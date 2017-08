Twitter reacts to Theo Walcott's 'Shiva' tattoo

Twiiter went wild after Walcott revealed his new tattoo.

by Harsh Biyani Tweets 10 Aug 2017, 17:20 IST

Walcott got a tattoo which says Om Namah Shivaya on his back

Theo Walcott recently revealed his new tattoo on Twitter, paying homage to one of the greatest gods in Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva.

The England international got a tattoo which says 'Om Namah Shivaya' which basically translates to 'salutations to Shiva'.

Open your heart, shed fear, hate or envy, to experience everlasting joy & happiness #NewTattoo pic.twitter.com/R0Qksj4vk5 — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) August 9, 2017

Twitter immediately went into a meltdown. Below are some of the best tweets.

Give me joy and happiness by leaving my club fella!!!! https://t.co/imqEhlp6sV — One Step Ojo (@kunzojo) August 9, 2017

Theo WalBhakt https://t.co/SgWU2a8Lhm — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) August 9, 2017

When you get a foreign language tattoo without knowing how the characters are formed. https://t.co/GK1UW8pToo — Sumant (@sumants) August 9, 2017

Welcome to Team Mandir https://t.co/Jkd6AMLNdM — Jon Yadav ????⚔ (@AndColorPockeT) August 9, 2017

Theo Walcott getting a tattoo dedicated to the destroyer, Shivayd Kolasinac#AFC #Arsenal https://t.co/sOohTDwCwE — Yelkur (@ArseneAnger) August 9, 2017

A Clue that you gonna end up in Chinese League ???????????? https://t.co/WUPoOnW2Jy — Please Follow Back (@GeniusJokerNG) August 9, 2017

Walcott's tatoo maker made a typo. It's Shivaay not Shavay. The latter means dead body lool — Tanay (@HighOnIniesta) August 10, 2017

EXCLUSIVE : Walcott being taken back to the tattoo parlour to get that ridiculous tattoo fixed pic.twitter.com/MFtFy1yrP9 — DeeSee (@BeingDeeSee) August 9, 2017

Walcott messes up so bad that he even messed up that tattoo in Hindi. Typical !!! ???????? https://t.co/iqls0vZ6mY — Monty (@SudiptoDas1993) August 9, 2017

Theo Walcott is getting a BJP ticket in 2019. — Rameez (@Sychlops) August 9, 2017

Your tattoo guy kinda messed up, y'know.

This is what it should have been. pic.twitter.com/V6OwGFLHD2 — Tanuj Baru (@barucracy) August 9, 2017

ROFL...that's right. Om.Namah Shavay. God these Europeans !! — Shourie (@_Shourie) August 9, 2017

You have just described his Arsenal career — Hayley Pickett (@hgp_x) August 9, 2017