are the worst ever . — Phil (@eke_okochaphil) September 5, 2018

I hear the Premier League is set to trial VAR at 15 matches this season.



I am sure they will make a mess of it, in one or two of those matches..... — Kelechi Nkoro (@K1Says) September 5, 2018

Surely it doesn’t make sense if they’re going to trial VAR in 15 Premier League matches. If they’re going to do it they’ve got to do it in all games otherwise it’s undoubtedly unfair.

The rules for it are also pathetic.

How can the VAR hub not have any contact with the referee? — Jasper (@JasperTDOF) September 5, 2018

I am Optimistic that VAR will Work good.

Let's see how it goes..#VAR — Shubham Shah (@Shu_07_bham) September 5, 2018

VAR to be trialled at 15 Premier League matches after the international break. Does this not seem incredibly unfair? Surely it's got to be all or nothing? Why should some teams benefit and not others? https://t.co/6vUVt2pzZX #VAR — Simon Winter (@SimonJWinter) September 5, 2018

If it’s gonna be implemented then VAR needs to be for for every single game in England - Not just for the Premier League. The top division is not a different game. — VINNYWHUFC (@vinnywhufc) September 5, 2018

Absolutely the right call. #VAR is the future. All you cavemen and neigh sayers are wrong. https://t.co/cmA8ADk5dp — BIGwelshfish (@BIGwelshfish) September 5, 2018

September 15th will witness the first use of VAR in the Premier League in a multiple match scenario and the fixtures include teams like Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, the matches of which will be watched by video officials at their Stockley Park base.