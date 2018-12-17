Twitter reacts to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw
Since the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League group stage, the football world has been nervously awaiting the Round of 16 draw of the competition.
The fixtures for the knockout stages of Europe's top competition have now been drawn and we are set to be treated to some thrilling games.
While reigning champions Real Madrid will take on Ajax, last year's finalists Liverpool will go head-to-head with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.
Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have been drawn to face Schalke. City rivals Manchester United, on the other hand, will take on Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.
Lyon have been given the monumental task of getting pass a phenomenal Barcelona team with an in-form Lionel Messi. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's new side Juventus will lock horns with Ballon d'Or finalist Antoine Griezmann and Atletico Madrid.
North London outfit Tottenham Hotspur has been drawn to face German giants Borussia Dortmund while Roma is set to face Porto.
There are several favourites vying for the title this year: Barcelona and Messi's fantastic form, Juventus and their star recruit Ronaldo who will be looking to win his sixth Champions League crown, a confident Manchester City and experienced tactician Pep Guardiola, among others.
An under-transition Real Madrid will hope to retain the title for the fourth consecutive time, but Liverpool don't look like they will give up without a fight, considering how close they were to the title last season.
We will, however, have to wait a while to witness the mouth-watering games as the first legs of the much-awaited fixtures will take place on February 12, 13, 19 and 20, while the return legs have been scheduled for March 5, 6, 12 and 13.
