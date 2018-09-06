Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts to Premier League's VAR trial

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Humor
717   //    06 Sep 2018, 10:14 IST

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

The Premier League officials are in for a vital test as the top English league is set to do a trial of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, to see whether it should be used permanently.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited seek to prove that the system is fit for their purpose for the league in time for next season. The findings will be put before Premier League shareholders next year.

The trials have been scheduled to begin with the 3 pm kick-offs on September 15th.

Last season, Premier League teams voted against the implementation of VAR for the 2018/19 season and instead voted to extend the trials for another year.

The decision to postpone the controversial technology's implementation was passed by a two-thirds majority at a meeting of the 20 Premier League clubs.

Europe’s major leagues, including La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A, however, have decided to embrace the technology. While the Bundesliga and Serie A have implemented it since last season, the La Liga is using it for the new campaign.

The technology was also trialled during the Carabao Cup and FA Cup last season and will be used again this campaign.

The VAR was also used successfully during the World Cup in Russia this summer.

The initial trial of the system will take place over five Saturday games at 3 pm from September 15.

There will, however, be no contact between the on-field referee and the video assistant team as the trial is meant to show whether the base can handle decisions from many fixtures at one time while matching pitch demands.

Since the news, football fans across the world have taken to social media to address the change:


September 15th will witness the first use of VAR in the Premier League in a multiple match scenario and the fixtures include teams like Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, the matches of which will be watched by video officials at their Stockley Park base.

Premier League 2018-19
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
