Twitter reacts to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw

Who will take Europe's most coveted crown this year?

Since the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League group stage, the football world has been nervously awaiting the Round of 16 draw of the competition.

The fixtures for the knockout stages of Europe's top competition have now been drawn and we are set to be treated to some thrilling games.

While reigning champions Real Madrid will take on Ajax, last year's finalists Liverpool will go head-to-head with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have been drawn to face Schalke. City rivals Manchester United, on the other hand, will take on Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Lyon have been given the monumental task of getting pass a phenomenal Barcelona team with an in-form Lionel Messi. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's new side Juventus will lock horns with Ballon d'Or finalist Antoine Griezmann and Atletico Madrid.

North London outfit Tottenham Hotspur has been drawn to face German giants Borussia Dortmund while Roma is set to face Porto.

There are several favourites vying for the title this year: Barcelona and Messi's fantastic form, Juventus and their star recruit Ronaldo who will be looking to win his sixth Champions League crown, a confident Manchester City and experienced tactician Pep Guardiola, among others.

An under-transition Real Madrid will hope to retain the title for the fourth consecutive time, but Liverpool don't look like they will give up without a fight, considering how close they were to the title last season.

We will, however, have to wait a while to witness the mouth-watering games as the first legs of the much-awaited fixtures will take place on February 12, 13, 19 and 20, while the return legs have been scheduled for March 5, 6, 12 and 13.

Football fans have since weighed in on the draw on Twitter:

There is some tasty match ups in the Round of 16. Not sure there is a "bad" draw. #UCL. https://t.co/DDKtvkalsL — Gage Magoto (@GMPunk) December 17, 2018

Most balanced UCL draw I’ve seen in a while — International O (@olaideTHE4) December 17, 2018

Oh God but why?!!!

You said you won’t let your children go into trouble but why have you handed us over to Mbape & Neymar 🙄😭😭😭😭#PSGMANU #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/HGhfc0oBiO — BORN TO SUCCEED🇬🇭🇬🇧 (@BraKofiSarkcess) December 17, 2018

Luis Garcia picking Bayern in the UCL draw for Liverpool pic.twitter.com/gOUQKVzTc7 — Writer🎭 (@Pinero_Nana) December 17, 2018

Atletico vs Juventus



First leg: 0-0

Second leg: 0-0

Second leg Extra time: 0-0



Penalties: Ronaldo scores winning penalty and takes off his shirt and show his abs #UCLdraw — Mateo 👑 (@KlassyKovacic) December 17, 2018

Hey fellas in Liverpool, this is the chance to pay Jurgen klopp back. #UCLDraw — Jordan Schlansky (@qassas93) December 17, 2018

Last time when legends met neymar Vs Fellaini, now they meet again #UCLDraw #MUFC pic.twitter.com/hMdC0PKhAT — Nasasira Arnold (@_NasasiraArnold) December 17, 2018

Juventus vs Atm will be very boring to watch. Two mechanical teams with no ambition to score more than 1 goal #UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/gQTcazGmGO — Jiji_Byte (@ByteJiji) December 17, 2018

