×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter reacts to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
477   //    17 Dec 2018, 20:20 IST

Who will take Europe's most coveted crown this year?
Who will take Europe's most coveted crown this year?

Since the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League group stage, the football world has been nervously awaiting the Round of 16 draw of the competition. 

The fixtures for the knockout stages of Europe's top competition have now been drawn and we are set to be treated to some thrilling games.

While reigning champions Real Madrid will take on Ajax, last year's finalists Liverpool will go head-to-head with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. 

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have been drawn to face Schalke. City rivals Manchester United, on the other hand, will take on Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Lyon have been given the monumental task of getting pass a phenomenal Barcelona team with an in-form Lionel Messi. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's new side Juventus will lock horns with Ballon d'Or finalist Antoine Griezmann and Atletico Madrid.  

North London outfit Tottenham Hotspur has been drawn to face German giants Borussia Dortmund while Roma is set to face Porto.


There are several favourites vying for the title this year: Barcelona and Messi's fantastic form, Juventus and their star recruit Ronaldo who will be looking to win his sixth Champions League crown, a confident Manchester City and experienced tactician Pep Guardiola, among others.

An under-transition Real Madrid will hope to retain the title for the fourth consecutive time, but Liverpool don't look like they will give up without a fight, considering how close they were to the title last season.

Advertisement

We will, however, have to wait a while to witness the mouth-watering games as the first legs of the much-awaited fixtures will take place on February 12, 13, 19 and 20, while the return legs have been scheduled for March 5, 6, 12 and 13.

Football fans have since weighed in on the draw on Twitter:



Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Twitter Reactions
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Twitter reacts to UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 possible RO16 matches...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Analysis of the clubs by...
RELATED STORY
10 legendary strikers who were unable to win UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 UEFA Champions League performances by Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 8 Matches to look forward...
RELATED STORY
5 potential Champions League games that should happen in...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Preview and predictions...
RELATED STORY
Champions League draw: The possible last-16 ties
RELATED STORY
5 things we learned  matchday 2a of the Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
8th Finals
12 Feb MAN PSG 05:30 AM Manchester United vs PSG
12 Feb ROM POR 05:30 AM Roma vs Porto
13 Feb TOT BOR 05:30 AM Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund
13 Feb AJA REA 05:30 AM Ajax vs Real Madrid
19 Feb OLY BAR 05:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Barcelona
19 Feb LIV BAY 05:30 AM Liverpool vs Bayern München
20 Feb SCH MAN 05:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Manchester City
20 Feb ATL JUV 05:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Juventus
05 Mar BOR TOT 05:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham
05 Mar REA AJA 05:30 AM Real Madrid vs Ajax
06 Mar PSG MAN 05:30 AM PSG vs Manchester United
06 Mar POR ROM 05:30 AM Porto vs Roma
12 Mar MAN SCH 05:30 AM Manchester City vs Schalke 04
12 Mar JUV ATL 05:30 AM Juventus vs Atlético Madrid
13 Mar BAR OLY 05:30 AM Barcelona vs Olympique Lyonnais
13 Mar BAY LIV 05:30 AM Bayern München vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us